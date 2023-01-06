Read full article on original website
HAARP's low-frequency radio signals could be a vital tool for planetary defense
Scientists fired 9.6 million low-frequency radio signals at an asteroid for 12 hours.
Old NASA satellite falls harmlessly from sky off Alaska
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — After almost 40 years circling Earth, a retired NASA science satellite plunged harmlessly through the atmosphere off the coast of Alaska, NASA reported Monday. The Defense Department confirmed that the satellite — placed in orbit in 1984 by astronaut Sally Ride — reentered late...
satnews.com
Space Systems Command (SSC) in final prep for Virgin Orbit National Systems DoD satellites launch from England
Space Systems Command (SSC), in partnership with Virgin Orbit National Systems, is in final preparation to launch multiple, Department of Defense (DoD) satellites for the U.S. Space Force (USSF) from Spaceport Cornwall, Newquay, United Kingdom. The mission, designated Space Test Program (STP)-27VPD, will launch two Research and Development satellites from...
traveltomorrow.com
The supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser to launch first manned mission in 2026
The future of space exploration will largely rely on the supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser: the first launch will depart in 2023 with a cargo mission, and the first manned mission is due in 2026. 1. Next-generation spacecraft. Nearly a decade in the making, Dream Chaser is the next-generation spacecraft under...
The Giant Sized Denisovans Were a New Type of Human Discovered in a Remote Cave in Siberia
In 2008, paleogeneticists discovered a new type of human after extracting the genome sequence from the finger bone of a girl who inhabited the remote Denisova cave in Siberia's Altai Mountains over 50,000 years ago.
U.S. Army Taps Leonardo DRS to Provide Additional M-LIDS Counter-UAS Platforms
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) announced today it was awarded a contract to provide additional counter unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) platforms in support of U.S. Army’s Integrated Fires/Rapid Capabilities Office’s on-going Mobile-Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft System Integrated Defeat System (M-LIDS) program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005946/en/ U.S. Army Mobile-Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft System Integrated Defeat System (M-LIDS) vehicles produced by Leonardo DRS. (Photo Courtesy: U.S. Army)
Good News Network
Life Might Be Found on One of Saturn’s Moons Without a Spacecraft Even Needing to Land
Evidence of life on the icy Saturnine moon of Enceladus could be uncovered by a robot spacecraft sampling plumes of methane jetting out of its liquid interior, scientists suggest. All NASA needs would be a robot that can either sample these plumes, or punch through the planet’s icy exterior to...
Galaxies shockingly similar to our own found near the beginning of the universe by Nasa
Galaxies shockingly similar to our own appear to have been found near the beginning of the universe.The discovery was made by scientists using Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope, which is able to look deep into the history of the cosmos.As scientists did, they found galaxies with “stellar bars”. Those are long features of stars that reach from the middle of galaxies out into their furthest discs.Those galaxies were around when the universe was just 25 per cent of its current age, the researchers said.Such barred galaxies have been seen before, in our own Milky Way. But seeing them this early...
Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pacific island nation
A tsunami warning has been issued after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.The earthquake was centered 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for coasts within 186 miles of the epicentre.“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu,” it said.The alert was withdrawn hours later, with authorities saying the threat had passed. There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.Posting to...
South Korean lunar orbiter beams back unreal new photos of Earth and Moon
South Korea’s Danuri lunar orbiter, also known as the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO), launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket last year. In mid-December, the orbiter reached its destination and began orbiting the Moon. Now, South Korea has shared Danuri’s first moon images. The Korea Aerospace Research...
Breakthroughs represent ‘major leap’ towards making energy out of thin air
New devices could each represent a major breakthrough in making clean energy out of thin air, according to their creators.They mimic natural processes to gather hydrogen, which is currently made using methane and uses vast amounts of fossil energy.One is the invention of a new kind of solar panel, 10 times more efficient than previous devices of its kind, that can mimic natural photosynthesis. It turns water into hydrogen and oxygen and is able to dramatically reduce the cost of doing so.“In the end, we believe that artificial photosynthesis devices will be much more efficient than natural photosynthesis, which will...
Flying Magazine
Horizon’s Cavorite X5 eVTOL Completes Initial Hover Tests
Horizon's is conducting flight tests with this half-scale prototype called the Cavorite X5. [Courtesy: Horizon Aircraft]. Horizon Aircraft said it completed initial hover testing of a half-scale prototype of its planned hybrid eVTOL aircraft called the Cavorite X5. The company said it expects to begin testing the aircraft in transitions from hover to cruise flight during the first quarter of this year.
With China’s aggression on full display, Biden must respond
China’s display last month of coercive diplomacy against India, Japan and Taiwan were a stark reminder of the risks of war in the Indo-Pacific. China’s forces clashed with India’s in the Tawang sector of the Line of Actual Control. Against Japan, a Chinese carrier strike group, led by the carrier Liaoning, conducted exercises simulating attacks…
Maryland witness photographs hovering triangle-shaped object
A Maryland witness at Hagerstown reported watching and photographing a triangle-shaped object with three lights at 12:15 a.m. on January 4, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
satnews.com
Spiral Blue’s SE-1 computer reaches orbit
The Space Edge One computer (SE-1), developed by Australian startup Spiral Blue, launched as a hosted payload aboard a Satellogic NewSat spacecraft on the Transporter-6 rideshare mission, which left Earth aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Developed through Satellogic’s Hosted Payload Program, this joint...
satnews.com
AAC Clyde Space’s AIS communications satellite Kelpie-1 launches
Kelpie-1, a 3U AAC Clyde Space EPIC nanosatellite, was successfully launched on the SpaceX Transporter-6 mission on January 3, 2023. Kelpie-1 will deliver AIS data to the U.S. company ORBCOMM Inc., a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, under an exclusive Space Data as a Service (SDaaS) deal. It is planned to be followed by the launch of a second Kelpie satellite in the first half of 2023.
Global food prices hit record high in 2022 amid drought, war
For the whole year, the FAO Food Price Index averaged 143.7 points, more than 14% above the 2021 average, which also saw large increases.
Geothermal energy poised for boom, as U.S. looks to follow Iceland's lead
The small island nation of Iceland is known among environmentalists for its low greenhouse emissions — per capita, roughly one-third of those of the United States — thanks in part to its reliance on clean, geothermal energy derived from the more than 30 active volcanic systems that also power its famous hot springs.
