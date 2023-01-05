ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermann, MO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Columbia Missourian

Second Chance shelter sets pet adoption record in 2022

Columbia Second Chance pet adoption center set a new record of 1,022 cat and dog adoptions in 2022, as well as a record for pets taken in. Jordan Rowes, Second Chance’s operations director, said the shelter’s record-setting 2022 was largely due to its “established community presence.”
COLUMBIA, MO
wlds.com

Pike County Business Couple to Appear on “Dirty Jobs” Sunday

A Pike County caviar business will be featured on a major cable network this weekend. According to the Jacksonville Journal-Courier, Sunday’s episode of “Dirty Jobs” on the Discovery Channel will feature a segment focused on Cliff and Cara Rost of Pleasant Hill. The Rosts harvest eggs from...
PIKE COUNTY, IL
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mid-Missouri sees overnight snowfall for the start of the New Year

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mid-Missouri experienced overnight snowfall for the first time since the start of 2023. ABC 17 Meteorologists say Mid-Mo saw below one-inch snow totals with isolated reports of two inches in northeastern Missouri. If you need to get out Sunday morning, you'll want to use caution as the roads could still be wet. The post Mid-Missouri sees overnight snowfall for the start of the New Year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MEXICO, MO
KMOV

Animal rescue asks for help after taking in 27 mistreated dogs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - After rescuing 27 dogs from Franklin County, No Time To Spare Animal Rescue and Sanctuary is asking for help. According to No Time To Spare, they operate 100% on donations and with a large influx of animals due to cold weather, the rescue is full and in need of supplies and fosters.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
kshb.com

Weather Blog: 1 main storm system in week ahead

We had a few sleet showers Saturday, but the system took until it was 50-100 mile east of here to get its act together. Sedalia to Columbia, MO to Illinois mostly along and north of Interstate 70 received around 1" of snow and slick roads. What is next? The four...
COLUMBIA, MO
KICK AM 1530

Nearly 30 Dogs Rescued from Missouri Breeder, Many Injured

According to reports, it took a dozen hours to accomplish, but nearly 30 dogs were rescued from a Missouri breeder with many of the animals showing terrible injuries. FOX 2 St. Louis shared the story of the Humane Society of Missouri as teams traveled from Maryland Heights to Ozark County on a rescue mission. They report it was a formerly licensed breeder with animals in allegedly different states of abuse and neglect.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Arcing powerline in Montgomery County turns ground into glass

Montgomery County firefighters respond to three emergency calls Saturday night, while braving cold, snowy conditions. One call involved a rollover accident on Highway 19. By the time firefighters arrived, the driver had fled the scene. Another involved a report of a motor vehicle accident on I-70. But when firefighters arrived,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri scratchers player reveals $1M prize

HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player won a million dollars from a scratchers ticket. The “100X The Money” Scratchers ticket was sold at the FastLane in Holts Summit, Missouri. The prize was claimed at the lottery’s regional office in Jefferson City. The “100X The...
HOLTS SUMMIT, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic Dauphine Hotel in Bonnots Mill, Missouri was built in 1840

Historic Dauphine Hotel in Bonnots Mill, Missouri.Photo byClassiv at English Wikipedia, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Dauphine Hotel, built around 1840, is located in Bonnots Mill, Missouri (Osage County). The two-story hotel was expanded in 1879. The brick building has a main facade that is six bays long with a two-story gallery that goes across the whole front of the structure. In 1980, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also located in the Bonnots Mill Historic District, which is also listed on the National Register.
BONNOTS MILL, MO
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Missouri

While Missouri is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Phelps County along I-44 in central Missouri. Keep reading to learn more.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Silver Advisory canceled for missing Jefferson City man

COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Cole County Sheriff's Office has canceled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing Jefferson City man. Harold Tyrene Ross, 63, was located safe Sunday morning, according to the Cole County Sheriff's Office. Officials say he went missing from the Bristol Manor care facility at 510 Kensington Park in Jefferson City The post Silver Advisory canceled for missing Jefferson City man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy