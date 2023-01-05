“After the break of morn—After the dancers' leaving; After the stars are gone;” goes the song popular in the 1890’s. What is left to see, after the ball?. If you wanted to go in person to the Downey Rose Float but you were daunted by the trek to Pasadena, it was on display after the Rose Parade in front of the Embassy Suites on Firestone Blvd. in Downey. A few days after the parade the float is brought by surface streets back to Downey, late at night because it measures 46 feet long and moves at only 5 miles an hour, and is pulled by Titan Tow.

DOWNEY, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO