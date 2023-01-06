ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stakingtheplains.com

Preview & Game Day Thread: Texas Tech vs. Iowa State

POINT GUARD De’Vion Harmon (6-2/205) 12.4 / 3.7*. SHOOTING GUARD Richard Isaacs (6-2/170) 11.3 / 2.7*. TENTH MAN D’Maurian Willaims (6-3/200) 4.7 / 1.9. 1. Stats. Iowa State is the new Texas Tech? Not great on offense but great on defense. Iowa State is a jump-shooting team that doesn’t shoot free throws well, but shoots decently inside the arc, 69th in the nation while 162nd in 3-point shooting. ISU is 57th in the nation in offensive rebounding, which is really their best offensive trait. The Cyclones are 312th in free throw rate and 286th in free throw percentage. Defensively, they allow teams to shoot really well from outside and get to the line, 277th in opposing 3-point percentage and 304th in free throw rate. But ISU has managed to be the best team in the nation in forcing turnovers and are 65th in opposing eFG%.
LUBBOCK, TX
texashsfootball.com

Coach Eric Morris & UNT Hires All Texas HS Football Coaches

UNT is making the jump to the American Athletic Conference from Conference USA this summer. They also have a reshaped coaching staff, padded with local coaches. Coach Eric Morris has had his fair share of experience recruiting local TexasHSFootball talent. In his inaugural press conference as the frontman of UNT, coach Morris expressed the importance of keeping it local, especially finding talent rich schools surrounding the campus in Denton.
DENTON, TX
FOX Sports

TCU's Garrett Riley waited his turn, now can win title that has eluded Lincoln

LOS ANGELES — In the great state of Texas, size is always relative. But when describing the town of Muleshoe, tucked just inside the border with New Mexico, tiny is an apt descriptor for a town that flirts with having 5,000 people and whose lone public school trends toward the bottom in the state’s second-smallest classification for 11-man high school football.
MULESHOE, TX
FMX 94.5

Will Kliff Kingsbury Get The Boot From The Cardinals?

I certainly hope this doesn't happen, but yesterday's blowout loss sure isn't going to help things. A small confession here, I haven't watched a Texas Tech game since Coach Kliff was in charge. Yes, I watched the box scores, and maybe caught a bit on the radio. I've also celebrated those big wins, but for me, the passion to really be emotionally invested left with Kingsbury.
LUBBOCK, TX
dallasexaminer.com

Black Cowboys: An American Story showcases the rich history of Black cowboys and their impact on Texas and America

Shining light on the rich history of Black cowboys and their impact on Texas and American history, Black Cowboys: An American Story will open Jan. 22 and run through April 15 at the African American Museum of Dallas, located at 3536 Grand Ave. The exhibit will be free and open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?

Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
DALLAS, TX
US105

Where Does Texas Rank Among One-Way U-Haul Destinations?

It’s starting to get crowded around here. Every time I make the trip to Dallas-Fort Worth or Austin, I’m amazed at the amount of growth both areas are experiencing. In fact, I was just on the north side of Fort Worth on Sunday and I couldn’t help but marvel at all of the new construction that was going on in the area.
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Citizens Confused & Horrified Over Tumbleweed Attack

Lubbock citizens are still cleaning up and complaining about the recent attack of tumbleweeds the city saw earlier this week when the winds picked up and blew the dried up terror-weeds into Lubbock. While seen numerous times in westerns and on television, in the year 2023, tumbleweeds are still new...
LUBBOCK, TX
CBS DFW

Fighting oak wilt, the fungus devastating trees across North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Oak wilt is a devastating, incurable fungus that is slowly spreading over a large part of the United States. First found in Wisconsin in the 1930s, it arrived in North Texas in Dallas County in the 1960s. I've done several stories on the disease since oak trees are treasured in the North Texas area. The fungus kills about 80% of the live oaks it infects. Red and Shumard oaks are most susceptible and almost never survive. There is a chemical treatment for infected oaks that can help mitigate the damage, but the tree will always have the fungus and...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

4 hurt in explosion at Fort Worth elementary school

FORT WORTH, Texas - Four workers were taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hurt in an explosion at an elementary school in Fort Worth. It happened around 10 a.m. at Parkview Elementary School in the Keller Independent School District. Keller ISD said contracted workers were doing demolition work...
FORT WORTH, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster

I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock Tire Store Offers Kind Gesture To Customer Caught On Security Camera

Security camera footage from Lubbock tire shop, Crest Tires, showed a man looking through a huge pile of tires after hours. Employees believe that he may be looking for a certain size. Instead of being upset that someone was digging around in some of their old tires in the dark, they posted the video along with a very kind gesture, offering the unknown man a free tire.
LUBBOCK, TX
CW33

These are the top meat shops & markets in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know the saying from the movie Kicking & Screaming, “Remember, meat first!” This is true for any meat shop or butcher around the country. There’s nothing like meat in Texas and as January is National Meat Month we’re taking a special look at the best meat shops and markets the great city of Dallas has to offer.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy