netflixjunkie.com
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment
Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Women's Health
I took Ozempic even though I'm a healthy weight - then I looked into the science. Here's why you really shouldn't
When Isobel* first heard the rumours that there may be more to Kim Kardashian’s recent weight loss than a dedicated healthy eating and workout routine she was intrigued. The 37-year-old PR from Swindon had always kept in shape with the guidance of a personal trainer. ‘But time for myself has become more limited since becoming a mum and working for myself,’ she explains, noting that a busy schedule had stifled regular gym visits and encouraged 9pm sweet cravings, leaving her persistently 1.5 stone above her goal.
Opinion: There Are Dead Giveaways When Someone Is In A Relationship With a Narcissist
When you’re on the other side of a toxic relationship, it can be easy to look back and identify all the red flags and signs you missed. However, it’s not nearly as easy when you are in a relationship. We usually don’t go into a situation analyzing every single part of our partner’s behavior.
housebeautiful.com
Prince Harry Was "Embarrassed" by His IKEA Furniture After Visiting the Cambridges' Museum-Like Apartment
Prince Harry's book is out tomorrow, January 10, but much of the major talking points have already been leaked. And according to the Daily Mail, Harry chats about this one uncomfortable time he and Meghan Markle visited Prince William and Kate Middleton at their Kensington Palace apartment. "The wallpaper, the...
Handling Negative People and Remaining Positive
Being around negative individuals can be challenging, and their negativity can be taxing and discouraging. It's critical to take action to safeguard your mental health and well-being if you are dealing with toxic people.
Futurism
Expert Warns of Grim Consequences of New Cosmetic Surgery Trend
After actress Lea Michele dropped a couple photos on Instagram of her face looking suspiciously hollower than what people expected, social media — Twitter especially — became alight with speculation that she'd had the surgery known as "buccal fat removal," which removes a pad of fat from the lower face.
The secret weapon of Hollywood's weight loss is a prescription
BEFORE ASKING YOUR DOCTOR FOR THIS AMAZING DRUGS, YOU NEED TO KNOW THIS. However, people like Elon Musk, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and others have undergone some spectacular weight loss transformations in the previous year. Most Hollywood stars are on rigorous diets and aggressive training regimens. What is their trick? It might be a brand-new diabetes medication that has gained popularity online and in Hollywood.
Negative Thinking May Be Causing Your Anxiety
We are creatures of habit, and our thoughts are similar to any other habit we form. We think roughly 50,000 thoughts a day, most of which are repeated from the day before. It is essential to be mindful. Are our thoughts positive or negative? Thoughts have energetic power, so whether they are positive or negative will begin to affect every facet of our lives, either positively or negatively. When you are experiencing a negative thought, start to notice how you feel physically. Your heart is most likely racing, and your body is probably tense. Negative thoughts are often driven by fear or past trauma and are distorted from reality because we are in fight or flight mode. Unreal or distorted thoughts cloud our minds and cause anxiety.
MedicalXpress
Kids driving you crazy? Try these science-backed anger management tips for parents
You're running late for work, your eight-year-old can't find the homework they were supposed to have put in their school bag last night, your four-year-old objects to the blue t-shirt you'd prepared and wants the other shade of blue, and then you step on a Lego piece that didn't get packed away when you asked.
If You Want to Know if There's a Cheater in Your Life, Check the Cards
The cards don't lie...but people do!
Opinion: Covert Narcissists Have Grandiose Fantasties That Are Unrooted In Reality
Often I am asked how I didn’t notice that I was in a relationship with a Narcissist. How could I have missed the blatant signs?. The reality is that not all people who have narcissistic personality disorder are loud, charismatic, and flamboyant.
Women's Health
Ekin-Su: Is this the breakfast fuelling the star's Dancing on Ice training?
If you've been feeling like you were lacking a bit of Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu on your screens (and, let's be honest here, all over your memes), you'll be pleased to hear that the reigning Love Island champ - and 50% of the show's most popular winning couple - is making a return to prime time.
Women's Health
'Absolutely gross:' Caroline Flack's former agent criticises Prince Harry for sharing details of brief romance
Prince Harry has been criticised for revealing 'private details' about Caroline Flack in his new memoir, Spare. The Duke of Sussex and the late TV presenter, who tragically died in 2020, briefly dated in 2009. Flack’s former agent, Alex Mullen, took to Instagram to share his feelings over what he...
Women's Health
The Easy Way I'm Simplifying My Life This New Year
I love being on-trend, but let me tell you—shopping for clothes can be seriously time-consuming. I do enjoy the process, but I don’t always have time to wade through racks or websites to find pieces that A) I’m going to love and B) are going to fit me. So, this New Year, when considering how to streamline my lifestyle in the way I’ve always promised I would, I looked for simple ways to make my everyday more efficient. And I’m giving myself the gift of time and style with Stitch Fix.
Opinion: Narcissist Manipulate Victims With Lies and Mind Games
There is a reason why so many victims of Narcissistic abuse experience years of trauma and evenPTSD after leaving the relationship. If you are a victim of narcissistic abuse, you have been dealing with manipulative mind games for months, years, or decades.
oprahdaily.com
Are You Quiet Quitting Your Relationship?
Remember when everyone was leaning into work? These days, it feels like more and more people are embracing the idea of leaning out. Over the last year, burnout and low job satisfaction blossomed into a phenomenon known as quiet quitting. Essentially, this involves doing only what your job requires, nothing more. There’s no staying late, no going the extra mile, no taking on additional projects or tasks. While you don’t resign, you stop trying so darn hard. For some, this is simply a way to create work-life balance; for others, it’s a sign of being unhappy at work but not knowing what to do about it.
collective.world
In 2023, I’m Finished People Pleasing
The new year is a time to chase your goals and embrace your beauty — but that sounds so much simpler on paper than it is in reality. Here are some small, inspirational reminders that will empower you as you enter 2023:. 1. You need to stop people-pleasing and...
