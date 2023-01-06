Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
Maryland witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshGrasonville, MD
Related
chestertownspy.org
Chester River Health Foundation Sponsors Angel Tree
The Chester River Health Foundation sponsored its annual Angel Tree on which “holiday wishes” were hung for children in the foster care programs for Kent and Queen Anne’s counties and Kent Center, which provides services for adults who have developmental disabilities. All gifts were donated by team...
chestertownspy.org
Out and About (Sort of): It’s a Job with Lasting Pay by Howard Freedlander
It was a job, a daily, deadly serious grind. My payment was my life. That might sound dramatic, but it’s true. I arrived every day for my prescribed “table time.” Three trained specialists greeted me with minimal small talk and appropriate encouragement. After 15 minutes, I would leave and cope with side effects.
whatsupmag.com
1/6: Anne Arundel County Public School Redistricting
Readers respond to last week’s Feedback Friday topic, which was:. After a publicly open Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) Board meeting dubbed a “Redistricting Workshop” earlier this week, many parents left frustrated. The concern being that the county’s redistricting process, which will affect thousands of students and their families beginning in 2024, might be flawed.
chestertownspy.org
Early-Bird Tickets On Sale for Talbot County Garden Club’s Spring Symposium
“Think Spring!” and secure early-bird tickets for the perfect gateway to the season… the Talbot County Garden Club’s Biennial Spring Symposium. Themed “CORKS, FORKS & FLOWERS,” this experiential occasion will captivate attendees from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm on Tuesday, April 25 in the event venue of Temple B’nai Israel on Tristan Drive in Easton.
baltimorebrew.com
Black couple sues Four Seasons Baltimore after “humiliating” experience
After room rates kept going up and snarky remarks were made about whether their credit card was stolen, the two concluded it was all about their race. A Baltimore couple who tried to book a room at the luxury Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore – and allegedly were told they “may be better off going to a Motel 6” – have filed a lawsuit saying they were essentially turned away because they were African American.
police1.com
Photos: Md. troopers raise money, donate presents to kids after parents die in crash
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police troopers Matthew Hughes and Samuel Rogers were determined to make the holiday season a little brighter for three children who recently lost their parents. According to a Maryland State Police Facebook post, the two troopers raised nearly $5,000 in two weeks to...
Nottingham MD
Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of January 9, only one of the three life-changing...
Cape Gazette
Beebe taking over former Weis on Route 1
Beebe Healthcare has recently executed a long-term lease for the former Weis Markets building in the Rehoboth Marketplace Shopping Center on Route 1 at Miller Road. Beebe intends to convert the building for use as medical offices, population health services, and materials management and warehousing. “As the health system that...
NBC Washington
‘I Cried': Water Bills as High as $16,800 Outrage Calvert County Residents
Homeowners in Calvert County, Maryland, are fighting water bills in the thousands of dollars that many thought were a mistake before they learned they actually owed the money. The residents said they received the high water bills in the final weeks of 2022. “I received our bill after Christmas for...
Wbaltv.com
Positively Baltimore: BSO welcomes 8-year-old conductor
It's a moment one 8-year-old will never forget, thanks to the kindness of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Carter Roberson tells 11 TV Hill what it was like to be a guest conductor. He's joined by BSO associate conductor Jonathan Rush.
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Makes 3 New Millionaires
– Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of Jan. 9, only one of the three life-changing prizes...
chestertownspy.org
Letter to Editor: A New Look at the Chestertown Armory
As an historic architect assigned to buildings listed on national, state, and local historic registers, I became interested in the turn of events regarding the Newnam Armory which led to a recent walkthrough of the 1931 building. As an outcome, I thought it beneficial to share my observations, supplemented by additional information.
WBOC
Talbot County Schools Named Distinguished Schools for STEM Learning
Easton High School and St. Michaels Middle High School have been recognized as 2021-22 Project Lead the Way Distinguished Schools. They are two of just 191 schools across the U.S. to receive this honor, for providing broad access to transformative learning opportunities for students through PLTW. This includes courses such as Computer Science, Biomedical Science and Engineering.
WBOC
Worcester County Program Aims to Reduce Trips to the Emergency Room
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Mobile Integrated Community Health program provides in-home care to people throughout the community. The program focuses on patients who frequently call 911 and make visits to the emergency department. Worcester County Fire and EMS companies, Atlantic General Hospital, and the Worcester County Health Department are...
98online.com
Maryland Perspectives: Baltimore’s Lunar Night Cultural Festival
Baltimore’s first Lunar Night Cultural Festival is a weekend-long, family-friendly waterfront event that showcases Lunar New Year celebrated by millions across the globe. The event spotlights Asian art, food and culture with traditional performances at West Shore Parl on January 21st. Co-Founder of the event Yumin Gow and Events Manager for the Baltimore Waterfront Partnership Melody Thomas talk about how the event was put together, spotlights some of the artists and gives details on how you can attend.
Wbaltv.com
Why the Baltimore-based Charmery ice cream shop closed in Federal Hill
The owners of The Charmery thought they had cornered the Federal Hill ice cream market when they opened their walk-up window location on Cross Street in June 2020. Video above: The Charmery celebrates its ninth anniversary in Baltimore (August 2022) However, within months of the popular Baltimore scoop shop's launch,...
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Appointment Bernice Mireku-North to Represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates
Governor Larry Hogan announced the appointment of Bernice Mireku-North—a former assistant state’s attorney in Anne Arundel County—to represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates. This appointment will be effective January 11, 2023, the date that the 445th session of the Maryland General Assembly convenes. Mireku-North succeeds Del. Eric Luedtke, the incoming Chief Legislative Officer for Governor-Elect Wes Moore.
Wbaltv.com
Possible warrant holds up Baltimore man's VA benefits for 14 years
A Baltimore man who stopped receiving his Veterans Affairs benefits 14 years ago thought he was getting nowhere. So, he turned to the 11 News I-Team for help. Fred Gibson, 63, is sort of a fixture at Mother's Federal Hill Grille, where he is the handyman. He is also a Marine Corps veteran who has fought for 14 years to get his VA benefits restored.
Bay Net
Huntingtown VFD Responds To House Fire In Anne Arundel County
FRIENDSHIP, Md. – On January 5, 2023 at approximately 10:30 a.m., first responders from multiple departments were alerted to a structure fire in the area of Friendship Road and Prout Road. Crews arrived on the scene to find a single-story home showing smoke and fire. Firefighters check the home...
One-year-old child dies after crash in Delaware
HARRINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A deadly car crash involving a one-year-old boy is under investigation by the Delaware State Police. The crash happened Sunday afternoon when a car attempted to switch lanes south of Harrington.Officials say the one-year-old boy from Maryland was taken to a hospital by an ambulance with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead. They are withholding the child's name due to notifying family members and next of kin.Authorities say a Ford Fiesta hit the right front of a Toyota Tacoma when trying to go from the right lane of South Dupont Highway south of Raceway Boulevard...
Comments / 1