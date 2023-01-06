ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

golfmagic.com

Jordan Spieth reacts to "DISRESPECTFUL" question about PGA Tour career

Jordan Spieth will never stop doing Jordan Spieth things. We are only a few days into 2023 and we've already had a few moments that will surely go down as highlights for Spieth by the end of the year. First we had Spieth bantering with these two gambling fans during...
thegolfnewsnet.com

Collin Morikawa’s wife Katherine Zhu: Pictures, bio

Collin Morikawa is a two-time major winner, with the Cal product and pro rookie winning the 2021 British Open Championship to join his 2020 PGA Championship triumph. He's looking to add to that tally at Kapalua in the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions. He first won on the PGA Tour...
The Associated Press

Jon Rahm wins a stunner at Kapalua after Morikawa wipeout

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Jon Rahm left Maui with a trophy he wasn’t expecting, all because of a collapse from Collin Morikawa no one saw coming. Rahm started the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions seven shots behind. He bogeyed his first hole. He was six shots back at the turn to Morikawa, who had yet to make a bogey the entire week at Kapalua. “Bit of a crazy day, I’m not going to lie,” Rahm said. A wild hour featured a seven-shot swing in four holes when Rahm ran off three straight birdies and an eagle and Morikawa, playing two groups behind him, made three straight bogeys on holes the rest of the field collectively played in 44-under par.
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac's Racy Nickname Is Going Viral

Paige Spiranac has a new nickname. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality is going viral on social media for her new nickname on Sunday afternoon. Spiranac had a pretty great response to the political troll, Nick Adams, on Sunday. "Listen Nick, we all know I have fantastic milkers....
golfmagic.com

Report: PGA Tour allows player releases for Saudi International

The PGA Tour has granted some players releases to play in the Saudi International, the flagship Asian Tour event sponsored by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. As reported by Rex Hoggard of Golf Channel, a "few" members of the PGA Tour have requested a release to play in the event held at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.
TheStreet

Callaway Golf Challenges Titleist with New Offer for Players

The meteoric rise of golf's popularity in the mid-1990s coincided with the rise of the stardom of legendary golfer Tiger Woods. Woods left Stanford University and turned professional in August 1996, was named the Professional Golfers' Association's outstanding rookie and finished the year in December 1996 being named Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year. Woods won the Masters Tournament in April 1997 and was ranked No. 1 in the world in June 1997.
Golf.com

‘It’s like a jolt to your system’: Pro has eagle putt — and rolls it 150 feet past

Cam Young was watching the disaster unfold, when he said five words, across three sentences. You may have wanted to say something else. In a disastrous sequence during Saturday’s Tournament of Champions third round, Young putted for eagle from 56 feet, 7 inches behind the hole on the 527-yard, par-5 15th on the Plantation Course at Kapalua. Then he pitched from 150 feet, 11 inches below the hole, from the fairway. His putt had traveled, unfortunately for him, just over 200 feet.
golfmagic.com

NEW: Callaway rolls out revamped Supersoft and REVA golf balls for 2023

Callaway has today rolled out revamped Supersoft and REVA golf balls for 2023. Both of the new golf ball ranges will be available at retail from January 26 at £29 per dozen. The launch comes just 24 hours after the brand released its brand new Paradym Driver. With the...
golfmagic.com

Hero Cup format CONFIRMED: What is the new DP World Tour event?

The Hero Cup is almost upon us as the DP World Tour and European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald ramp up their preparation and plans for the big match with America in September. The new event to be played in Abu Dhabi this week will be seen as a chance for Donald to watch developing European players and potential captain's picks for the Ryder Cup in eight months' time.
golfmagic.com

WATCH: PGA Tour pro Cameron Young involved in RELATABLE golf moment

Cameron Young was involved in the most relatable moment during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour. As Collin Morikawa was racing into his first 54-hole lead in more than two years, Young was trying to navigate hole No. 12 in Kapalua. The Plantation...
golfmagic.com

Callaway snap up Danish twins Nicolai and Rasmus Højgaard

Callaway have announced two important new staff professional signings, with rising stars Nicolai and Rasmus Højgaard joining its 2023 team on the DP World Tour. The high-flying 21-year-old Danish twins, both already multiple winners on the DP World Tour, will use a full bag of Callaway and Odyssey products, including the newly-launched Paradym Driver, and the company's Chrome Soft Golf Ball, featuring proprietary precision technology.

