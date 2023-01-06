MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s first round of recreational cannabis sales for adults 21 and older have begun. Sales were allowed to start at 10 a.m. Tuesday at seven existing medical marijuana establishments. The new availability comes less than two years after Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation making Connecticut the latest state to legalize recreational sales. As many as 40 dispensaries and dozens of other cannabis-related businesses are expected to eventually open in Connecticut by the end of this year. It’s unclear whether the novelty of legalized marijuana has worn off a bit for Connecticut consumers: Retail sales began in 2018 in neighboring Massachusetts and last month in neighboring Rhode Island and New York. Twenty-one states have legalized recreational marijuana for adults.

