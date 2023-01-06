Read full article on original website
whbc.com
Resignations From Husband, Wife Caught in Carrollton Schools Case
CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two of the “Carrollton Four” accused of ripping off the village’s school system are leaving their positions. Michael Pozderac has resigned from the board of the Carrollton Exempted Village School District. His wife Mary Jackie Pozderac has turned in...
Suspect in 2 Canton burglaries killed by resident
A suspect in two separate burglaries was stabbed and killed by a resident after entering the second home.
whbc.com
CPD Still Presenting Death Investigation to Prosecutor’s Office
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police will still present their investigative findings to the county prosecutor’s office. But they say a burglar was stabbed to death inside a family home in the 300 block of Clarendon Avenue NW Sunday night by the male head of the household.
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-77 in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — A crash caused a lot of problems on a stretch of I-77 Tuesday morning in Canton, Ohio. The northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down between Exit 101 Faircrest St and Exit 103 OH-800 Cleveland Ave. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned...
whbc.com
6th Arrest Made in Akron Killing of Young Mother-to-Be
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police have another suspect in custody in the senseless killing of a 21-year-old pregnant woman riding in a car on Rockaway Street in the city last April. 18-year-old Darrion Rackley is charged with murder. He was determined to be a participant...
whbc.com
Summit Sheriff Looks for ‘Blizzard Bandit’
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In Green, the “Blizzard Bandit” has gained some notoriety, thanks to social media. It’s video of the man breaking into a Massillon Road bar, rifling through the empty cash drawers, and leaving with nothing. It happened on December 23...
Deadly shootout on Akron street: Suspect turns himself in
One man believed to be involved in an April gunfight that killed a pregnant woman caught in the crossfire is now in the county jail.
Man serving time now being tried in animal cruelty case
Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a Struthers man accused of shooting and killing a dog.
Mahoning County Coroner identifies victims of double homicide on Interstate 680
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified the two people killed in a shooting Thursday on Interstate 680.
cleveland19.com
Suspected robber stabbed to death by resident of Canton home, police say
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Canton Police Department, a suspected robber was stabbed to death by the occupant of the home on Sunday night. Police say officers arrived at 346 Clarendon Ave. N.W. and 341 Clarendon Ave. N.W. for two separate burglaries in progress around 8 p.m. When...
whbc.com
Canton Man Gets 13 to 18 in 2021 Killing
CANTON, Ohio (1480 WHBC) – A 24-year-old Canton man will serve 13 to 18 years in prison for a 2021 shooting death. JaJuan Turner pleaded guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge with a gun specification, reduced from murder. Canton police say Turner shot and killed 28-year-old Deladea Grant at...
whbc.com
Canton Council Approves DORA for HOF Village Area
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council Monday night approved a second Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area or DORA in the Hall of Fame Village area. The Repository says the Ohio Division of Liquor Control must now review the DORA plan before it can become a reality.
WFMJ.com
Police reveal speed cam plans for Youngstown school zones
The Youngstown Police Department on Monday unveiled how speed cams will play a part in its strategy for keeping students and others safe in school zones. Police Chief Carl Davis and Mayor Tito Brown hosted a press conference to announce the start of a new public safety initiative that will deter drivers from speeding in school zones.
The 2 key issues that ended Akron teacher strike
Marathon bargaining sessions through the weekend ended with Akron Public Schools teachers in their classrooms Monday morning rather than on picket lines.
wtuz.com
OVI Citation, Dover Ambulance Received Minor Damage
Mary Alice Reporting – On January 6th, at 8:00 pm, central dispatch was advised that a vehicle had struck a Dover Fire Department ambulance. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the incident that happened on I-77 southbound and deputies found the involved vehicle at the Marathon Bellstores located outside the Village of Strasburg.
WFMJ.com
Niles osteopath faces 52 federal charges of health care fraud and drug law violations
An osteopathic doctor whose Niles office was raided by the FBI nearly a year ago faces 52 charges accusing him of health care fraud and violating federal laws regulating the dispensing of and distribution of controlled substances. Sutton’s Internal and Physical Medicine Clinic at 1250 Youngstown Warren Road was closed...
cleveland19.com
Body camera video shows what happened after gunfight at Akron mini mart
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been one week since two men shot each other outside Bob’s Mini Mart on E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue in Akron but what detectives haven’t figured out is who fired first and if one of the men shot in self-defense. Until then both shooters are still out on the street.
WFMJ.com
Hunters find human remains in Columbiana Co.
A skull was found in Columbiana County on Sunday after hunters found the skull in the woods near McCormick Run between State Route 518 and Glasgow road in Madison Township. The Columbiana County Sheriff's Department confirmed it was a human skull, and the body was also located nearby. The body...
whbc.com
Alliance Schools Administration Forced Out of Castle After Flooding
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The administrative offices of the Alliance City School District have temporarily moved next door to the high school building. This, after an estimated 10- to 20,000 gallons of water flooded the Glamorgan Castle building over the holidays. The district says a pipe...
Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 5, 2023
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
