Georgia fans flocking to Los Angeles, but bettors like TCU, ticket demand in Texas

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation.com
 4 days ago
LOS ANGELES — Flights arrived in Los Angeles on Thursday filled with fans clad in red and black, an early indication the Georgia Bulldogs’ fans will be in takeover mode once again.

Coach Kirby Smart could be on the verge of becoming the first coach since Alabama’s Nick Saban (2011-2012) to lead his program to back-to-back national championships.

Smart was a part of those Crimson Tide teams, serving as that program’s defensive coordinator from 2008-2015.

