Ronald H. Henkel, 72, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side, on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. He was born son of Norbert and Elsie (nee Tarr) Henkel on May 2, 1950, in Hustisford. Ron was a graduate of the class of 1968, at Mayville High School and a...

MAYVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO