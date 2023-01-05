Read full article on original website
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Diana Jenkins Quits RHOBH to 'Focus' on PregnancyAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
TCU journalism students ready to shine at College Football Playoff National Championship gameLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Look: Unusual Los Angeles Weather Could Impact National Championship
Unusual Los Angeles-area weather could impact tonight's College Football Playoff National Championship. Los Angeles is currently chilly and rainy. And although SoFi Stadium has a roof, it doesn't have any walls. As a result, it's currently chilly and humid on the field, according to ...
Men's Basketball AP Poll: Chaotic Week Bumps UCLA Up Several Spots
With 16 of last week’s top 25 teams losing at least one game, the Bruins pounced and climbed to No. 7.
Rumor: USC expected to add former 5-star defensive lineman via transfer portal
A day after USC received a commitment from former Purdue defensive lineman Jack Sullivan, the Trojans appear to still be looking to beef up their defensive line. Three 247Sports.com analysts logged crystal ball predictions on Monday forecasting that Texas A&M defensive lineman Anthony Lucas will transfer to USC. - USC...
Los Angeles, January 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
beyondchron.org
LA’s Mayor Bass Hits Housing Reality
“It should not take 14 years just to break ground on an affordable housing project in a city where there are 40,000 people sleeping on the street every night.”—LA Mayor Karen Bass, January 7. It took Mayor Karen Bass only a few weeks to confront this reality: Los...
La Brea Bakery locations close in Los Angeles, Downtown Disney
The Downtown Disney La Brea Bakery location and another in Los Angeles have officially closed, the company announced on Instagram. The company’s location in Downtown Disney was open for over 20 years, while its Los Angeles café location was open for over 30 years, according to the statement. The La Brea Bakery location closure in […]
thedowneypatriot.com
Downey Rose Float: After the ball was over
“After the break of morn—After the dancers' leaving; After the stars are gone;” goes the song popular in the 1890’s. What is left to see, after the ball?. If you wanted to go in person to the Downey Rose Float but you were daunted by the trek to Pasadena, it was on display after the Rose Parade in front of the Embassy Suites on Firestone Blvd. in Downey. A few days after the parade the float is brought by surface streets back to Downey, late at night because it measures 46 feet long and moves at only 5 miles an hour, and is pulled by Titan Tow.
myburbank.com
Burbank Police Log: December 19 – December 25
Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
Eater
4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles
Every Friday our editors compile a trusty list of recommendations to answer the most pressing of questions: “Where should I eat?“ Here now are four places to check out this weekend in Los Angeles. And if you need some ideas on where to drink, here’s our list of the hottest places to get cocktails in town.
foxla.com
'Eight is Enough' actor Adam Rich dead at 54
LOS ANGELES - Adam Rich, who played the youngest of eight children on the ABC series "Eight is Enough" in the late 1970s and early '80s, has died. He was 54. Rich was found dead at his home on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. A cause...
easyreadernews.com
Redondo Beach: Lives well lived, 2022
Joe Czuleger was a sailor, and powerboater; snow, and water skier; and freshwater and saltwater fisherman. He was also a hunter, horseman, bicyclist, private pilot, and SCUBA diver. He gave up golf for 30 years, but resumed playing after a heart attack. Czuleger ran the Redondo Trading Post (now called...
newsantaana.com
L.A. man involved in several violent O.C. robberies gets a 7-year prison sentence
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 44-year-old Los Angeles man pleaded guilty today to three felony counts of robbery and one felony count of attempted robbery in connection with a robbery spree that targeted convenience stores across Southern California in July. Jason Payne, 44, of Los Angeles, was immediately sentenced...
Eater
Heads Up, Orange County: You’re Finally Getting a Sugarfish
Cult favorite sushi restaurant Sugarfish is finally expanding to Orange County, bringing some of LA’s best and most reliable sushi further south for the first time. The new Sugarfish won’t happen until late 2023, but it’s hard not to see coastal OC folks getting excited early for this one, particularly with the pedigree of chef Kazunori Nozawa at the helm. Nozawa is a globally-famous chef who rose to prominence with a Studio City Japanese restaurant under his own name, before partnering with Jerry Greenberg and others to open the first Sugarfish in Marina del Rey in 2008.
WDW News Today
La Brea Bakery Unexpectedly Permanently Closes After 20 Years at Downtown Disney District
Today, after twenty years, the La Brea Bakery unexpectedly shuttered at Downtown Disney. In a Facebook post, the company said that today was their last day but it “doesn’t mean La Brea Bakery is gone forever.”. Based on their post, it seems they are concentrating on distributing their...
Rare sighting of snowy owl draws thousands to California suburb
"You're thinking to yourself that it couldn't possibly be real, and then it swivels its head."
98online.com
Jack White announces last-minute Los Angeles show
Jack White has announced a last-minute show at the intimate Belasco venue in Los Angeles, taking place next Friday, January 13. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster’s ticket request program. Registration is open now through Monday, January 9, at 10 a.m. PT. White’s 2023 touring schedule also includes a...
Sherman Oaks’ Sushi Note to Open in Beverly Hills
David Gibbs’ thoughtfully curated sushi and wine abode will soon have a sister store, according to a recently-filed liquor license
Photos: Local surfers take on rare waves in Long Beach
The major storm that hit California this week brought large surfs and high tides that closed beaches, caused flooding and brought an incredibly rare sight to the Long Beach Peninsula: surfers. The post Photos: Local surfers take on rare waves in Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
SigAlert issued after propane truck overturns on 110 Freeway in downtown L.A.
A SigAlert was issued Monday morning after a propane truck overturned along the northbound 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles. The incident was reported around 4:30 a.m. near the eastbound connector to the 10 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The tank, which was carrying around 9,000 gallons of propane, was disconnected from the […]
Macy’s to close some locations in 2023, including one in Los Angeles
Macy's will close four of its stores located in malls this year.
