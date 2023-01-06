Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes notch first conference road win of season 73-57 over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers and Many Tigers Have Strong Showing on Class 2A All-State TeamUnder The Radar NWLAMany, LA
Many and Winnfield Dominates District 3-2A All-District ListUnder The Radar NWLAWinnfield, LA
Lia Henton named NSU Cenla campus manager
Northwestern State University has named Lia Henton manager of the university’s Cenla campus in Alexandria. Henton will work closely with students, faculty, staff and Cenla Campus Executive Director Jason Parks to continue the collaborative work taking place within the Cenla community and beyond. “Our campus is excited to have...
New NCHS football coach drawn by the challenge
Why would Jess Curtis leave the powerhouse small school football program he built at his alma mater, in his hometown of Many, to take over as coach at perennially-struggling Natchitoches Central High School?. Friday afternoon, Curtis explained, after he was introduced as the Chiefs’ new coach to media, local leaders,...
Demon Baseball Auction set for Jan. 28
The 2023 Northwestern State Baseball Auction presented by Mariner’s Restaurant is set for Jan. 28. The annual event returned in 2022 following a one-year hiatus and again will be held in the Student Union ballroom on the NSU campus. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a social hour before...
Natchitoches Central's hire of Many's Jess Curtis highlights Central Louisiana football coaching carousel
By LaMar Gafford Photo of Many coach Jess Curtis by Parker Waters The best hires are the ones that you never see coming. Nearly a month after winning his third state championship in nine years, Many coach Jess Curtis was named as Natchitoches Central’s new football coach Thursday. “It is ...
Buc-ee's is bringing brisket and Beaver Nuggets to Louisiana
It's not where you would expect.
Winston to speak on Reconstruction, civil rights Jan. 12
Immediately after the Civil War and emancipation, the federal government developed a plan to re-admit the southern states and guarantee the rights and safety of freedmen. The plan, called Reconstruction, led to a time of experimentation in racial equity which historian C. Vann Woodward and others have argued could have led to a very different path than segregation before it was abruptly ended. What was this period of history like, and how did it fail to live up to its promise?
Student essay contest to name street where Railway Depot sits
The Texas & Pacific Railway Depot in Natchitoches has a deep connection to the City’s African American community. For almost 40 years the community of Natchitoches has worked to preserve and rehabilitate the Depot into a museum that shares the African American heritage of Natchitoches and Cane River. The National Park Service, Cane River National Heritage Area, and the City are working together to preserve the Depot, which will include an interpretative center and combination theater and community room space. The building will also house new offices for Cane River Creole National Historical Park.
It’s Happening! Buc-ee’s Is Coming to Louisiana
It’s one of the best places on earth BUC-EE’s! I mean you have to stop on every trip to Dallas, right?!. Now, we me finally be getting our own in Louisiana. That’s the good news — the bad news, it won’t be in Shreveport. Buc-ee’s...
Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be
Buc-ee's, the giant travel center with an obsessive following and toothy beaver mascot, may finally be coming to Louisiana with plans in the works to build one of its stores known for clean bathrooms, cheap gas and smoky brisket in Ruston on Interstate 20. Ruston's City Council will vote on...
City Council tables utility rate increase to look for alternate solutions to fund raises for police, firemen
The Natchitoches City Council tabled an ordinance to implement a new rate schedule at its meeting on Jan. 9. What this new rate schedule means for more than half of city utility consumers is a $21 monthly increase, spread out across their water, electric, and sewer bills. Other average consumers should expect to see around a $30 monthly increase. These totals already include a $17 monthly increase for electric rates.
City Council Agenda for January 9 Meeting – TONIGHT
The Natchitoches City Council will hold a pre-council meeting on Monday, Jan. 9 beginning at 5 p.m. and ending at 5:30 p.m. to discuss non-agenda items. The City Council meeting will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month and will be reserved to only items on the Agenda. The public is invited to both the pre-council meetings and council meetings with the understanding that items not on the agenda will not be discussed at the scheduled council meetings, but the public is welcome to discuss any topic at the pre-council meetings. The City Council Meetings are held at the Natchitoches City Council Chambers located at 716 Second Street, Natchitoches, Louisiana.
Sign announces new Ford dealership coming soon to I-49 area
Keep an eye peeled for the sign on a hill around the Natchitoches exit for I-49 and you’ll see the exciting news: a new Jimmy Granger Ford dealership out at the interstate corridor. Owner Jimmy Granger said he’s excited to continue offering the wonderful Natchitoches community first-class sales and service and is looking forward to doing so in a first-class building.
Temporary water outage causes two schools to close on JAN 11
The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public that a temporary water outage is planned for the following areas in the City of Natchitoches on Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 8 am – 4 pm. Water will be unavailable at this time. The water outage will affect the...
Louisiana Man Arrested for Deer Hunting Contest Fraud
A Louisiana hunter is facing serious fines and jail time too for alleged improprieties while hunting in the state.
Outpatient Medical Center Board Member Planning Session and Appreciation Dinner
Board members from across Outpatient Medical Center’s (OMC) service area recently gathered for a three year planning session. Board members and executive staff gathered to create a three year plan to improve, enhance and expand the services offered by the Outpatient Medical Center Clinics. OMC’s mantra is “Helping Hands” and that theme carried throughout the planning session. Board members brought the concerns and needs of their communities to the forefront as they, alongside staff, worked collectively to prepare a plan for the future of OMC. The Natchitoches location will soon begin a remodeling and expansion plan that will help to better serve patients and community members. As the planning session and regular board meeting adjourned, Board Members were treated to an appreciation dinner.
How The Library’s Budget Serves You
After learning of some Natchitoches Parish Council members’ intention to rededicate library millage approved by voters in 2017, I attended the November Council meeting so that the library could be involved in the conversation. Despite every effort made on my and the Library Board of Control’s part, no one advocating for the rededication reached out. In the following weeks, I learned the actual resolution to rededicate library millage would be discussed at the December meeting. Being unable to obtain a copy of the resolution to be presented and having not been contacted for information, I attended the meeting prepared to give a brief explanation of the library’s budget, both where it comes from and our plans for it; and to tell everyone why I believe in what our public library is doing for our Parish. I also thought this would be a good time to share all of this information with you, the public we serve.
Two tornadoes touched down in the ArkLaTex during Monday’s storms
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Monday’s storms produced at least 2 confirmed tornadoes in the ArkLaTex. No one was injured in the storms, but some minor damage was found in Sabine and Red River parishes. A KSLA viewer captured one of the twisters on camera near Pleasant Hill in northern...
Notice of Death – January 9, 2023
Service: Wednesday, January 11 at 1 pm at Marthaville First Baptist Church. Service: Tuesday, January 10 at 10 am at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well as unlimited access – $80. Contact your funeral provider or npjnatla@gmail.com . Must be paid in advance of publication. (Notice of Death shown above are FREE of charge. You may email them to npjnatla@gmail.com)
Suspects named in recent high speed pursuit
The Natchitoches Parish’s Sheriff’s Office posted on social media on Jan. 9 that the Boyce Police Department named the suspects involved in a recent pursuit in Rapides and Natchitoches Parishes. Boyce PD arrested Carmello Cascairi and Travis Guin after a high speed chase on Jan. 6. Natchitoches Parish...
Video of Raging Fire That Destroys Historical Dixie Inn Landmark
A part of history is gone! Fire has completely destroyed so many memories of the patrons of Dorcheat Seafood and Grill on the banks of Bayou Dorcheat in Dixie Inn, Louisiana. In the early morning hours of Friday, January 6, fire consumed the location and from all observations of this landmark, it is total loss.
