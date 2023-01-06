ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

koamnewsnow.com

Massachusetts public schools issue mask mandate as Covid-19 risk level rises

CHELSEA, Massachusetts (WCVB) -- Chelsea Public Schools has implemented a mask mandate for students and staff after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated Suffolk County as "High Risk” for COVID-19 transmission. The designation includes a recommendation that all people should wear masks while indoors, the superintendent said.
CHELSEA, MA
wgbh.org

What happens when you lose your home at 72?

As an early August sun rose over Newburyport, 72-year-old Judith bought a cup of coffee at a drive-thru and continued across the street to St. Mary’s Cemetery. She pulled up her Volvo SUV near a water spigot among the headstones, and got out to wash her neck and shake out her bedding.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Who Is Gina Fiandaca, MassDOT’s New Boss?

Gina Fiandaca, of East Boston, will be coming back to Massachusetts to serve as the Commonwealth’s next transportation secretary after three years in Austin, Texas, where she served as assistant city manager overseeing the capital city’s mobility initiatives. Under the new administration of Massachusettts Governor Maura Healey, Fiandaca...
AUSTIN, TX
1420 WBSM

It’s Illegal to Put These Items in Your Trash Can in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is adjusting to new laws surrounding trash that seem to have some unintended consequences. Since new regulations surrounding the disposal of mattresses went into effect back in November, there have been reports statewide of illegal dumping. It seems some residents would rather take the risk of being caught dropping unwanted mattresses in sneaky spots than to pay the fee to get them properly handled.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Money

The 10 Best Places to Live in the Northeast

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. In Somerville, Massachusetts, WTF takes on a different meaning: What the Fluff?. As in Marshmallow Fluff. If the rumors are to be believed, a Somerville resident invented the creamy confection in the early 1900s. However, as...
SOMERVILLE, MA
WSBS

Massachusetts Residents Cheated Out of Money Due to Alarming Scam

There's no shortage of scams taking place throughout Massachusetts. Everywhere you look it seems like another scam is popping up. And with technology being what it is today, con artists more than ever can steal your identity and lift money right out of your bank account. Massachusetts folks really have to keep their guard up as much as possible due to the fact that scams are happening on a regular basis. (By the way, don't fall for the gas gift card scam which you can learn about by going here).
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Frozen Food Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

It's a chore that we all have to do. Grocery shopping. Although shopping for groceries can be time-consuming and feel like work there are many stores in Massachusetts that offer delivery right to your car which started becoming an option during the pandemic. There are three stores that I shop at in Pittsfield on a regular basis for groceries and I always choose the delivery to my vehicle option. For me, it makes life a bit easier.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Massachusetts company creates custom tables from reclaimed antique wood

HANOVER, Mass. — Inside a modest-sized workshop in the South Shore region of Massachusetts, old wood is finding a brand-new purpose. The restoration comes from the skilled hands of Chris Benson, owner of Heirloom Table Company, a self-described mom-and-pop operation that creates handmade, one-0f-a-kind, custom-designed farmhouse tables. "Most of...
HANOVER, MA
WNAW 94.7

5 Popular Fast Food Chains Massachusetts Does Not Have

Founded by actual firemen, this sub chain is super delicious, or I thought it was back when I lived in Florida. Ham and provolone sub toasted! Awesome. Established since 1921, the original slider place may have had one location in central Massachusetts way back in the day, but none recently. New York has some, however.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

5 New England Locations on Top List of Where Homes Are Selling the Fastest in the U.S.

It's not a big surprise to people in New England to hear all about how hot the real estate market is in the region. Since the pandemic, people from across the country (and the world) have had their eyes and wallets locked on New England as a long term escape from big city life. A recent list released details the 50 towns and cities where homes are selling the fastest nationwide, and five places in New England are absolutely scorching hot.
PORTLAND, ME
WBUR

It's the third winter of COVID. But this one is different

It’s the third winter of COVID. Cases and hospitalizations are climbing again after the December holidays. Boston-area wastewater data show a steep spike in COVID levels in recent weeks. It's a now familiar pattern. But this period looks different from the last two pandemic winters. COVID is not the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CDC map shows most of Mass. has "high" COVID community levels

BOSTON - Community COVID levels are "high" in much of Massachusetts to start the new year, according to the latest CDC data.A map updated Thursday shows 10 out of 14 counties in the state have high COVID community levels. Only Essex, Hampden, Hampshire and Berkshire counties are considered medium risk. COVID "community levels" reflect hospital admissions and inpatient bed use in relation to the number of new COVID cases in a county.The CDC recommends wearing a high quality mask when the COVID community level is high."If you are at high risk of getting very sick, consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

