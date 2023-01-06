Board members from across Outpatient Medical Center’s (OMC) service area recently gathered for a three year planning session. Board members and executive staff gathered to create a three year plan to improve, enhance and expand the services offered by the Outpatient Medical Center Clinics. OMC’s mantra is “Helping Hands” and that theme carried throughout the planning session. Board members brought the concerns and needs of their communities to the forefront as they, alongside staff, worked collectively to prepare a plan for the future of OMC. The Natchitoches location will soon begin a remodeling and expansion plan that will help to better serve patients and community members. As the planning session and regular board meeting adjourned, Board Members were treated to an appreciation dinner.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO