Carrollton, OH

whbc.com

Resignations From Husband, Wife Caught in Carrollton Schools Case

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two of the “Carrollton Four” accused of ripping off the village’s school system are leaving their positions. Michael Pozderac has resigned from the board of the Carrollton Exempted Village School District. His wife Mary Jackie Pozderac has turned in...
CARROLLTON, OH
whbc.com

CPD Still Presenting Death Investigation to Prosecutor’s Office

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police will still present their investigative findings to the county prosecutor’s office. But they say a burglar was stabbed to death inside a family home in the 300 block of Clarendon Avenue NW Sunday night by the male head of the household.
CANTON, OH
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-77 in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — A crash caused a lot of problems on a stretch of I-77 Tuesday morning in Canton, Ohio. The northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down between Exit 101 Faircrest St and Exit 103 OH-800 Cleveland Ave. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

6th Arrest Made in Akron Killing of Young Mother-to-Be

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police have another suspect in custody in the senseless killing of a 21-year-old pregnant woman riding in a car on Rockaway Street in the city last April. 18-year-old Darrion Rackley is charged with murder. He was determined to be a participant...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Summit Sheriff Looks for ‘Blizzard Bandit’

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In Green, the “Blizzard Bandit” has gained some notoriety, thanks to social media. It’s video of the man breaking into a Massillon Road bar, rifling through the empty cash drawers, and leaving with nothing. It happened on December 23...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspected robber stabbed to death by resident of Canton home, police say

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Canton Police Department, a suspected robber was stabbed to death by the occupant of the home on Sunday night. Police say officers arrived at 346 Clarendon Ave. N.W. and 341 Clarendon Ave. N.W. for two separate burglaries in progress around 8 p.m. When...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Canton Man Gets 13 to 18 in 2021 Killing

CANTON, Ohio (1480 WHBC) – A 24-year-old Canton man will serve 13 to 18 years in prison for a 2021 shooting death. JaJuan Turner pleaded guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge with a gun specification, reduced from murder. Canton police say Turner shot and killed 28-year-old Deladea Grant at...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Canton Council Approves DORA for HOF Village Area

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council Monday night approved a second Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area or DORA in the Hall of Fame Village area. The Repository says the Ohio Division of Liquor Control must now review the DORA plan before it can become a reality.
CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Police reveal speed cam plans for Youngstown school zones

The Youngstown Police Department on Monday unveiled how speed cams will play a part in its strategy for keeping students and others safe in school zones. Police Chief Carl Davis and Mayor Tito Brown hosted a press conference to announce the start of a new public safety initiative that will deter drivers from speeding in school zones.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
wtuz.com

OVI Citation, Dover Ambulance Received Minor Damage

Mary Alice Reporting – On January 6th, at 8:00 pm, central dispatch was advised that a vehicle had struck a Dover Fire Department ambulance. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the incident that happened on I-77 southbound and deputies found the involved vehicle at the Marathon Bellstores located outside the Village of Strasburg.
DOVER, OH
cleveland19.com

Body camera video shows what happened after gunfight at Akron mini mart

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been one week since two men shot each other outside Bob’s Mini Mart on E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue in Akron but what detectives haven’t figured out is who fired first and if one of the men shot in self-defense. Until then both shooters are still out on the street.
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Hunters find human remains in Columbiana Co.

A skull was found in Columbiana County on Sunday after hunters found the skull in the woods near McCormick Run between State Route 518 and Glasgow road in Madison Township. The Columbiana County Sheriff's Department confirmed it was a human skull, and the body was also located nearby. The body...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Alliance Schools Administration Forced Out of Castle After Flooding

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The administrative offices of the Alliance City School District have temporarily moved next door to the high school building. This, after an estimated 10- to 20,000 gallons of water flooded the Glamorgan Castle building over the holidays. The district says a pipe...
ALLIANCE, OH

