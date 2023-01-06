ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police sources: Love triangle leads to fatal attack with hatchet, firearm in Brooklyn

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Police sources say a potential love triangle could have led to a fatal shooting in Sheepshead Bay Thursday night.

The NYPD responded to a 911 call at 3090 Ocean Ave., and found a 42-year-old man with trauma to his head and a gunshot to his torso.

Police sources say the man was with a woman when her estranged husband showed up and started an argument. The husband then hit the victim on the head with a hatchet and shot him in the chest.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he died. The suspect is now in police custody.

