Read full article on original website
Related
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Temporary water outage causes two schools to close on JAN 11
The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public that a temporary water outage is planned for the following areas in the City of Natchitoches on Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 8 am – 4 pm. Water will be unavailable at this time. The water outage will affect the...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Lia Henton named NSU Cenla campus manager
Northwestern State University has named Lia Henton manager of the university’s Cenla campus in Alexandria. Henton will work closely with students, faculty, staff and Cenla Campus Executive Director Jason Parks to continue the collaborative work taking place within the Cenla community and beyond. “Our campus is excited to have...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
City Council tables utility rate increase to look for alternate solutions to fund raises for police, firemen
The Natchitoches City Council tabled an ordinance to implement a new rate schedule at its meeting on Jan. 9. What this new rate schedule means for more than half of city utility consumers is a $21 monthly increase, spread out across their water, electric, and sewer bills. Other average consumers should expect to see around a $30 monthly increase. These totals already include a $17 monthly increase for electric rates.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
How The Library’s Budget Serves You
After learning of some Natchitoches Parish Council members’ intention to rededicate library millage approved by voters in 2017, I attended the November Council meeting so that the library could be involved in the conversation. Despite every effort made on my and the Library Board of Control’s part, no one advocating for the rededication reached out. In the following weeks, I learned the actual resolution to rededicate library millage would be discussed at the December meeting. Being unable to obtain a copy of the resolution to be presented and having not been contacted for information, I attended the meeting prepared to give a brief explanation of the library’s budget, both where it comes from and our plans for it; and to tell everyone why I believe in what our public library is doing for our Parish. I also thought this would be a good time to share all of this information with you, the public we serve.
KPLC TV
Vernon Parish swears in new School Board members
Vernon, LA (KPLC) -Vernon Parish Clerk of Court Jeff Skidmore swore in elected Vernon Parish School Board members this week. The ceremony took place at The Vernon Parish School Board during their Jan. 5th meeting.
bossierpress.com
Grand Opening of the Passport Department in the Bossier Parish Clerk of Court Office
The Bossier Parish Clerk of Court is pleased to announce the grand opening of the Passport Department on January 9, 2023. Our office is now an official location for accepting new passport applications. With a goal of. providing ease to the public, we also have available on-site passport photographs. Each...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Sign announces new Ford dealership coming soon to I-49 area
Keep an eye peeled for the sign on a hill around the Natchitoches exit for I-49 and you’ll see the exciting news: a new Jimmy Granger Ford dealership out at the interstate corridor. Owner Jimmy Granger said he’s excited to continue offering the wonderful Natchitoches community first-class sales and service and is looking forward to doing so in a first-class building.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Outpatient Medical Center Board Member Planning Session and Appreciation Dinner
Board members from across Outpatient Medical Center’s (OMC) service area recently gathered for a three year planning session. Board members and executive staff gathered to create a three year plan to improve, enhance and expand the services offered by the Outpatient Medical Center Clinics. OMC’s mantra is “Helping Hands” and that theme carried throughout the planning session. Board members brought the concerns and needs of their communities to the forefront as they, alongside staff, worked collectively to prepare a plan for the future of OMC. The Natchitoches location will soon begin a remodeling and expansion plan that will help to better serve patients and community members. As the planning session and regular board meeting adjourned, Board Members were treated to an appreciation dinner.
KPLC TV
VIDEO: Car drives into pond in DeRidder
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A juvenile driver in DeRidder escaped harm after driving into a drainage retention pond on North Pine Street in front of Walmart Monday, authorities said. The single-vehicle crash happened around 2 p.m. when the driver failed to maintain control after avoiding a collision with another vehicle,...
KSLA
Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — From flyers scattered across Shreveport/Bossier City neighborhoods to now a banner. And one local man wasn’t about to let its message of hate fly freely over an interstate in Shreveport. It was not the kind of welcome sign he was expecting to see over...
I-20 Lane To Be Closed At High Traffic Bossier Parish Exit
More road work is scheduled for I-20 in Bossier Parish and it could cause motorists traveling near the Haughton/Fillmore Exit 33 some delays. According to a couple of announcements from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, work is scheduled to begin this coming Saturday, January 14, at 6:00 am, the outside, right lane, of I-20 eastbound in the area just west of the Haughton/Fillmore Exit 33 at LA 157, will be closed.
KSLA
Shreveport citizens disagree with school zone speeding tickets
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many drivers in Shreveport are displeased by the cameras in school zones because they feel that they’ve unjustly received speeding tickets. School zones are being enforced with photo speed enforcement cameras in, but citizens have concerns and questions about the technology. LaDerrick Simpson-Lewis is one...
KPLC TV
Two from New Llano arrested for molestation of a juvenile
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people from New Llano have been arrested on multiple counts of molestation of a juvenile. Christopher Young and Tasha Renea Young, both 36, were arrested on four counts apiece of indecent behavior with a juvenile and four counts apiece of molestation of a juvenile.
Coroner Names Shreveport’s Second Murder Victim of 2023
A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday, January 7, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
KSLA
Fire heavily damages Shreveport house
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire heavily damaged a Shreveport residence Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8. The fire on Fairfield Avenue a couple houses south of Marx Street was reported at 3:14 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The front of the one-story, wood-frame dwelling was engulfed in flames and black...
Natchitoches Central's hire of Many's Jess Curtis highlights Central Louisiana football coaching carousel
By LaMar Gafford Photo of Many coach Jess Curtis by Parker Waters The best hires are the ones that you never see coming. Nearly a month after winning his third state championship in nine years, Many coach Jess Curtis was named as Natchitoches Central’s new football coach Thursday. “It is ...
Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson Arrested: Impersonating Police
Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven P. Jackson was arrested on January 7th in Plain Dealing on a charge of impersonation of a police officer. According to Bossier City Police spokeswoman Erin Buchanan, the incident happened in Bossier City in November, 2022 at a business in the 3100 block of Airline Drive. According to the Bossier City Police Department, the complainant alleged an individual in an unmarked police model SUV identified himself as a police officer after he became involved in a disagreement that took place in the business' parking lot.
KTBS
Woman killed on Bond Drive named
SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata "Nata" Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Demon Baseball Auction set for Jan. 28
The 2023 Northwestern State Baseball Auction presented by Mariner’s Restaurant is set for Jan. 28. The annual event returned in 2022 following a one-year hiatus and again will be held in the Student Union ballroom on the NSU campus. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a social hour before...
KTBS
One person in critical condition following a Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, LA. - One person is in critical condition following a shooting in Shreveport. The victim arrived by vehicle at Shreveport Fire Station 9 on St. Vincent and West 70th St. The victim was transported to Ochsner LSU health. The investigation is ongoing.
Comments / 0