Gym life
4d ago
That is really nice I was wondering what it was and recently noticed it was a store now I'm gonna have to go in there
3
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From IowaTed RiversIowa State
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County’s Roadside Vegetation ManagerLinda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
A Popular Corridor Coffee Shop is Looking for New Owners
If it has always been your dream to run your own coffee shop, here's your chance! Káva House and Café in Swisher is on the hunt for new owners. Since 2008, Káva House and Café has been a popular spot for Iowans near the Swisher area and beyond. According to their website, the building, at 122 2nd St SE, is actually a restored general store from 1914! The top floor of the building features four "quaint" apartments, with the business on the bottom floor. In addition to a variety of beverages, Kava House also serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, Dan and Debbie's ice cream, and homemade pastries. They even have an area with little gifts and cards!
Your Unofficial Guide to Delicious Brunch in the Corridor [LIST]
When it comes to weekend brunch, there is no shortage of great places here in the Corridor! I asked Iowans on the Cedar Rapids Area Support Local Group Facebook page what their absolute favorite brunch place in the area is, and there were plenty of recommendations. Here are some of their favorites, as well as a few of ours:
Popular Cookie Franchise To Open Cedar Falls Location
Last year, we saw a popular cookie shop open its very first location in the Cedar Valley. It looks like the company will be expanding to Cedar Falls as well. In mid November of 2022, Crumbl Cookies opened a storefront in Waterloo. Located at 1503 Flammang Drive, the same team behind this Waterloo storefront have plans to open yet another spot in the Cedar Valley.
New retailer at Iowa City Marketplace confirmed by mall owner
The Iowa City Marketplace has officially confirmed that a new national retailer will be moving in to the former Lucky’s Market location this year. The Gazette reports that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet bills itself as the country’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise. They sell an ever-changing inventory consisting of items like housewares, electronics, home improvement items, books and toys.
Today In History: The World’s First Tractor Company In Iowa
Before gas-powered engines were a staple on tractors, there were steam engine machines. But in 1892, in a small northeast Iowa village, the first gasoline-powered tractor was born. John Froelich invented the gasoline-powered tractor out of frustration with the problems of the steam engine. They were heavy, bulky, and hard...
Plans Call for $103 Million Expansion of Cedar Rapids Facility
A Cedar Rapids facility that employs 240 people has plans to add another building in a project that would cost approximately $103 million. It would also add a handful of full-time positions that would meet the high-quality wage threshold. According to an agenda item from today's Cedar Rapids City Council...
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant Has Reopened at Its New Location
Back in late November, word got out that Mamacita Taco Bar, a newer Cedar Rapids restaurant, would be closing its doors. The good news was that the closure was only temporary. The 1st Avenue restaurant decided to relocate to a bigger space on another side of town, and that new location is now open for business!
A Series of Fun Winter Events are Coming Up in North Liberty
Later this month, the city of North Liberty will host a series of events for their annual Beat the Bitter festival!. If your family is looking for a fun way to cure the winter blues, Beat the Bitter features lots of great options. A couple of the activities kicked off on January 1st, like the Scheels Ice Rink and the Winter StoryWalk, but there are plenty more events on the way! Here are some of the big ones:
Rime ice vs. hoarfrost in Iowa
Freezing fog painted a pretty picture in Iowa this morning, but also created icy roads that, tragically, likely contributed to a deadly pileup on Interstate 80 near Iowa City. Fog is forecast again for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Iowa, so take care on the roads. Meteorologists refer to the...
Hamburg Inn closed for repairs, owner claims February reopening date
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of an iconic Iowa City restaurant said that the restaurant is closing temporarily for the rest of the month, according to a statement issued by his lawyer. The Hamburg Inn No. 2, located at 214 North Linn Street, is closed through January. Michael...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Cedar Rapids.
Fire damages restaurants in Central City
At least one person is injured after an incident involving a gun in southwest Cedar Rapids. Legislators look ahead to opening of new session at Iowa Statehouse. Lawmakers head to the state capitol to begin the 90th Iowa General Assembly. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to a few ahead of the opening gavel.
New Cedar Falls Taco Restaurant Opens For Business
A new year means more new restaurants and businesses opening up!. We like to keep you up to date with all of the restaurants in the area and in 2023 we will continue to do that! The new year started with a bang for one new addition to the Downtown Cedar Falls dining scene.
Chris Street Documentary to Air on Big Ten Network [WATCH TRAILER]
Thirty years later, it still hurts so much. Next week, three hours of programming on Big Ten Network will be dedicated to Iowa. God how I wish it was only two. Chris Street was a junior when on January 19, 1993, he and his girlfriend left an Iowa basketball team meal at the Highlander Inn off Highway 1 in Iowa City. While making a left turn, Street's vehicle collided with a snowplow. Reports at the time said he was killed instantly. His girlfriend survived. The state of Iowa went into shock and then deep mourning.
22-year-old dead after shooting in Cedar Rapids Sunday night
Local doctor talks common risk factors for female cancers, best ways to prevent them. A doctor with Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids joins us to talk about female cancers - what are the most common risk factors and what are the best ways to prevent these types of cancers?
Woman Arrested for Selling Stolen Vehicle
A former Charles City woman has been arrested for allegedly selling a stolen vehicle, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 42 year old Caneysha Boldon is accused of selling a 2005 Ford Taurus to another person for $500 on November 7th. Just two days prior to that the car had been reported stolen in Waterloo. Boldon is accused of forging signatures in order to transfer the vehicle’s title as part of the sale. She has been charged with Forgery and second degree Theft. Boldon is also awaiting trial for Operating a Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent and Driving While Suspended after she was found behind the wheel of a stolen Ford Focus on November 15th.
Cedar Rapids School District Schedules Makeup Day for Ice Closure
(Cesar Rapids, IA) - - Cedar Rapids Community School District is scheduling a makeup day on Monday February 27. In a Tweet Friday, the district says any additional snow days will be made up by adding makeup days at the end of the school year. Cedar Rapids students are off...
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
The Cedar Rapids Library Will Celebrate Dolly Parton’s Birthday
Dolly Parton was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She modestly wasn't sure she belonged. In the end, there may not be a Hall of Fame that Dolly doesn't deserve to be in. On top of her amazing musical career in country, pop, gospel, and more, it is perhaps her philanthropic endeavors that will leave the longest legacy. Especially her 'Imagination Library.'
UPDATE: CR Police Identify Victim In Sunday Night Shooting
UPDATE: Cedar Rapids police have released the identity of the victim of a Sunday night shooting on the city's southwest side. According to a press release, the victim has been identified as 22-year-old Mohamed Tawfik. ORIGINAL STORY:. Cedar Rapids police say that one person is dead following a shooting on...
