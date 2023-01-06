POINT GUARD De’Vion Harmon (6-2/205) 12.4 / 3.7*. SHOOTING GUARD Richard Isaacs (6-2/170) 11.3 / 2.7*. TENTH MAN D’Maurian Willaims (6-3/200) 4.7 / 1.9. 1. Stats. Iowa State is the new Texas Tech? Not great on offense but great on defense. Iowa State is a jump-shooting team that doesn’t shoot free throws well, but shoots decently inside the arc, 69th in the nation while 162nd in 3-point shooting. ISU is 57th in the nation in offensive rebounding, which is really their best offensive trait. The Cyclones are 312th in free throw rate and 286th in free throw percentage. Defensively, they allow teams to shoot really well from outside and get to the line, 277th in opposing 3-point percentage and 304th in free throw rate. But ISU has managed to be the best team in the nation in forcing turnovers and are 65th in opposing eFG%.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO