Read full article on original website
Related
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis blinds opponent before scoring ninth-round victory
Multi-weight champion and Pay Per View star Gervonta Davis blinded Hector Luis Garcia, leaving no choice but to stop the fight in the ninth round. “Tank” was slightly ahead in a competitive fight before Garcia’s team decided to halt the fight in the corner. In the end, the session didn’t get started as Davis took a 28th career triumph.
worldboxingnews.net
Meek Mill vs Gary Russell Jr scuffle suspends Gervonta Davis fight
Gervonta Davis was forced to pause his fight with Hector Garcia on Saturday night as Meek Mill and Gary Russell Jr. got into it in the crowd. The five-time world champion superstar was on his way to a ninth-round victory in front of a sold-out Washington crowd. However, Davis got distracted by a scuffle, which turned out to be Mill and Russell’s teams in the front row.
Dustin Poirier reacts to Dana White slapping his wife on NYE: “You should never put your hands on a woman”
Lightweight contender Dustin Poirier has weighed in on the viral video of UFC President Dana White slapping his wife on NYE. It was this past New Year’s Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he promptly struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ on January 2nd.
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer posts video of him getting punched and stomped in the face for real, but its all a set up
WWE Hall Of Famer Tony Atlas has posted a video of himself getting punched and stomped repeatedly in the face by a woman, while lying on the floor. It would be appear the above video, based on not only what Atlas wrote on Twitter (see below) with the video, but a 2012 report from TMZ, that this was all a set up by Atlas.
Jamie Foxx salutes D.L. Hughley for accusing the media of providing Dana White with “White Privilege”
Jamie Foxx is saluting fellow American actor D.L. Hughley for accusing the media of providing UFC President Dana White with “White Privilege”. White made headlines for all the wrong reasons on January 2nd after a video of him slapping his wife at a New Year’s Eve party in Mexico went viral on TMZ.
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia: I Didn’t Know Where I Was When He Hit Me With That Shot
Washington - In a battle for the WBA "regular" lightweight title, Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) stopped previously undefeated Hector Luis Garcia (16-1, 10 KOs) in eight rounds, when Garcia did not come out for the ninth. After the fight, Garcia indicated that he was unable to see from his...
ONE Championship fighter Victoria Lee has died at the tender age of 18
ONE Championship fighter Victoria Lee has died at the tender age of 18. Victoria, the sibling of current ONE Championship titleholders Angela and Christian Lee, passed away on December 26, 2022, according to a recent post by her sister. The cause of her death has not been revealed at this...
Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis stops Garcia via 9th round TKO (Video)
Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis continues his undefeated streak by stopping Hector Luis Garcia in the ninth round on Showtime PPV. In front of a sellout crowd of 19,731 at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis (28-0) scored a ninth-round TKO victory over Hector Luis Garcia (16-1).
Breaking: Rising MMA Star Has Tragically Died At 18
A rising MMA star has tragically died at the way too young age of 18. Victoria Lee, a rising star in the MMA world, died at the age of 18 over the Christmas holiday. "She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then," her sister, Angela Lee, said. "We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same.
Look: Conor McGregor looks massive in first ‘Road House’ stills
Conor McGregor looks massive in the first ‘Road House’ stills. Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor is absolutely massive in stills from the remake of the classic movie “Road House.” The film, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and McGregor has no release date yet, but they began filming on August 23.
MMAmania.com
Choosy Dustin Poirier advised to retire from UFC — ‘There’s not a lot of Michael Chandlers left’
That’s because the No. 4-ranked lightweight can’t seem to land a fight against another top contender, despite repeated callouts of both Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier. “Do Bronx” has maintained radio silence but “The Diamond” ... well, he’s just not excited about throwing hands with Dariush.
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia to Gervonta Davis: No More Talking, Let's Get It On
The next Garcia in line is ready for Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. Ryan Garcia was among the world’s most interested observers during Davis’ eventual ninth-round stoppage of WBA 130-pound titlist Hector Luis Garcia (no relation) to defend his WBA ‘Regular’ lightweight title. Davis was ahead on all three scorecards after eight rounds, before Dominican Republic’s Garcia complained of blurred vision in his corner.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Legend Interested In Facing Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair's recent return to the ring has got the wrestling world talking, as she won the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship on her first night back against Ronda Rousey. While fans are now excited to see "The Queen" work against some of the current talent on the roster such as Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez, she recently spoke to "WWE's The Bump" about several legends she wants to face.
Sean O’Malley trolls Bryce Mitchell after ‘Thug Nasty’ explains why he fought with the flu at UFC 282
Sean O’Malley has trolled Bryce Mitchell after ‘Thug Nasty’ explained his decision to fight with the flu at UFC 282. Mitchell (15-1 MMA) squared off with Ilia Topuria (13-0 MMA) on the main card of last month’s UFC 282 pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. The result was a second-round submission defeat for ‘Thug Nasty’, as he was forced to tapout due to an arm-triangle choke.
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather CEO defends ringside Gervonta Davis love after split
Floyd Mayweather’s right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe leaped to his defense after being spotted ringside for the Gervonta Davis Pay Per View. Ellerbe was spotted congratulating “Tank” in Washington at the end of the night, having been at the Capital One Arena in Washington to support his own fighter.
Boxing Scene
Journeyman Michael Ogundo Drops, Stops Lamont Peterson In 4th Round Of Comeback Bout
WASHINGTON – Michael Ogundo ruined Lamont Peterson’s comeback in almost unfathomable fashion Saturday. The Kenyan journeyman, who entered their six-round bout with a 16-16 record, dropped Washington’s Peterson and stopped the former 140-pound champion in the fourth round on the non-televised portion of the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia undercard at Capital One Arena.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Prevails, But Mentor Peterson Falls On Undercard
Hours before the Showtime PPV cameras started rolling and Gervonta Davis became the focus of the at-home and in-person audience, one of the fighters Davis looked up to as a youngster made his return to the ring. Close to three years after deciding to walk away from active competition, Lamont...
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Has Reportedly Signed A Deal To Return
WWE has brought back a number of released Superstars over the last few months, and it’s been rumored for a while now that the company was interested in bringing Chelsea Green back. Fightful Select reports that even though Chelsea Green hasn’t appeared on TV yet she is signed to...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Suggests Prograis Is Barred From Fighting in the US, Floats Purse Bid Scenario
Teofimo Lopez apparently believes boxing politics may get in the way of a fight with Regis Prograis. In a tweet posted on Friday, Lopez, the former unified lightweight champion and current junior welterweight contender, seemed to make the argument that WBC 140-pound champion Regis Prograis is banned from fighting in the United States because of his promotional affiliations.
Former UFC fighter Cain Carrizosa arrested after allegedly beating woman into convulsion
Former UFC fighter Cain Carrizosa is behind bars. Police allege he assaulted his girlfriend on two separate occasions. Carrizosa, 36, was arrested Monday by police in St. George, Utah, and faces charges of second-degree aggravated assault (two counts), second-degree robbery (one count) and third-degree domestic violence in the presence of a child (one count), MMA Junkie confirmed Sunday.
Comments / 0