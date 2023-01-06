Read full article on original website
Tottenham has held preliminary talks with Qatar Sports Investment over minority share purchase
A huge, and for some potentially distressing, report has dropped concerning the future ownership of Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon. According to Ben Jacobs, writing for CBS Sports, earlier in the week Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy had what is being called an “exploratory meeting” with Qatar Sports Investments, including QSI and Paris St. Germain chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi, over a possible minority investment in the football club.
Manchester United 3-1 Everton: Three Takeaways | Sands of Time Running Out for Lampard?
Rumours circulated beforehand that Everton owner Farhad Moshiri was seriously considering removing manager Frank Lampard after this FA Cup 3rd Round tie against Manchester United, at Old Trafford. Accordingly, the under-pressure boss went with a full-strength lineup, resting only Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the starting eleven, though the striker would appear from the bench in the second half. Tactically, after the horror show Blues fans witnessed on Tuesday night, when the side attempted to play progressively, on the front foot and was routinely dismantled by Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park, Lampard did another tactical 180. Gone was the 4-3-3 formation deployed against the Seagulls, replaced with the 5-3-2 used to grind out a battling draw with Manchester City at the Etihad on New Year’s Eve.
Sunday's transfer gossip: Felix, Martinez, Zidane, Pickford, Ings, Trossard, Caicedo
Atletico Madrid are demanding a £9.5m loan fee and a commitment to buy for £70m from Manchester United as negotiations continue for Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23. (Sunday Mirror) Former Everton boss Roberto Martinez, who was head coach of Belgium for six years before leaving after the 2022...
Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland U21s 5-7 Boro U21s - Twelve goal thriller at Eppleton!
He didn’t actually do that much wrong and was let down by some of those in front of him, but it seemed like every time Boro had a shot on target it ended up in an easy goal. Every time Boro got into the box on his side they looked odds-on to score, and usually did.
Paul Ince Pleased With ‘Comfortable’ FA Cup Win Over Watford
The Royals are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup after an excellent 2-0 victory against Watford at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Kelvin Abrefa scored a brilliant goal on the stroke of half-time to give Reading the lead into the break, while Shane Long secured the win in the 93rd minute to keep our name in the hat.
Liverpool 2, Wolves 2 - Match Recap: Wolves Force Replay In FA Cup
Cody Gakpo makes his Liverpool debut as the Reds welcome Wolves to Anfield for this third round FA Cup game. Liverpool are looking to defend their title, and it starts today. Aside from that, Jürgen Klopp chose his strongest starting XI for this match as he tries to get the players back into fighting form after the long World Cup break.
Newcastle vs. Leicester - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
After getting knocked out of the FA Cup by Sheffield Wednesday (2-1) on Saturday, Newcastle will be back playing another cup game on Tuesday, Jan. 10 when they host Leicester in a Carabao Clash at St James’ Park. Last weekend sucked. This week won’t do so much. Or...
Sky Blue News: City Cruise, Riyad Resurgence, Who’s Next?, and More...
Manchester City are through to the Fourth Round of the FA Cup after dispatching Chelsea FC bu a score of 4-0. Sky Blue News has the latest headlines to catch you up on all the action. CITY ENSURE FA CUP PROGRESS WITH CONFIDENT VICTORY OVER CHELSEA - Paul Brown -...
Sky Blue News: Chelsea Recap, Mahrez Rhythm, Kalvin Ready, and More...
Manchester City have barely turned the page on Chelsea FC and already they are set to face off in the Carabao Cup away to Southampton. Sky Blue News helps put a bow on the victory against the West London Blues before turning our attention to the Saints. Kyle Walker body...
3 Up & 2 Down: Manchester City 4-0 Chelsea FC
It’s on to the FA Cup Fourth Round for Manchester City after 4-0 romp against Chelsea FC. It was a match where City were in complete control throughout. Let’s take a look at the storylines moving up and moving down after an easy Sunday at the Etihad. 3...
Tottenham’s Hojbjerg named Danish Male Footballer of the Year
Remember how cool it was when Son Heung-Min was named South Korea’s Male Player of the Year a while ago (for the umpteenth time)? And then how neat it was to then see Dejan Kulusevski named as Sweden’s Male Player of 2022?. It’s happened again. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has...
Can Ellis Simms be Everton’s January saviour?
Now that it has been confirmed that Ellis Simms has returned to Goodison Park six months ahead of schedule, he’s yet to see any extended action outside of a few minutes in the walloping by Brighton. The need for goals to come from somebody in a blue shirt has never been more obvious but few would have thought that, in our time of need, we would actually turn to one of our own exports to solve the problem.
Christian Pulisic expected to miss ‘weeks’, no timescale for Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Chelsea notched another defeat and another injury last night. That’s one bad thing away from a very special Chelsea hat-trick. Mason Mount did return from his brief absence, so our total number of walking wounded remains at a nice round ten, but that’s the only nice thing about it. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the latest to join, after feeling a bit of tightness in his back the day prior and thus missing the trip to Manchester. That doesn’t sound too serious. No idea why his back would hurt; it’s not like he’s been carrying the team.
Gakpo On His LFC Debut: “Some Good Moments And Some Sloppy Moments”
While last night’s FA Cup draw with Wolverhampton was disappointing for a variety of reasons, Cody Gakpo’s Liverpool debut after signing earlier this month was one of the positives. The Dutch forward started on the left wing and played most of the match. While he didn’t get on the score sheet, he did show some promising link-up play with Andrew Roberston, and helped create Mohamed Salah’s second-half goal.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, January 9
Good morning everyone - Today begins a trilogy of hoddles from fitzie’s roller-coaster of a saturday. it also features the first Mingus Monday of 2023!. Your hoddler-in-chief did something on saturday that he rarely does: skips a morning run. You see, every Saturday, regardless of the weather, I throw...
Official: Time and Date Set for Liverpool-Wolves FA Cup Replay
On Saturday, Jürgen Klopp selected his strongest possible lineup to take on a heavily rotated Wolves side that sit 19th in the Premier League. The result was a 2-2 draw at Anfield that forced a replay of the FA Cup third round tie. Today, the details for the replay...
Potter reflects on another ‘painful’ defeat as ‘second best’ Chelsea continue ‘suffering’
When play was stopped for VAR to review the suspected handball by Kai Havertz in the penalty area, the cameras panned to Graham Potter in the dugout, also being shown a replay of the incident. As it dawned on him that it was a stonewall penalty, his emotion chip kicked into overdrive with a resigned utterance. “Fuck me,” said the Chelsea head coach, and not in a good way.
On This Day (8 January 1994): Buxton’s Boys look to avenge Stokoe’s Stars
In 1974 Carlisle United dumped holders Sunderland out of the FA Cup. The Lads were a pale imitation that day of the side that just a few months earlier had won the competition in memorable fashion, and they were deservedly beaten in a Roker Park replay after the two sides had been paired together in the FA Cup for the first time.
Transfer Target ‘Wants To Join Liverpool’
The January transfer window chugs along and Liverpool are still without a new midfielder to strengthen in that weak area. Among the bevy of muted names is Brighton and Hove Albion player Moises Caicedo. After his impressive performances, the Ecuadorian is said to be coveted by several big teams including...
Leighton Clarkson Expected To Continue Aberdeen Loan Despite New Additions
While Liverpool’s midfield issues this season have been well documented, the Reds have had several of their Academy midfielder thriving while on loan. One of the promising youngsters, Leighton Clarkson, has made his mark playing first time football with Aberdeen in the Scottish Premier League, scoring five goals and notching an assist.
