Hermann, MO

High Hill, Missouri's historic general store constructed in 1904 has supported community for over 100 yearsCJ CoombsHigh Hill, MO
Historic Dauphine Hotel in Bonnots Mill, Missouri was built in 1840CJ CoombsBonnots Mill, MO
Historic homes: the Henry Bartelmann House built in 1860CJ CoombsWashington, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Columbia Missourian
Second Chance shelter sets pet adoption record in 2022
Columbia Second Chance pet adoption center set a new record of 1,022 cat and dog adoptions in 2022, as well as a record for pets taken in. Jordan Rowes, Second Chance’s operations director, said the shelter’s record-setting 2022 was largely due to its “established community presence.”
The Allegedly Best Steakhouse in Missouri is Just Off of Route 66
Sometimes when I see a location declared "the best" at anything, I wonder to myself if this is something we all voted on or did someone just make it up? That's why I share what is allegedly the best steakhouse in Missouri. If the internet is right about this, the place is located just off of historic Route 66.
wlds.com
Pike County Business Couple to Appear on “Dirty Jobs” Sunday
A Pike County caviar business will be featured on a major cable network this weekend. According to the Jacksonville Journal-Courier, Sunday’s episode of “Dirty Jobs” on the Discovery Channel will feature a segment focused on Cliff and Cara Rost of Pleasant Hill. The Rosts harvest eggs from...
27 dogs rescued in Franklin County, Missouri
An animal sanctuary and rescue is asking for help after taking in more than two dozen mistreated dogs. They were found in deplorable conditions in Franklin County.
Mid-Missouri sees overnight snowfall for the start of the New Year
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mid-Missouri experienced overnight snowfall for the first time since the start of 2023. ABC 17 Meteorologists say Mid-Mo saw below one-inch snow totals with isolated reports of two inches in northeastern Missouri. If you need to get out Sunday morning, you'll want to use caution as the roads could still be wet. The post Mid-Missouri sees overnight snowfall for the start of the New Year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMOV
Animal rescue asks for help after taking in 27 mistreated dogs
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - After rescuing 27 dogs from Franklin County, No Time To Spare Animal Rescue and Sanctuary is asking for help. According to No Time To Spare, they operate 100% on donations and with a large influx of animals due to cold weather, the rescue is full and in need of supplies and fosters.
kshb.com
Weather Blog: 1 main storm system in week ahead
We had a few sleet showers Saturday, but the system took until it was 50-100 mile east of here to get its act together. Sedalia to Columbia, MO to Illinois mostly along and north of Interstate 70 received around 1" of snow and slick roads. What is next? The four...
A popular discount supermarket chain is celebrating the grand opening of its newest Missouri store next week with some great giveaways planned for shoppers. Read on to learn more.
Nearly 30 Dogs Rescued from Missouri Breeder, Many Injured
According to reports, it took a dozen hours to accomplish, but nearly 30 dogs were rescued from a Missouri breeder with many of the animals showing terrible injuries. FOX 2 St. Louis shared the story of the Humane Society of Missouri as teams traveled from Maryland Heights to Ozark County on a rescue mission. They report it was a formerly licensed breeder with animals in allegedly different states of abuse and neglect.
kjluradio.com
Arcing powerline in Montgomery County turns ground into glass
Montgomery County firefighters respond to three emergency calls Saturday night, while braving cold, snowy conditions. One call involved a rollover accident on Highway 19. By the time firefighters arrived, the driver had fled the scene. Another involved a report of a motor vehicle accident on I-70. But when firefighters arrived,...
Missouri scratchers player reveals $1M prize
HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player won a million dollars from a scratchers ticket. The “100X The Money” Scratchers ticket was sold at the FastLane in Holts Summit, Missouri. The prize was claimed at the lottery’s regional office in Jefferson City. The “100X The...
Historic Dauphine Hotel in Bonnots Mill, Missouri.Photo byClassiv at English Wikipedia, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Dauphine Hotel, built around 1840, is located in Bonnots Mill, Missouri (Osage County). The two-story hotel was expanded in 1879. The brick building has a main facade that is six bays long with a two-story gallery that goes across the whole front of the structure. In 1980, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also located in the Bonnots Mill Historic District, which is also listed on the National Register.
Single mother's personal belongings stolen out of U-Haul right after moving back to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A family that just moved back to the St. Louis area needs the community's help. Someone stole everything they own right out of their U-Haul, which was in Sappington overnight on Dec. 18 into the 19. The family had just moved back to St. Louis.
Farmers Mercantile Company building in High Hill, Missouri. The building is on the south side of Boone's Lick Road.Photo byAmmodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. I always had the feeling that when someone from an old general store said, come back, they meant it even if it were just for the chat.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Missouri
While Missouri is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Phelps County along I-44 in central Missouri. Keep reading to learn more.
Bertha Gifford: Missouri’s first female serial killer
Bertha Gifford was a serial murderer who killed people in Missouri in the early 1900s. She is thought to have poisoned at least 17 people, some of whom were children, over a number of years.
Missouri Sheriff’s Office Wants You to Help Them by Getting Drunk
I'm not making this up and this is also not new. Believe it or not, a Missouri sheriff is requesting your assistance by coming down to their office and getting drunk. Oh, and it really will help them. I'll explain. I saw Boing Boing (one of my favorite sites) share...
Silver Advisory canceled for missing Jefferson City man
COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Cole County Sheriff's Office has canceled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing Jefferson City man. Harold Tyrene Ross, 63, was located safe Sunday morning, according to the Cole County Sheriff's Office. Officials say he went missing from the Bristol Manor care facility at 510 Kensington Park in Jefferson City The post Silver Advisory canceled for missing Jefferson City man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
