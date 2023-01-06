Read full article on original website
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Winston to speak on Reconstruction, civil rights Jan. 12
Immediately after the Civil War and emancipation, the federal government developed a plan to re-admit the southern states and guarantee the rights and safety of freedmen. The plan, called Reconstruction, led to a time of experimentation in racial equity which historian C. Vann Woodward and others have argued could have led to a very different path than segregation before it was abruptly ended. What was this period of history like, and how did it fail to live up to its promise?
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Temporary water outage causes two schools to close on JAN 11
The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public that a temporary water outage is planned for the following areas in the City of Natchitoches on Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 8 am – 4 pm. Water will be unavailable at this time. The water outage will affect the...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
City Council tables utility rate increase to look for alternate solutions to fund raises for police, firemen
The Natchitoches City Council tabled an ordinance to implement a new rate schedule at its meeting on Jan. 9. What this new rate schedule means for more than half of city utility consumers is a $21 monthly increase, spread out across their water, electric, and sewer bills. Other average consumers should expect to see around a $30 monthly increase. These totals already include a $17 monthly increase for electric rates.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Demon Baseball Auction set for Jan. 28
The 2023 Northwestern State Baseball Auction presented by Mariner’s Restaurant is set for Jan. 28. The annual event returned in 2022 following a one-year hiatus and again will be held in the Student Union ballroom on the NSU campus. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a social hour before...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Outpatient Medical Center Board Member Planning Session and Appreciation Dinner
Board members from across Outpatient Medical Center’s (OMC) service area recently gathered for a three year planning session. Board members and executive staff gathered to create a three year plan to improve, enhance and expand the services offered by the Outpatient Medical Center Clinics. OMC’s mantra is “Helping Hands” and that theme carried throughout the planning session. Board members brought the concerns and needs of their communities to the forefront as they, alongside staff, worked collectively to prepare a plan for the future of OMC. The Natchitoches location will soon begin a remodeling and expansion plan that will help to better serve patients and community members. As the planning session and regular board meeting adjourned, Board Members were treated to an appreciation dinner.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
New NCHS football coach drawn by the challenge
Why would Jess Curtis leave the powerhouse small school football program he built at his alma mater, in his hometown of Many, to take over as coach at perennially-struggling Natchitoches Central High School?. Friday afternoon, Curtis explained, after he was introduced as the Chiefs’ new coach to media, local leaders,...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be
Buc-ee's, the giant travel center with an obsessive following and toothy beaver mascot, may finally be coming to Louisiana with plans in the works to build one of its stores known for clean bathrooms, cheap gas and smoky brisket in Ruston on Interstate 20. Ruston's City Council will vote on...
q973radio.com
It’s Happening! Buc-ee’s Is Coming to Louisiana
It’s one of the best places on earth BUC-EE’s! I mean you have to stop on every trip to Dallas, right?!. Now, we me finally be getting our own in Louisiana. That’s the good news — the bad news, it won’t be in Shreveport. Buc-ee’s...
Buc-ee’s could open first Louisiana location soon
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The popular Texas-based gas station chain Buc-ee’s could soon have its first location in Louisiana. According to the Shreveport Times, Ruston’s City Council will vote on a tax incentive package and a cooperative endeavor agreement for the project during a meeting on Monday. A vote from Ruston’s City Council will be […]
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Sign announces new Ford dealership coming soon to I-49 area
Keep an eye peeled for the sign on a hill around the Natchitoches exit for I-49 and you’ll see the exciting news: a new Jimmy Granger Ford dealership out at the interstate corridor. Owner Jimmy Granger said he’s excited to continue offering the wonderful Natchitoches community first-class sales and service and is looking forward to doing so in a first-class building.
wbrz.com
Teen infamous to law enforcement wanted for crimes across 3 parishes, considered armed and dangerous
Deputies are looking for a teen suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous, wanted for a series of crimes across three parishes, including East Baton Rouge. According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Malik Williams is wanted in East Baton Rouge Parish after he failed to show up in court for an armed robbery charge.
KNOE TV8
West Monroe Police deem Monroe officer death suspicious
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department responded to a call at 202 Conella St. on Dec. 29, 2022 in reference to the death of Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department. WMPD is deeming this death suspicious as they continue to investigate this case. This is...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases on the rise in South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases rose sharply in Columbia and Union counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,586. Total Active Cases: 60. Up nine since Wednesday. Total Recovered...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrest made in Farmerville murder
The suspect accused of murdering a man in Farmerville last April has been captured in Texas, according to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office. Bruce Causey, 49, who was a work release inmate working at Foster Farms in Farmerville, is accused of stabbing and killing co-worker Ketrick Calhoun on April 21, 2022.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, January 6, 2023
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in January 2023 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Logan Creed Gardner, 21, of Pollock, LA and Calie Brianne Lee Maxwell, 20, of Pollock, LA. January 6. Rodrekus...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Escapee located in Ruston
A man wanted for escape in Richland Parish was arrested at a Ruston residence Monday. Ruston Police responded to a Foxxwood Drive residence Monday evening in an attempt to locate Christopher Scott Smith, 36, of Jonesboro, who was reported to be an escapee from authorities in Richland Parish. Smith was found in a vehicle outside the residence and was taken into custody without incident.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Goldonna elected officials sworn in
Goldonna elected officials were sworn in on Jan. 5 at the Goldonna Village Hall by Natchitoches Clerk of Court David Stamey. Elected to four year terms were, pictured from left, are Alderman Reed Franklin, Alderman Jesse Rachal, Mayor Gayle Cloud, Alderman Norvel Garner, and Chief of Police Lawrence Sampey. HOME.
Intoxicated Monroe man yells at group of women outside of bar while carrying a handgun; arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2023, an off duty officer was working at Sippers Bar at 100 Sterling Road between 11:00 PM and 2:30 AM on January 8, 2023. Around 2:00 AM, two officers attempted to break up a fight between a large group of females. Meanwhile, a Black male was spotted, 34-year-old […]
Video of Raging Fire That Destroys Historical Dixie Inn Landmark
A part of history is gone! Fire has completely destroyed so many memories of the patrons of Dorcheat Seafood and Grill on the banks of Bayou Dorcheat in Dixie Inn, Louisiana. In the early morning hours of Friday, January 6, fire consumed the location and from all observations of this landmark, it is total loss.
West Monroe woman accused of burglarizing storage units; arrested
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 21, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a storage complaint on Rowland Road in Monroe, La. The victim advised deputies that he was alerted of the burglary by the storage room management and stated the burglary possibly […]
