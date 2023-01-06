If it has always been your dream to run your own coffee shop, here's your chance! Káva House and Café in Swisher is on the hunt for new owners. Since 2008, Káva House and Café has been a popular spot for Iowans near the Swisher area and beyond. According to their website, the building, at 122 2nd St SE, is actually a restored general store from 1914! The top floor of the building features four "quaint" apartments, with the business on the bottom floor. In addition to a variety of beverages, Kava House also serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, Dan and Debbie's ice cream, and homemade pastries. They even have an area with little gifts and cards!

SWISHER, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO