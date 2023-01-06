Read full article on original website
US Study: One year of road crashes cost society $340 billion
DETROIT (AP) — Traffic crashes in the U.S. cost society $340 billion in one year, or just over $1,000 for each of the country's 328 million people, according to a study by safety regulators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it studied crashes in calendar year 2019 that...
Stocks drift higher on Wall Street as inflation report looms
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting higher on Wall Street Tuesday, largely stuck in a holding pattern ahead of some potentially market-moving reports scheduled for later in the week. The S&P 500 was 0.5% higher in afternoon trading after flipping between small gains and losses through the day....
Saudi Arabia: Hajj pilgrimage returning to pre-COVID levels
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Islam's annual hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia will return to pre-pandemic levels this year after restrictions saw the annual religious commemoration curtailed over concerns about the coronavirus, authorities say. The hajj, required of all able-bodied Muslims once in their life, represents one of...
Activists try to block access to doomed German village
LUETZERATH, Germany (AP) — Several hundred climate activists on Tuesday were trying to block the entry of heavy machinery into an abandoned village in Germany which is due to be cleared for the expansion of a coal mine after a German court rejected a last-ditch attempt by the activists to stay there.
'No amnesty!': Brazilian protests demand jail for rioters
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — “No amnesty! No amnesty! No amnesty!”. The chant reverberated off the walls of the jam-packed hall at the University of Sao Paulo’s law college on Monday afternoon. Within hours, it was the rallying cry for thousands of Brazilians who streamed into the streets of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, penned on protest posters and banners.
Video shows soldiers tossing bodies on fire in Mozambique
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Members of the Southern African Development Community military mission in Mozambique are being investigated after a video circulated on social media showing them throwing bodies on a pile of burning rubble, officials said Tuesday. The soldiers are part of the mission deployed by the 16-nation regional...
Philippine court voids oil exploration pact involving China
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine Supreme Court on Tuesday declared unconstitutional a 2005 pact by China, the Philippines and Vietnam to jointly explore for oil in the disputed South China Sea, a decision that also brings other proposed agreements into doubt. The decision by 12 of the court's...
TikTok boss meets European officials as scrutiny intensifies
LONDON (AP) — TikTok’s CEO met Tuesday with European Union officials about strict new digital regulations in the 27-nation bloc as the Chinese-owned social media app faces growing scrutiny from Western authorities over data privacy, cybersecurity and misinformation. In meetings in Brussels, Shou Zi Chew and four officials...
French PM unveils pension changes, unions call for strikes
PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Tuesday unveiled a contentious pension overhaul aimed at raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030, which prompted vigorous calls for strikes and protests from leftist opponents and labor unions. Speaking in a news conference in Paris, Borne...
Political vacuum in Haiti deepens as senators' terms expire
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti awoke Tuesday stripped of its last democratically elected institution — this time, its Senate — an alarming development that solidifies what some call a de facto dictatorship nominally in charge of a country wracked by gang violence. While only 10 senators had...
Guyana: 1.3 billion barrels in ExxonMobil offshore oil field
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — A fifth major offshore oil field being developed by a consortium led by ExxonMobil at an estimated cost of $12.7 billion will add another 1.3 billion barrels of recoverable oil reserves to the 10-billion barrel Guyana-Suriname basin, the Guyanese government said Tuesday. The Uaru-Mako project...
Mpox has faded in the US. Who deserves the credit?
NEW YORK (AP) — Less than six months ago, mpox was an exploding health crisis. What had been an obscure disease from Africa was ripping through European and U.S. gay communities. Precious doses of an unproven vaccine were in short supply. International officials declared health emergencies. Today, reports of...
