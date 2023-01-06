Read full article on original website
Related
Will This Bad News About Arkansas Make You Want to Move?
There is no doubt that Arkansas is a beautiful state. It has some of the most beautiful lakes in the world. Plus beautiful mountains and hiking trails, but a new study just came out showing that Arkansas might not be the best place for something very, very important. A recent...
Can You Believe How Many Towns in Arkansas End With ‘Ville’?
I often wondered and maybe you have too, how a town got its name. I do a lot of traveling in Arkansas and I've noticed there sure are a lot of towns that end with the words, "Ville. But it's not just Arkansas it's like that pretty much all across...
New Arkansas Laws For 2023 And How They Affect You
As the new year takes shape in the Great State of Arkansas there is a lot to look forward to, a new Governor for instance, but for the outgoing Asa Hutchinson administration and last year's legislative session, there are still several laws going into effect in 2023. Personal Income Taxes.
Arkansas Restaurant Named Tops in the State by TV Chef Guy Fieri
When it comes to traveling the great state of Arkansas I always look for some of the best restaurants serving up some one-of-a-kind foods. Recently, the Food Network's celebrity chef Guy Fieri from the popular TV show, Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives did just that. If you are ever in Little...
