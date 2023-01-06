After learning of some Natchitoches Parish Council members’ intention to rededicate library millage approved by voters in 2017, I attended the November Council meeting so that the library could be involved in the conversation. Despite every effort made on my and the Library Board of Control’s part, no one advocating for the rededication reached out. In the following weeks, I learned the actual resolution to rededicate library millage would be discussed at the December meeting. Being unable to obtain a copy of the resolution to be presented and having not been contacted for information, I attended the meeting prepared to give a brief explanation of the library’s budget, both where it comes from and our plans for it; and to tell everyone why I believe in what our public library is doing for our Parish. I also thought this would be a good time to share all of this information with you, the public we serve.

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO