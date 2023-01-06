Read full article on original website
Related
Record on hold as ill Shiffrin finishes 2nd in night slalom
FLACHAU, Austria — (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin finished second to Olympic champion Petra Vlhova after feeling ill during a night slalom race Tuesday as she attempted to break the record for most wins on the women's World Cup circuit. Shiffrin was sick between runs and vomited...
Mikaela Shiffrin denied historic 83rd win by Petra Vlhova at Flachau
American skier Mikaela Shiffrin finished second to Olympic champion Petra Vlhova in a night slalom race Tuesday, meaning she will have to wait for another chance to break the record for most wins on the women’s World Cup circuit. Shiffrin matched Lindsey Vonn’s record of 82 race victories by...
Comments / 0