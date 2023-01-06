Read full article on original website
Former Iowa Lineman Elected To College Football Hall of Fame
An Iowa Hawkeye legend is once again making the state proud after it was announced that he would be inducted into the 2023 class of the College Football Hall of Fame. Robert Gallery is a Masonville, Iowa native who saw his college football and then his NFL dreams come true. On Monday, Gallery got the news that he would be going into the College Football Hall of Fame after the National Football Foundation and the College Hall of Fame announced he would be part of the class of 2023, according to WQAD.
Your Unofficial Guide to Delicious Brunch in the Corridor [LIST]
When it comes to weekend brunch, there is no shortage of great places here in the Corridor! I asked Iowans on the Cedar Rapids Area Support Local Group Facebook page what their absolute favorite brunch place in the area is, and there were plenty of recommendations. Here are some of their favorites, as well as a few of ours:
Cedar Rapids is Home to a Unique New Grocery Store
Back on December 1st, a new type of grocery store held its official soft opening in Cedar Rapids. Vytyl, located at 365 Edgewood Rd NW, is a Mediterranean-inspired store that offers "a wide array of local and imported foods in an inclusive, customer-focused environment." The website says that their main goal is to "foster an understanding of different cultures and traditions through food, encouraging a sense of discovery."
A Series of Fun Winter Events are Coming Up in North Liberty
Later this month, the city of North Liberty will host a series of events for their annual Beat the Bitter festival!. If your family is looking for a fun way to cure the winter blues, Beat the Bitter features lots of great options. A couple of the activities kicked off on January 1st, like the Scheels Ice Rink and the Winter StoryWalk, but there are plenty more events on the way! Here are some of the big ones:
Plans Call for $103 Million Expansion of Cedar Rapids Facility
A Cedar Rapids facility that employs 240 people has plans to add another building in a project that would cost approximately $103 million. It would also add a handful of full-time positions that would meet the high-quality wage threshold. According to an agenda item from today's Cedar Rapids City Council...
UPDATE: CR Police Identify Victim In Sunday Night Shooting
UPDATE: Cedar Rapids police have released the identity of the victim of a Sunday night shooting on the city's southwest side. According to a press release, the victim has been identified as 22-year-old Mohamed Tawfik. ORIGINAL STORY:. Cedar Rapids police say that one person is dead following a shooting on...
A Popular Corridor Coffee Shop is Looking for New Owners
If it has always been your dream to run your own coffee shop, here's your chance! Káva House and Café in Swisher is on the hunt for new owners. Since 2008, Káva House and Café has been a popular spot for Iowans near the Swisher area and beyond. According to their website, the building, at 122 2nd St SE, is actually a restored general store from 1914! The top floor of the building features four "quaint" apartments, with the business on the bottom floor. In addition to a variety of beverages, Kava House also serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, Dan and Debbie's ice cream, and homemade pastries. They even have an area with little gifts and cards!
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant Has Reopened at Its New Location
Back in late November, word got out that Mamacita Taco Bar, a newer Cedar Rapids restaurant, would be closing its doors. The good news was that the closure was only temporary. The 1st Avenue restaurant decided to relocate to a bigger space on another side of town, and that new location is now open for business!
Overnight Fire Causes ‘Significant Damage’ at Linn County Restaurant
Four Linn County Fire Departments responded to the scene of a restaurant fire late Saturday evening. According to a media release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, fire crews from the Alburnett, Central City, Coggon, and Marion Fire Departments all responded to a fire in Central City at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Deputies from the Linn County Sheriff's Office also went to the scene, along with Center Point Ambulance Service.
The Cedar Rapids Library Will Celebrate Dolly Parton’s Birthday
Dolly Parton was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She modestly wasn't sure she belonged. In the end, there may not be a Hall of Fame that Dolly doesn't deserve to be in. On top of her amazing musical career in country, pop, gospel, and more, it is perhaps her philanthropic endeavors that will leave the longest legacy. Especially her 'Imagination Library.'
