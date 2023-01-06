Read full article on original website
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social ServiceVictorNewport News, VA
Dollar General Store Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergNewport News, VA
Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses FLEx Program for students
Rivers Casino Portsmouth opening delayed
The opening of Virginia's first free-standing casino has been delayed.
Safety a focus at new Rivers Casino Portsmouth
More than 700 kids in Virginia wait to be adopted; not enough foster families
According to the Children's Home Society of Virginia, more than 700 children in the commonwealth are waiting to be adopted.
6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines
• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
Virginia Beach pantry gives struggling service members access to meals & more
The shelves are stocked with everything you'd expect to in a store, but the shoppers at Patriot's Pantry are exclusively active-duty military members and their families. And they don't pay a dime.
What the past PTA president wants you to know about Richneck Elementary School
When Brenda Coles saw what was unfolding at her son's old elementary school in Newport News on January 6, she could not believe what she saw.
Community search for Codi Bigsby
Volunteers who have never met Codi say they won't give up and say they haven't stopped searching for him.
757 ROC In Newport News Offers Fitness For Everyone
NEWPORT NEWS—757 ROC is a 6,000-square-foot fitness, nutrition, and Fire & Ice Recovery facility located at 11838 Canon Blvd., Suite 300, in Newport News. Its mission is to change the way the community thinks about fitness. Even though the facility has obstacle training classes for people who want to compete, or just finish, a Spartan race that combines endurance with strength, the workouts are designed for any ability level.
Crash causes delays on WB lanes of I-264 in Portsmouth
Surry native aims high
Considering her success at Surry County High School, where she was president of her senior class, Homecoming Queen, and a Captain of the 2020 State Champion SCHS Varsity Girls’ Basketball Team as well as Homecoming Queen before graduating with honors – at the height of the pandemic - it is no surprise that Brécha Janae Byrd is taking Saint Augustine University by storm.
Windsor High School closed Monday due to lack of heat
What Va. lawmakers, leaders are doing after school shooting involving student
Following the incident, local and state leaders were left with questions as to how something like this could happen and what can be done to prevent a similar tragedy in the future.
2023 Hampton Roads International Auto Show
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads Automobile Dealers Association (HRADA) board member Heath Wynn joined us with all the details about the 2023 Hampton Roads International Auto Show coming to the Virginia Beach Convention Center this weekend. 2023 Hampton Roads International Auto Show. Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m....
Residents want referendum to protect farmland following Chesapeake mega-site votes
A group of advocates in Chesapeake are looking to put a referendum on the November 2023 ballot to urge leaders to put in more protections for rural land in the southern part of the city.
Non-profit in Chesapeake host Teen Day Party to support foster care children
The inaugural event which featured food, a photo booth, games and more, was for ages 13 and up in foster care and presented an opportunity to connect with teens
NOTICE OF PUBLIC DISPLAY CITY OF PORTSMOUTH HOME AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN PROGRAM ALLOCATION PLAN
The US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded the City of Portsmouth $1,540,476 of HOME American Rescue Plan (ARP) program funds to undertake activities that must primarily benefit qualifying individuals and families who are homeless, at risk of homelessness, or in other vulnerable populations. Notice is hereby...
Virginia Beach boil water notice lifted
Virginia Beach says the required water testing process has been completed, advisory has been lifted in all affected areas
Chesapeake Regional Medical Center gets approval for open-heart surgery program
Chesapeake Regional Medical Center has been granted approval by the Virginia State Health Commissioner, Dr. Colin Greene, to offer open-heart surgery at the hospital.
VB Police encourage use of Project Lifesaver after finding man with dementia
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are encouraging people to sign up for the Project Lifesaver electronic tracking program used to find people who have Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders, or people with Down’s Syndrome or autism spectrum disorder who may become lost or endangered.
