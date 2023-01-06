Read full article on original website
Facelifted BMW 3-Series Gran Limousine Arrives In India
BMW is launching the updated 3-Series Gran Limousine in India, the model’s long-wheelbase version. The updated sedan gets the same redesigned face and the upgraded dashboard, while retaining the same powertrains. BMW introduced a mid-lifecycle update for the seventh-generation 3-Series in May 2022, and unsurprisingly the same treatment is...
Motor racing-'Greedy' F1 owners putting themselves ahead of sport, says Andretti
Jan 10 (Reuters) - Michael Andretti labelled Formula One team owners "greedy" on Tuesday and said them putting their self interest ahead of the sport was the reason for the tepid reaction to his bid to bring an all-American team to the series.
‘Strong Majority’ Of F1 Teams Opposed To Cadillac Joining The Grid
The Formula One grid is not thrilled about the possible addition of Andretti Global and Cadillac to the sport, with a “strong majority” of teams reportedly objecting to the initiation of an 11th member to their ranks. Andretti Global and General Motors, through its brand Cadillac, announced late...
BMW M850i vs Lexus LC500 vs Dodge Challenger Hellcat Is A Fight Of The Few Remaining V8 Coupes
Due to the nature of the automotive industry and its trend towards more practical, do-it-all vehicles, there aren’t many coupes left in the market, and even fewer powered by an 8-cylinder engine. Of those few remaining cars, YouTuber Sam CarLegion decided to pick one from arguably the three countries best known for making vehicles, then pit them against each other in a race.
Sebastian Vettel Is Selling His Pristine Nissan GT-R Black Edition
A Nissan GT-R Black Edition formerly owned by Sebastian Vettel has hit the market and is looking for a new home. The four-time Formula 1 World Champion has owned an enviable array of exotics over the years, including a Ferrari Enzo and a Mercedes-Benz SL 65 AMG Black Series, and while this GT-R certainly isn’t the most valuable, it’s still very desirable in its own right.
What If BMW Had Made Its X SUVs In the ’80s?
This story contains renderings for a fictional X SUV that are neither related to nor endorsed by BMW. The rise of the crossover is a decidedly modern concept. While there certainly were SUVs in the 1980s, they were a niche product for a specific clientele. And that’s a shame, because if the Jeep Wagoneer proved anything, the design trends of years gone by lend themselves well to the body style.
2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia Rendering Looks Even Tastier As A Sport Wagon
This story includes independent illustrations by Sugar Design who is neither related to nor endorsed by Alfa Romeo. Last week, we reported on a hypothetical take on the next-generation Alfa Romeo Giulia inspired by both older models like the Giulia Sprint GT as well as its modern-day namesake. Now, to go along with the sedan, the designer has also imagined the car as a long-roof wagon, and we can’t stop eyeing it.
Sony Honda Mobility’s Afeela Sedan To Be Built In US, Ride On Honda’s New EV Platform
Sony Honda Mobility introduced the Afeela brand at CES by showing a sedan prototype that previews a production model, which will arrive in North America in 2026. While that’s a ways off, the brand is already looking ahead and thinking about their future lineup. Speaking to Autocar, Sony Honda...
This Is How The Toyota GR Yaris Is Meant To Be Driven
Every now and then, a new hot hatch comes along that shakes up the market and puts everyone on notice. The Ford Focus RS did that in 2015 and in 2020, the Toyota GR Yaris did the same. Developed as the first real vehicle from Toyota’s GR division (the Supra...
The Badass Mercedes 450 SLC 5.0 Was The First V8-Powered Rally Car To Win A WRC Event
With the renewed interest in rally-style restomods and retro-models, it can be hard to tell what was really a rally car and what has just been modified as fantasy fulfillment. This 1979 Mercedes-Benz 450 SLC 5.0 “Rallyewagen,” though, is the real deal. Built by Mercedes to go rally...
Honda Civic Type R Sold Out For The First 18 Months In Australia
Allocations for the 2023 Honda Civic Type R have sold out for the first 18 months in Australia despite the sky-high price tag of the Japanese hot hatch. In fact, Australia’s first-year allocations were sold out within 24 hours of opening the order books for the new Civic Type R on December 1. It has proven to be so popular that dealers now state that if you place an order now, your car will not be delivered until the middle of 2024.
The Mercedes EQA Is Electric, But Its Facelift Won’t Be Electrifying
Spy photographers have snapped the facelifted Mercedes GLA on multiple occasions and now we’re getting another look at the updated EQA. Caught undergoing testing in Europe, the facelifted EQA is instantly recognizable as it will be getting a minor makeover that focuses on the front and rear ends. The camouflage does a good job of hiding the changes, but we can expect a revised front bumper and possibly an updated grille.
BMW M5 Shooting Brake Hearse; Now We’ve Truly Seen It All
There are a lot of unusual hearses all over the world but not many of them have the power output and exotic flair to match the pictured BMW M5-based model. The BMW M5 Shooting Brake Coupe Hearse as we may call it was spotted in Athens, Greece by Stelios Trantalidis. We don’t know for sure if it is based on a genuine M5 E60 but it looks like it judging from the bodykit. This generation was also available in five-door Touring form, but the hearse builders used the traditional four-door sedan as a donor car, getting creative with the design.
Porsche Reveals 1970s-Inspired Wraps For 911 Dakar
Porsche has been dipping into its archives again and came up with three visual packages for the new 911 Dakar that take inspiration from the marque’s historic rally cars. When Porsche unveiled the 911 Dakar late last year it also revealed an optional Rallye Design Package for the car that gives it the look of the all-wheel drive car that won the 1984 Paris-Dakar rally. But this new trio of vinyl wraps take their cues from rally cars competing a decade earlier.
Rotary Returns As Mazda Reveals MX-30 Range-Extender This Week
The rotary engine is back. Two decades after Mazda unveiled its last wankel-powered production car, the company that flew the flag for piston less engines longest will unleash a rotary MX-30 at the Brussels Motor Show this Friday. The long-awaited addition to the MX-30 crossover lineup won’t be strictly speaking...
Honda Teases New SUV For India, Will Debut This Summer
The Indian arm of Honda released a teaser sketch of a new SUV that is set to debut in summer 2023. The automaker describes the SUV as an “all-new” model designed by Honda R&D Asia Pacific in order to fulfill the specific needs of Indian customers. The teaser...
Varis To Bring An Army Of Modified JDM Models To The Tokyo Auto Salon
Varis is bringing a host of modified vehicles to this month’s Tokyo Auto Salon, all of which should get JDM enthusiasts very excited. The first car is the tuner’s modified GR 86. It has been outfitted with a widebody kit made from lightweight carbon fiber. We can also see that the sports car has been fitted with a bespoke hood and a towering rear wing. It also sits on 18×11-inch Advan Racing R6 wheels and has been supercharged.
For $2,250, Will You Revive This 1993 Mazda MX-3 V6 Sitting In A Barn For 25 Years?
If you’re looking to pick up the keys to a fun little project car or have someone in your life in need of a new ride but with a limited budget, this 1993 Mazda MX-3 could do the trick. The MX-3 in question has been listed up for sale...
Honda Announces Diverse Range Of Returning Motorcycle Models
In its first product announcement of the new calendar year, American Honda confirmed the return of eight motorcycle models across the sport, standard, adventure, dual sport and cruiser categories. Each of the eight returning models is capable of delivering a wide range of riding experiences,
Range Rover Sport P510e Likes The Moose Test As Much As Moose Like Big SUVs
The Range Rover Sport’s plug-in hybrid variants have a lot going for them but as this recent test reveals, they are far from the most agile vehicles. To put the SUV through its paces, km77.com performed both a slalom test and the moose test. This particular review featured the P510e which gets a 3.0-liter straight-six engine, a 38.2 kWh battery pack, and a 141 hp electric motor. It delivers an impressive 510 hp between 5,500 rpm and 6,500 rpm as well as 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque between 1,500 and 5,000 rpm. The example tested was sitting on 23-inch wheels with Pirelli Scorpion Zero All-Season tires.
