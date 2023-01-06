Read full article on original website
2 Wausau alders issue call for action on homelessness as anger rises, challenges continue
Two City Council members are asking for a special meeting to discuss the way Wausau is responding to homelessness, as public attention and anger continues to bubble in the community. Gary Gisselman, who represents Wausau’s Dist. 5, and Tom Kilian, representing Dist. 3, will formally ask the full council on...
One Woman Confirms This Old House in Wisconsin Is Truly the Spot of Childhood Terror
I tend to fall down rabbit holes about haunted places in Wisconsin quite often, and whenever I do, there is usually some kind of mention of a "Haunted Hill House" in Leopolis, Wisconsin. While I may be familiar with its name, I never knew much about its history until I...
Wausau area obituaries January 3, 2023
Kay E. Boruch, age 82, of Wausau died on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Care Partners in Weston. She was born on November 28, 1940 to Mahlon and Vena (Betzing) Parsons in Waseca, Minnesota. She married Ralph Boruch on June 8, 1963 in Cambria, Minnesota. He preceded her in death on October 19, 2014.
Fruit truck coming to Plover on Jan. 17
A first-come, first-served citrus fruit sale is coming to Plover this month. Indian River Direct travels through Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Illinois bringing seasonal citrus and fruits from its Florida farms. Locally, the truckload sale is at Menards, 1901 Plover Rd. in Plover, from 10-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan....
Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board
During the 20 months that Wausau dentist Frederick Prehn refused to give up his seat on Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board, environmental and conservation groups say he repeatedly put the interests of polluters and industry ahead of the needs of Wisconsinites. Prehn was initially appointed to the board for a...
Walmart evacuated in Shawano after a disturbance call for weapons
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A Walmart in the City of Shawano was evacuated on Monday after officers responded to a disturbance that included weapons. According to a release, on January 9, 2023, at around 1:45 p.m., Shawano Police Officers responded to Walmart on East Green Bay Street for a disturbance complaint.
This Wisconsin County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Members of State's Finance Committee Block DNR Plan to Preserve Northern Wisconsin Forest
(AP) Members of the Legislature’s powerful finance committee have blocked a state Department of Natural Resources plan to spend $15.5 million on a conservation easement to preserve 56,000 acres of northern Wisconsin forest. The forest stretches across eastern Oneida County as well as part of Langlade and Forest counties....
4 arrested after woman dropped off at hospital states she was held captive in northern Wisconsin
PINE LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in northern Wisconsin arrested four people on false imprisonment charges after a woman was dropped off at a hospital stating that she was held captive. A Facebook post by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office states that a woman was dropped off at...
Mortchee’s Carryout is bringing Asian takeout to the west side
Mortchee’s Carryout and Catering is a new takeout restaurant in the former West Side Tasty Treat. Anyone driving down Third Avenue might notice a new sign on the building that once housed West Side Tasty Treat. The sign, which says Mortchee’s, is named after the son of the family...
Marshfield Man Arrested for Fleeing From an Officer
A 20-year-old Marshfield man was arrested after he attempted to elude an officer. According to the Marshfield Police Department, on Saturday, January 7th, the man's vehicle became disabled after he lost control and put his vehicle in a ditch. The man was transported to Wood County Jail. A citation was...
Lumber prices drop to pre-pandemic level, but local businesses uncertain about new year outlook
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Modern Builders saw their lumber reach as high as a 400% increase in prices. But, that didn’t stop customers. “It was an adverse effect,” said Modern Buildings Owner Tim Witzeling. “You would think it would slow things down, but it didn’t.”
Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau
A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
1-5-23 drug bust-fdl
A Wisconsin Rapids couple is in custody on drug charges following a traffic stop in Fond du Lac. The vehicle was pulled over Wednesday night for an equipment violation after it exited northbound Interstate 41 at Hickory Street. A police K9 detected the odor of drugs and a search of the vehicle recovered a pound each of cocaine and marijuana. A 30 year old woman and 35 year old man from Wisconsin Rapids were taken into custody.
One dead after early morning armed robbery home invasion in central Wisconsin
ELDERON, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning armed robbery home invasion in Marathon County left one person dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:37 a.m., deputies were sent to a residence in the Town of Elderon for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage.
Warrant of the Week
The Antigo Police Department holds multiple warrants for Cory W. Resch 29 years old. Resch is. wanted for failure to appear felony threat to law enforcement, OWI 4th and PAC 4th. Also,. additional warrants for operating after being revoked and failure to install an IID. Those with. information on his...
4 accuse of assaulting, beating woman while holding her captive near Rhinelander
Four people are facing an array of felony charges after a woman was allegedly held captive, strangled and beaten at a rural Rhinelander home. Oneida County investigators received information on Dec. 22 that a female who was dropped off at a Rhinelander hospital reported she had been tied to a chair and strangled with a belt while being held against her will at a town of Pine Lake home.
Internet Crimes Against Children investigation leads to arrest of northwoods man
A 58-year-old Laona man is facing criminal charges after an Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation, according to an Oneida County Sheriff’s Department news release. Paul J. Johnson was arrested Jan. 5 by Oneida County officials with the aid of the Forest County Sheriff’s Department and Rhinelander Police Department. He is facing charges of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement and attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 16.
Updated: Sheriff's office finds man they were looking for
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office needs the public's assistance locating Cody KamrathPhoto byOneida County Sheriff's Office. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance with locating Cody Kamrath.
