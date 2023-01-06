Read full article on original website
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service
The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
Virginia mom details moments that reportedly led up to 6-year-old shooting teacher
The 25-year-old teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old on Friday is described by fellow teachers, city officials as a hard-working educator devoted to her students.
A Man Discovered That His Wife of Two Weeks Was Actually a Man
Upon learning that he had married a guy without realizing it, a clergyman in Uganda was removed from his position as imam (the head of a mosque). Sheikh Mohammed Mutumba, 27, has been fired as a cleric at the mosque after his newlywed wife was caught stealing a television from a neighbor. However, the unexpected discovery that the imam's wife, Swabullah Nabukeera, was actually a male rather than the crime itself, led to his suspension. Mutumba was distraught to learn that his wife was a man. The officials at the mosque nonetheless opted to suspend him in order to 'preserve the purity of their faith.' Mutumba and his young "wife" tied the knot in a religious ceremony based on Islamic customs. Both newlyweds can be seen beaming in photos shot at the celebration, featuring their loved ones. A friend of the imam informed reporters that the bride had deceived everyone who had met her with her voice and demeanor.
Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case
Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
'No amnesty!': Brazilian protests demand jail for rioters
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — “No amnesty! No amnesty! No amnesty!”. The chant reverberated off the walls of the jam-packed hall at the University of Sao Paulo’s law college on Monday afternoon. Within hours, it was the rallying cry for thousands of Brazilians who streamed into the streets of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, penned on protest posters and banners.
Activists try to block access to doomed German village
LUETZERATH, Germany (AP) — Several hundred climate activists on Tuesday were trying to block the entry of heavy machinery into an abandoned village in Germany which is due to be cleared for the expansion of a coal mine after a German court rejected a last-ditch attempt by the activists to stay there.
Saudi Arabia: Hajj pilgrimage returning to pre-COVID levels
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Islam's annual hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia will return to pre-pandemic levels this year after restrictions saw the annual religious commemoration curtailed over concerns about the coronavirus, authorities say. The hajj, required of all able-bodied Muslims once in their life, represents one of...
Video shows soldiers tossing bodies on fire in Mozambique
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Members of the Southern African Development Community military mission in Mozambique are being investigated after a video circulated on social media showing them throwing bodies on a pile of burning rubble, officials said Tuesday. The soldiers are part of the mission deployed by the 16-nation regional...
