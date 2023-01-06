ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

A newborn was surrendered to Florida's only safe haven baby box. Here's how they work

By Giulia Heyward
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
ARIZONA STATE
TODAY.com

X-ray shows live boa constrictor hidden in passenger's carry-on in Florida

Transportation Security Administration officers recently stopped a passenger from flying with a snake in their carry-on bag. "There’s a danger noodle in that bag…" the pun-filled Instagram post from the official TSA account shared on Jan. 6 begins. "Our officers at Tampa International Airport didn’t find this hyssssssterical!"...
TAMPA, FL
NBC News

At least 100 deaths now linked to recalled Fisher-Price sleeper

Fisher-Price's recalled Rock ‘n Play Sleepers have now been linked to 100 fatalities, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Monday. The sleeper was first recalled in April 2019 following reports that infants had rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, "or under other circumstances," the commission said. Some 4.7 million units were affected.
CBS Miami

"It's just really heartbreaking," residents react to migrant landings in Keys

MIAMI - Dramatic video shows the moment Haitian migrants jumped off their boat and made their way to shore just off the Key Largo coast. "It's just really heartbreaking," said Key Largo resident Doug Rudd. He watched from his home as some 130 migrants made their way to land. Many raising their arms, excited to be here.  "As soon as it ran aground, people started diving off the ship and they started swimming and walking to shore," Rudd said. Amos Augustin was on board that sailboat. He said they were in rough seas since Friday making the 700-mile journey from Haiti. "Haiti is...
KEY LARGO, FL
The Augusta Chronicle

DOJ: House of Prayer Christian Church swindled $22+ million in VA benefits

Stemming from FBI raids at House of Prayer Christian Churches in Georgia, Washington state, North Carolina and Texas in June 2022, the U.S. Department of Justice recently filed a forfeiture motion for almost $150,000. The motion claims the church and it's bible seminary defrauded hundreds of military members in a more than $22 million scheme. The motion, filed Friday in the Southern District of Georgia, alleges the church committed theft and unlawful conversion of government property, wire fraud, conspiracy...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
8K+
Followers
33K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy