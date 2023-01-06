Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Jordan Spieth reacts to "DISRESPECTFUL" question about PGA Tour career
Jordan Spieth will never stop doing Jordan Spieth things. We are only a few days into 2023 and we've already had a few moments that will surely go down as highlights for Spieth by the end of the year. First we had Spieth bantering with these two gambling fans during...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Collin Morikawa’s wife Katherine Zhu: Pictures, bio
Collin Morikawa is a two-time major winner, with the Cal product and pro rookie winning the 2021 British Open Championship to join his 2020 PGA Championship triumph. He's looking to add to that tally at Kapalua in the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions. He first won on the PGA Tour...
Jon Rahm wins a stunner at Kapalua after Morikawa wipeout
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Jon Rahm left Maui with a trophy he wasn’t expecting, all because of a collapse from Collin Morikawa no one saw coming. Rahm started the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions seven shots behind. He bogeyed his first hole. He was six shots back at the turn to Morikawa, who had yet to make a bogey the entire week at Kapalua. “Bit of a crazy day, I’m not going to lie,” Rahm said. A wild hour featured a seven-shot swing in four holes when Rahm ran off three straight birdies and an eagle and Morikawa, playing two groups behind him, made three straight bogeys on holes the rest of the field collectively played in 44-under par.
GolfWRX
Jordan Spieth had an interesting response to a ‘disrespectful’ question over his putting
Despite being one of the most entertaining players to listen to on the course, Jordan Spieth would probably not want to have his short-range putting the main talking point of his round. Throughout 2022, the three-time major champion continued to dazzle with his short game at times, something he continued...
BREAKING: Huge Update About Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson is not in the starting lineup on Saturday night.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Epic Reaction To Russell Westbrook Interrupting Him To Tell The Lakers 'To Have Fun'
LeBron James is doing incredible things at age 38 and is leaving the entire NBA world in confusion about his late-career excellence. Despite many expecting James' physical decline to take him out of the conversation of the best players in the league, LeBron keeps proving everyone wrong. He has done...
Look: Paige Spiranac's Racy Nickname Is Going Viral
Paige Spiranac has a new nickname. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality is going viral on social media for her new nickname on Sunday afternoon. Spiranac had a pretty great response to the political troll, Nick Adams, on Sunday. "Listen Nick, we all know I have fantastic milkers....
Paige Spiranac Roasts Twitter User For 'Slow Female Golfers' Slur
The social media personality wasn't shy in shutting down comments that stereotyped female golfers as slow
Why Michael Jordan refused to pay Luc Longley compliments during their playing days
Michael Jordan was harsh on Luc Longley, so much so that he refused to give credit to the Australian even when he deserved it.
golfmagic.com
Collin Morikawa on devastating collapse at Tournament of Champions: "It sucks"
Collin Morikawa admitted "it sucks" not to be holding the winner's trophy at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and the memory of squandering a six-shot lead "is going to hurt." Morikawa faced the media in a frank and honest fashion after losing to Jon Rahm by two shots at the...
Lakers News: Latest LeBron James Performance Leaves Broadcasters Speechless
Spectrum SportsNet panel is at a loss for words for Lakers superstar LeBron James.
golfmagic.com
Report: PGA Tour allows player releases for Saudi International
The PGA Tour has granted some players releases to play in the Saudi International, the flagship Asian Tour event sponsored by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. As reported by Rex Hoggard of Golf Channel, a "few" members of the PGA Tour have requested a release to play in the event held at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.
Callaway Golf Challenges Titleist with New Offer for Players
The meteoric rise of golf's popularity in the mid-1990s coincided with the rise of the stardom of legendary golfer Tiger Woods. Woods left Stanford University and turned professional in August 1996, was named the Professional Golfers' Association's outstanding rookie and finished the year in December 1996 being named Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year. Woods won the Masters Tournament in April 1997 and was ranked No. 1 in the world in June 1997.
golfmagic.com
Tournament of Champions: Jon Rahm claims win as Morikawa blows seven-shot lead
Collin Morikawa endured an almighty collapse in Kapalua as Jon Rahm went crazy low on Sunday to claim the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour. Morikawa began the day with a six-shot advantage at the Plantation Course in Hawaii and at one point his lead stretched to as many as seven strokes.
Golf.com
‘It’s like a jolt to your system’: Pro has eagle putt — and rolls it 150 feet past
Cam Young was watching the disaster unfold, when he said five words, across three sentences. You may have wanted to say something else. In a disastrous sequence during Saturday’s Tournament of Champions third round, Young putted for eagle from 56 feet, 7 inches behind the hole on the 527-yard, par-5 15th on the Plantation Course at Kapalua. Then he pitched from 150 feet, 11 inches below the hole, from the fairway. His putt had traveled, unfortunately for him, just over 200 feet.
golfmagic.com
NEW: Callaway rolls out revamped Supersoft and REVA golf balls for 2023
Callaway has today rolled out revamped Supersoft and REVA golf balls for 2023. Both of the new golf ball ranges will be available at retail from January 26 at £29 per dozen. The launch comes just 24 hours after the brand released its brand new Paradym Driver. With the...
tennisuptodate.com
"Who wouldn’t want him in their corner - Evert lauds praise on Darren Cahill after being spotted watching Anisimova
Chris Evert lauded praise on Darren Cahill as one of the best coaches on the Tour after he was spotted watching Anisimova play tennis in Australia. The Australian coach worked with many great tennis players in the past like Andre Agassi and Simona Halep. His last work was with Anisimova but it was only a trial. It's unclear whether he started working with the talented American but he was spotted watching her and supporting her during her Adelaide match.
golfmagic.com
Hero Cup format CONFIRMED: What is the new DP World Tour event?
The Hero Cup is almost upon us as the DP World Tour and European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald ramp up their preparation and plans for the big match with America in September. The new event to be played in Abu Dhabi this week will be seen as a chance for Donald to watch developing European players and potential captain's picks for the Ryder Cup in eight months' time.
golfmagic.com
WATCH: PGA Tour pro Cameron Young involved in RELATABLE golf moment
Cameron Young was involved in the most relatable moment during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour. As Collin Morikawa was racing into his first 54-hole lead in more than two years, Young was trying to navigate hole No. 12 in Kapalua. The Plantation...
golfmagic.com
Callaway snap up Danish twins Nicolai and Rasmus Højgaard
Callaway have announced two important new staff professional signings, with rising stars Nicolai and Rasmus Højgaard joining its 2023 team on the DP World Tour. The high-flying 21-year-old Danish twins, both already multiple winners on the DP World Tour, will use a full bag of Callaway and Odyssey products, including the newly-launched Paradym Driver, and the company's Chrome Soft Golf Ball, featuring proprietary precision technology.
