abc17news.com
Bennett, Bowers lead champion Bulldogs’ demolition of TCU
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Stetson Bennett and Brock Bowers showed off their remarkable partnership one last time in the College Football Playoff championship game. Bowers caught seven passes for 152 yards and a touchdown from Bennett during Georgia’s 65-7 demolition of TCU. Bennett walked on at Georgia nearly six years ago and caught a ride for the Bulldogs’ remarkable growth into the sport’s dominant program. Bowers arrived two years ago from the West Coast, and the tight end has known nothing but championships during his brief tenure. Bowers epitomizes the Bulldogs’ present and future in their ability to recruit anywhere and turn anybody into a champion.
abc17news.com
Smothered Frogs: Georgia shuts down TCU passing attack
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Georgia Bulldogs limited the TCU Horned Frogs to 152 yards passing in their dominant 65-7 win in the College Football Playoff championship. Led by sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard, who had two interceptions and one fumble recovery to earn defensive most valuable player honors, Georgia’s secondary bounced back after struggling in the Peach Bowl against Ohio State. TCU’s top receiver, Quentin Johnston, was held to one reception for three yards.
abc17news.com
Thousands urged to flee their homes as more severe weather wallops California, pushing the death toll to 14 in recent storms
A powerful storm is moving into Southern California after forcing thousands to the north to evacuate, prompting dozens of water rescues, causing widespread damage and bringing to 14 the tally of people killed in the state’s recent relentless weather. More than 11 million people in western Los Angeles, San...
abc17news.com
California faces more rain, storms, and potential floods
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California braced for more stormy weather with rain expected to sweep across the northern part the state on Saturday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for a large swath of Northern and Central California and the potential for road flooding and mudslides. Rain was forecast for the Bay Area Saturday with a brief dry period Sunday and heavier storms due to arrive Monday. In the Los Angeles area, light rain was expected on the weekend with stormy conditions set to return Monday. The wet weather comes after days of rain in California from a series of Pacific storms. The storms won’t be enough to officially end California’s ongoing drought but they have helped.
abc17news.com
Legal recreational marijuana sales start in Connecticut
MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s first round of recreational cannabis sales for adults 21 and older have begun. Sales were allowed to start at 10 a.m. Tuesday at seven existing medical marijuana establishments. The new availability comes less than two years after Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation making Connecticut the latest state to legalize recreational sales. As many as 40 dispensaries and dozens of other cannabis-related businesses are expected to eventually open in Connecticut by the end of this year. It’s unclear whether the novelty of legalized marijuana has worn off a bit for Connecticut consumers: Retail sales began in 2018 in neighboring Massachusetts and last month in neighboring Rhode Island and New York. Twenty-one states have legalized recreational marijuana for adults.
abc17news.com
Sarah Huckabee Sanders sworn in as Arkansas governor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been sworn in as Arkansas’ 47th governor and the first woman to hold the office her father once held. The former White House press secretary took the oath of office Tuesday in the state House of Representatives. The 40-year-old Republican planned to deliver her inaugural address on the steps of the state Capitol. Sanders won the election last year after focusing heavily on national issues and her work for former President Donald Trump. She becomes the first female governor of Arkansas. Her father, Mike Huckabee, served as governor for more than a decade.
abc17news.com
31-year-old Arkansas man arrested after hammering open an altar at a preparatory school church, police say
A 31-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a church in Arkansas, hammered open an altar and stole two relic boxes that were embedded in the altar, officials said. The incident took place between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Subiaco Abbey church in...
