A newborn was surrendered to Florida's only safe haven baby box. Here's how they work

An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
Police drain pool at home of missing Massachusetts mom
Authorities who are desperately searching for missing mother Ana Walshe have turned their attentions to the pool behind the former home that she shared with her husband Brian Walshe.
WebMD
Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States
Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
Muzzled by DeSantis, Critical Race Theory Professors Cancel Courses or Modify Their Teaching
As fewer faculty members are protected by tenure, they’re finding it harder to resist laws that ban certain racial topics. Their students suffer the consequences.
TODAY.com
X-ray shows live boa constrictor hidden in passenger's carry-on in Florida
Transportation Security Administration officers recently stopped a passenger from flying with a snake in their carry-on bag. "There’s a danger noodle in that bag…" the pun-filled Instagram post from the official TSA account shared on Jan. 6 begins. "Our officers at Tampa International Airport didn’t find this hyssssssterical!"...
I made some big mistakes,’ Says Former GA Mayor Before Going to Federal Prison – Interview: Rashad Richey Morning Show
A week before the former mayor of the City of Stonecrest, Georgia, turns himself in to federal prison, Jason Lary addressed his wrongdoing in an exclusive interview with Dr. Rashad Richey on News & Talk 1380-WAOK, “The Rashad Richey Morning Show.”
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
There were some notable people at DeSantis’ inauguration ceremony. A look at who’s who
Gov. Ron DeSantis was the center of attention on Tuesday morning as he was sworn in for a second term in office.
At least 100 deaths now linked to recalled Fisher-Price sleeper
Fisher-Price's recalled Rock ‘n Play Sleepers have now been linked to 100 fatalities, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Monday. The sleeper was first recalled in April 2019 following reports that infants had rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, "or under other circumstances," the commission said. Some 4.7 million units were affected.
"It's just really heartbreaking," residents react to migrant landings in Keys
MIAMI - Dramatic video shows the moment Haitian migrants jumped off their boat and made their way to shore just off the Key Largo coast. "It's just really heartbreaking," said Key Largo resident Doug Rudd. He watched from his home as some 130 migrants made their way to land. Many raising their arms, excited to be here. "As soon as it ran aground, people started diving off the ship and they started swimming and walking to shore," Rudd said. Amos Augustin was on board that sailboat. He said they were in rough seas since Friday making the 700-mile journey from Haiti. "Haiti is...
All Cuban rafters arriving in Florida Keys in Coast Guard custody
All the Cuban rafters who arrived in the last few days at Marquesas Key, Florida, were taken into custody by the U.S. Coast Guard. Dozens of people were on that small island, waiting to be rescued by the corresponding authorities. They will now be processed according to established procedures.
Coronavirus FAQ: How do I avoid catching COVID while flying in 2023?
We regularly answer frequently asked questions about life during the coronavirus crisis. If you have a question you'd like us to consider for a future post, email us at goatsandsoda@npr.org with the subject line: "Weekly Coronavirus Questions." See an archive of our FAQs here. COVID is surging in China, a...
Democrats' new primary calendar isn't quite a done deal, as complications arise
A newly proposed Democratic primary calendar that would end the 40-year tradition of Iowa and New Hampshire voting first is hitting a snag, though party officials are confident it can be overcome. Two of the five states that would be in the new early window — Georgia and New Hampshire...
Biden makes his first visit to the southern border as president
President Biden is visiting the U.S.-Mexico border for the first time as president on Sunday, stopping in El Paso, Texas, on his way to Mexico. The visit comes after two years of back-and-forth with Republicans over the Biden administration's immigration policy. Republican state officials and the Biden administration are sparring...
Why Jair Bolsonaro left Brazil for Florida (and what Biden can do about it)
Hundreds of supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed public government buildings on Sunday, calling for the military to take over Brazil's government after spending more than two months denying the results of the country's presidential election. In scenes evocative of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S....
Georgia special grand jury finishes probe of 2020 election
The special grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who was overseeing the panel, issued an order Monday...
DOJ: House of Prayer Christian Church swindled $22+ million in VA benefits
Stemming from FBI raids at House of Prayer Christian Churches in Georgia, Washington state, North Carolina and Texas in June 2022, the U.S. Department of Justice recently filed a forfeiture motion for almost $150,000. The motion claims the church and it's bible seminary defrauded hundreds of military members in a more than $22 million scheme. The motion, filed Friday in the Southern District of Georgia, alleges the church committed theft and unlawful conversion of government property, wire fraud, conspiracy...
Doctor says surgery that first lady Jill Biden will have is common in Utah
Why is skin cancer common in Utah? When was mohs surgery invented? What does mohs surgery do?
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
