A newborn was surrendered to Florida's only safe haven baby box. Here's how they work

MIAMI - Dramatic video shows the moment Haitian migrants jumped off their boat and made their way to shore just off the Key Largo coast. "It's just really heartbreaking," said Key Largo resident Doug Rudd. He watched from his home as some 130 migrants made their way to land. Many raising their arms, excited to be here. "As soon as it ran aground, people started diving off the ship and they started swimming and walking to shore," Rudd said. Amos Augustin was on board that sailboat. He said they were in rough seas since Friday making the 700-mile journey from Haiti. "Haiti is...

KEY LARGO, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO