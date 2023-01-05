Read full article on original website
Melvin L. Hundt
Melvin L. Hundt, 84, of Neosho, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center, in Hartford. Melvin was born the son of Edwin and Edna (Schultz) Hundt on February 10, 1938, in Hustisford. He was united in marriage to Louine M. Koepsell on October 1, 1960,...
Ronald H. Henkel
Ronald H. Henkel, 72, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side, on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. He was born son of Norbert and Elsie (nee Tarr) Henkel on May 2, 1950, in Hustisford. Ron was a graduate of the class of 1968, at Mayville High School and a...
