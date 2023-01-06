Read full article on original website
CNET
This New Siri Voice Command Makes Using Your iPhone So Much Better
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Siri lets you do so much on your iPhone with just your voice. You can do basic things like send a text message to a friend and get directions back home or you can get more complicated and pull up all the movie showtimes for your local theatre -- all without using your hands.
People are just noticing secret iPhone hack that unlocks hidden features
YOU can unlock hidden iPhone features in minutes – if you know how. There's a clever tricks that lets you into a "special club" where you can gain access to brand new iPhone hacks. It's called the iOS beta, and it's a way to try out iPhone updates before...
iPhones Have A Built-In White Noise Feature That No One Knows About
This feature on your iPhone can actually help you sleep. Here's how to use it.
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Jan. 9: $300 off eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac, LG 65" 4K Smart TV for $1,649 & more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Monday's best deals include $150 off a 2022 MacBook Pro, 21% off a new Amazon Halo Rise Bedside Sleep Tracker, 27% off an Apple iMac, and 48% off an HP ProBook 635 Aero G8 13.3" HD Notebook.
Apple Insider
Structured 3.0.1 review: No frills, attractive daily planner
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — With over 55,000 reviews and proudly bearing the Editor's Choice badge in the iOSApp Store, Structured is an attractive choice for essential day planning with an uncluttered design making it intuitive and easy to use.
How to get Wi-Fi for free anywhere in the world
Human lives have become immensely dependent on the internet. Everything, from working to shopping, can be done with a strong internet connection. When at home, you can subscribe to a good internet service provider to ensure an uninterrupted connection, but what do you do when you’re out?
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at This Air Jordan 4 "Mecha Mewtwo" Custom
To round out the year, Andrew Chiou has introduced another Pokémon-inspired Air Jordan 4 concept, this time taking visual cues from “Mecha Mewtwo.” The new AJ4 follows two similar concepts inspired by viewer-favorite Pokémons Snorlax and Shiny Charizard. Using a pair of Nike x Off-White™ Air...
The tech that went too far at CES 2023
Featuring pee pebbles; thousand-dollar Rubik's-alikes; and waifu-sniffing wearables.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Now Cheaper for Some Subscribers
PlayStation Plus subscriptions are now cheaper, but only for some subscribers, or rather potential subscribers. Right now, two of the three versions of PS Plus -- PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium -- are 30 to 40 percent off via the official PlayStation website. There are some catches though. The first is that this is only available when you buy three or 12 months of the subscription service. There's no such offer for a single month of PS Plus. The other catch, which is going to disqualify a lot of people, is that it's for new subscribers only. Not only can existing subscribers not stack, but if you've been subscribed in the past the offer isn't available, even if your subscription has lapsed and isn't currently active.
Apple Insider
Cherry KC 6000C for Mac review: A mediocre wired keyboard
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A wired keyboard might be beneficial if you're tired of constantly re-charging the batteries in all your devices, but the Cherry KC 6000C for Mac isn't the first one we'd recommend considering. The Cherry...
TechRadar
Microsoft scraps unpopular change to Windows 11 Start menu
Windows 11 users will doubtless be glad to see Microsoft scrap an idea introduced in testing late last year, namely recommended websites popping up in the Start menu (and a second unpopular change has just been given the elbow, too). The latest preview version of Windows 11 witnessed the abandonment...
CNET
Port Your Number to Visible and Get Tons of Bonuses With a New iPhone 14
The iPhone 14 series is the latest and greatest in Apple's flagship lineup, and if you've been looking to get your hands on one of these sleek new phones, then we've got an offer you won't want to miss. There are tons of deals and discounts available out there, but most will require a new line of service, which makes it tough if you're already locked into a service plan with another carrier. But right now, Visible -- an affordable Verizon subsidiary -- you can get some great bonuses with your new iPhone 14 when you transfer your existing number over from another carrier.
Digital Trends
The 7 best TV deals in Best Buy’s 3-day flash sale — From $275
Best Buy has a three-day flash sale taking place, and among the tech savings you’ll be able to shop are some very impressive TV deals. Brands such as Sony, LG, TCL and Toshiba are all seeing some of their most popular TVs being discounted, and this is great news for anybody looking to upgrade, or build from scratch, their home theater setup. With so many great TV deals to shop, we’ve done the heavy lifting of rounding up seven of the best available during the Best Buy three-day flash sale. Read onward for more details.
Apple Insider
Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra 4K webcam hands on, from CES 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — We got an early look at the newly-announced Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra 4K webcam that seeks to upgrade your video setup with high resolutions and AI-powered face tracking. After the success of the Kiyo...
The Most Useful Features You Can Try In The New iOS 16.3 Beta Update
The launch of the iPhone 14 series marked the arrival of iOS 16 on compatible iPhone models, which began rolling out to users starting September 12, 2022. A month later, Apple released iOS 16.1, a major update that enabled many new features on iPhones, including support for Matter accessories and the satellite-powered emergency SOS feature.
BMW latest concept car looks straight out of a cartoon
The electric BMW concept car is covered in tiny screens that let it change color on demand, and it even has facial expressions, like Pixar's "Cars."
BMW's color-changing car looks ripped out of a videogame but it might be for real
BMW is working hard on productionizing E Ink technology for car bodies.
Apple Insider
Yale releases two new HomeKit-connected smart safes
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — After CES 2023 wrapped, Assa Abloy-owned Yale released its long-overdueHomeKit-enabled pair of smart safes. Yale originally announced the new smart safe lineup at CES 2020 where we went hands on with them. Now, after...
Apple Insider
Apple Watch rumored to get MicroLED face in 2025
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A new supply chain leak suggests that Apple will release anApple Watch with a MicroLED display in the spring of 2025. The Apple Watch currently uses OLED to achieve its perfect black edge-to-edge look....
A New Amazon Product Tells the Company Even More About You
Since its introduction, Amazon’s Ring Video Doorbell has become one of its most popular items, as well as one of its most controversial. The Ring security company was founded by entrepreneur Jamie Siminoff, who relied on crowdsourcing early on and even appeared on an episode of “Shark Tank” in an attempt to get funding.
