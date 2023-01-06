ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fbschedules.com

Georgia wins second straight College Football Playoff National Championship

The Georgia Bulldogs won their second consecutive College Football National Championship Monday night, destroying the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7. “A lot of grit. A lot of toughness. The word we use around our place is ‘connection,'” UGA head coach Kirby Smart said after the game. “Every one of our guys knows we stay connected, we’re hard to beat.”
