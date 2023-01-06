RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — “No amnesty! No amnesty! No amnesty!”. The chant reverberated off the walls of the jam-packed hall at the University of Sao Paulo’s law college on Monday afternoon. Within hours, it was the rallying cry for thousands of Brazilians who streamed into the streets of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, penned on protest posters and banners.

15 HOURS AGO