Chesapeake, VA

WAVY News 10

Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses FLEx Program for students

On this week's Sunday Sitdown with Jon Dowding, Hampton City Schools wants families to know about a unique, free virtual learning option for students. Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses FLEx …. On this week's Sunday Sitdown with Jon Dowding, Hampton City Schools wants families to know about a unique,...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Safety a focus at new Rivers Casino Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s first free-standing casino is set to open in Portsmouth on Sunday, and as workers put the finishing touches on the construction, the city is preparing for both the benefits and the new challenges the casino will bring. “Safety and security of the facility and the surrounding area has been one […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
virginiamercury.com

6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines

• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

757 ROC In Newport News Offers Fitness For Everyone

NEWPORT NEWS—757 ROC is a 6,000-square-foot fitness, nutrition, and Fire & Ice Recovery facility located at 11838 Canon Blvd., Suite 300, in Newport News. Its mission is to change the way the community thinks about fitness. Even though the facility has obstacle training classes for people who want to compete, or just finish, a Spartan race that combines endurance with strength, the workouts are designed for any ability level.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Crash causes delays on WB lanes of I-264 in Portsmouth

Crash causes delays on WB lanes of I-264 in Portsmouth. Organizations work to fight food insecurity across …. When school is out for a day or a week or even the weekend, some students may not have access to food at home. That's why some local groups are working to fill in the gaps.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Surry native aims high

Considering her success at Surry County High School, where she was president of her senior class, Homecoming Queen, and a Captain of the 2020 State Champion SCHS Varsity Girls’ Basketball Team as well as Homecoming Queen before graduating with honors – at the height of the pandemic - it is no surprise that Brécha Janae Byrd is taking Saint Augustine University by storm.
SURRY, VA
WAVY News 10

Windsor High School closed Monday due to lack of heat

Windsor High School closed Monday due to lack of …. WAVY team coverage: ‘Hero’ Newport News teacher recovering …. Police say 25-year-old 1st grade teacher Abby Zwerner rushed her students out of the classroom after she was shot in the chest on Friday in Newport News. She's in "stable" condition and recovering. The 6-year-old shooter used his mother's legally bought gun, police say.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

2023 Hampton Roads International Auto Show

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads Automobile Dealers Association (HRADA) board member Heath Wynn joined us with all the details about the 2023 Hampton Roads International Auto Show coming to the Virginia Beach Convention Center this weekend. 2023 Hampton Roads International Auto Show. Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m....
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

