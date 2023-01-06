Ranking the best NBA players drafted with the No. 13 pick

For Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone, Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell, and Zach LaVine, 13 is probably one of their lucky numbers.

Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant © Gary A. Vasquez, RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Some people believe No. 13 to be their lucky number. The same goes for NBA franchises who were lucky enough to pick up all-time great talents in the making that late in the draft. In hindsight, it's wild that some superstars fell out of the top 10 of their drafts, especially considering that the last three players to score 70+ in a single game were No. 13 picks.

Here, we'll rank the best No. 13 draft selections and discuss why they didn't get off the board earlier and their possible re-draft position.

Honorable mentions: Tyler Herro, Jalen Rose

Before going to the list, it's only right to mention the players who didn't make the cut.

Tyler Herro was the Miami Heat's No. 13 pick in the 2019 draft. He was a solid one-and-done for the University of Kentucky, but teams that went before the Heat on draft night probably thought that the shooting guard was destined to be a spot-up shooter at best. However, he has proven to be more than that and has become one of Miami's most important pieces.

As for Jalen Rose , he would've joined the top five several years ago. The former University of Michigan "Fab Five" member wasn't a big star during his professional playing career. However, he played a crucial role in the Indiana Pacers' run of three consecutive Eastern Conference Finals appearances and averaged at least 20 points a game in three campaigns.

Zach LaVine

Why he fell in the draft

Entering the 2014 draft, LaVine was considered a high-risk, high-reward option after a rocky one-year tenure at the University of California, Los Angeles. A few projections saw him as a top-five or top-ten pick. However, he failed to forge an identity, with some seeing him as a microwave scorer in the mold of Jamal Crawford or an athletic combo guard like Russell Westbrook. Perhaps the unknown factor is what made some teams skip him on draft night.

How his career panned out

As it turned out, some pundits were right, as LaVine has become an athletic combo guard who can put up points in bunches. While his earlier years with the Minnesota Timberwolves weren't exceptional, he came into his after getting traded to the Chicago Bulls in the 2017 offseason. The two-time dunk champion has averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per contest in the past five seasons, earning two All-Star berths in the process.

What's his re-draft position

The 2014 draft class is one of the most underrated in the league, as it produced Joel Embiid (No. 3 pick) and Nikola Jokic (No. 41 pick). The big men have had better careers than LaVine, as have arguably two others - NBA champion Andrew Wiggins and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart. So, in a re-draft, LaVine will probably fall somewhere between the third and fifth selections.

Donovan Mitchell

Why he fell in the draft

Mitchell technically didn't "fall" in the draft, as many draft boards had pegged him as an end-of-the-lottery selection. The probably was that some outlets considered him as an undersized scorer and subpar defender. Furthermore, the Utah Jazz was intent on acquiring the University of Louisville product, so they kept his draft workout results with them a secret and traded up to nab him.

How his career panned out

The Jazz were correct all along. Mitchell is one of the league's best scorers and has never missed the postseason yet. He is now playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and has helped them transform into a serious playoff contender. The three-time All-Star has a legitimate case to be ranked higher in this list, but his lack of postseason success and All-NBA selection gives Devin Booker a slight edge.

What's his re-draft position

Among the players drafted in 2017, Jayson Tatum is undoubtedly the cream of the crop at the moment. It remains to be seen if Mitchell can eventually leapfrog him. But for now, "Spida" is the second-best of the draft class, with Bam Adebayo lurking behind him.

Devin Booker

Why he fell in the draft

While playing for the University of Kentucky, Booker turned a lot of heads because of his offensive potential. However, he was on a team that also had several college standouts, so it was difficult for the shooting guard to fully showcase his wares. That and his perceived lack of athleticism are probably the reasons Book fell to the Phoenix Suns in the 2015 NBA Draft.

How his career panned out

Many of the teams ahead of the Suns in the draft are probably cursing themselves now for letting Booker slip from their grasp. Currently, the three-time All-Star is considered among the best shooting guards in the Association and is two years removed from leading Phoenix to the Finals. Also, he was named to the 2021-22 All-NBA First Team.

What's his re-draft position

There was a time when Karl-Anthony Towns was a unanimous top choice for the first overall pick in the 2015 NBA re-drafts. But considering Booker's recent success, the Suns' star has a case for the No. 1 position ahead of his Wildcats teammate.

Karl Malone

Why he fell in the draft

It is still unclear why Malone fell to the No. 13 slot in the 1985 draft when some scouts knew what they would be getting in the power forward. He was even dubbed "The Mailman" while still playing for Louisiana Tech University because of his ability to consistently deliver in the post. In fact, the Dallas Mavericks even supposedly promised Malone to use their eighth pick on him, but they went with Detlef Schrempf instead, which did not sit well with Malone for a long time.

How his career panned out

Fortunately for the Jazz, Malone became available when it was their time on the clock. It didn't take long for the bruising big man to prove that he was the steal of the draft. After 19 seasons, the Hall of Famer ended up being considered one of the best power forwards in league history and possibly the greatest player without a ring.

What's his re-draft position

Any discussion for the No. 1 pick of a 1985 NBA re-draft won't end up with a definitive conclusion because the two-time MVP is up against another all-time great in Patrick Ewing. However, Malone has better numbers (except in blocks) and much more accolades than the New York Knicks legend, so he gets my nod as the first overall selection.

Kobe Bryant

Why he fell in the draft

There was no doubt about Bryant 's talent coming into the 1996 draft. However, there were concerns about his maturity and build because he skipped college to go pro. But the Los Angeles Lakers didn't share the sentiment after an impressive pre-draft workout.

How his career panned out

Not much has to be said about how Kobe's career turned out. The fact that he is in GOAT discussions tells you all you need to know about the Lakers icon and that every team ahead of the Charlotte Hornets (who originally had the pick that Los Angeles traded for) in the draft made a mistake in not taking a risk with the 6-foot-6 shooting guard.

What's his re-draft position

Plenty of pundits have claimed that 1996 is the best draft class in the history of the NBA. After all, it featured Allen Iverson, Ray Allen, and Steve Nash, among others. While that may be up for debate, what's sure is that the "Black Mamba" is the greatest player to come out of the 1996 NBA Draft.