Hawaii State

NBC2 Fort Myers

Old NASA satellite falls harmlessly from sky off Alaska

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — After almost 40 years circling Earth, a retired NASA science satellite plunged harmlessly through the atmosphere off the coast of Alaska, NASA reported Monday. The Defense Department confirmed that the satellite — placed in orbit in 1984 by astronaut Sally Ride — reentered late...
ALASKA STATE
satnews.com

Space Systems Command (SSC) in final prep for Virgin Orbit National Systems DoD satellites launch from England

Space Systems Command (SSC), in partnership with Virgin Orbit National Systems, is in final preparation to launch multiple, Department of Defense (DoD) satellites for the U.S. Space Force (USSF) from Spaceport Cornwall, Newquay, United Kingdom. The mission, designated Space Test Program (STP)-27VPD, will launch two Research and Development satellites from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
traveltomorrow.com

The supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser to launch first manned mission in 2026

The future of space exploration will largely rely on the supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser: the first launch will depart in 2023 with a cargo mission, and the first manned mission is due in 2026. 1. Next-generation spacecraft. Nearly a decade in the making, Dream Chaser is the next-generation spacecraft under...
The Associated Press

U.S. Army Taps Leonardo DRS to Provide Additional M-LIDS Counter-UAS Platforms

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) announced today it was awarded a contract to provide additional counter unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) platforms in support of U.S. Army’s Integrated Fires/Rapid Capabilities Office’s on-going Mobile-Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft System Integrated Defeat System (M-LIDS) program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005946/en/ U.S. Army Mobile-Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft System Integrated Defeat System (M-LIDS) vehicles produced by Leonardo DRS. (Photo Courtesy: U.S. Army)
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Galaxies shockingly similar to our own found near the beginning of the universe by Nasa

Galaxies shockingly similar to our own appear to have been found near the beginning of the universe.The discovery was made by scientists using Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope, which is able to look deep into the history of the cosmos.As scientists did, they found galaxies with “stellar bars”. Those are long features of stars that reach from the middle of galaxies out into their furthest discs.Those galaxies were around when the universe was just 25 per cent of its current age, the researchers said.Such barred galaxies have been seen before, in our own Milky Way. But seeing them this early...
The Independent

Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pacific island nation

A tsunami warning has been issued after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.The earthquake was centered 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for coasts within 186 miles of the epicentre.“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu,” it said.The alert was withdrawn hours later, with authorities saying the threat had passed. There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.Posting to...
BGR.com

South Korean lunar orbiter beams back unreal new photos of Earth and Moon

South Korea’s Danuri lunar orbiter, also known as the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO), launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket last year. In mid-December, the orbiter reached its destination and began orbiting the Moon. Now, South Korea has shared Danuri’s first moon images. The Korea Aerospace Research...
The Independent

Breakthroughs represent ‘major leap’ towards making energy out of thin air

New devices could each represent a major breakthrough in making clean energy out of thin air, according to their creators.They mimic natural processes to gather hydrogen, which is currently made using methane and uses vast amounts of fossil energy.One is the invention of a new kind of solar panel, 10 times more efficient than previous devices of its kind, that can mimic natural photosynthesis. It turns water into hydrogen and oxygen and is able to dramatically reduce the cost of doing so.“In the end, we believe that artificial photosynthesis devices will be much more efficient than natural photosynthesis, which will...
Flying Magazine

Horizon’s Cavorite X5 eVTOL Completes Initial Hover Tests

Horizon's is conducting flight tests with this half-scale prototype called the Cavorite X5. [Courtesy: Horizon Aircraft]. Horizon Aircraft said it completed initial hover testing of a half-scale prototype of its planned hybrid eVTOL aircraft called the Cavorite X5. The company said it expects to begin testing the aircraft in transitions from hover to cruise flight during the first quarter of this year.
The Hill

With China’s aggression on full display, Biden must respond

China’s display last month of coercive diplomacy against India, Japan and Taiwan were a stark reminder of the risks of war in the Indo-Pacific. China’s forces clashed with India’s in the Tawang sector of the Line of Actual Control. Against Japan, a Chinese carrier strike group, led by the carrier Liaoning, conducted exercises simulating attacks…
WASHINGTON STATE
satnews.com

Spiral Blue’s SE-1 computer reaches orbit

The Space Edge One computer (SE-1), developed by Australian startup Spiral Blue, launched as a hosted payload aboard a Satellogic NewSat spacecraft on the Transporter-6 rideshare mission, which left Earth aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Developed through Satellogic’s Hosted Payload Program, this joint...
satnews.com

AAC Clyde Space’s AIS communications satellite Kelpie-1 launches

Kelpie-1, a 3U AAC Clyde Space EPIC nanosatellite, was successfully launched on the SpaceX Transporter-6 mission on January 3, 2023. Kelpie-1 will deliver AIS data to the U.S. company ORBCOMM Inc., a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, under an exclusive Space Data as a Service (SDaaS) deal. It is planned to be followed by the launch of a second Kelpie satellite in the first half of 2023.
FLORIDA STATE

