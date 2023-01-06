Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Model Christen Harper ‘so proud’ of fiancé Jared Goff after wild Lions season
Christen Harper bid farewell to a “bittersweet” NFL season in a touching tribute to her fiancé, Lions quarterback Jared Goff. On Monday, one day after the Lions defeated the Packers, 20-16, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to Instagram, where she gushed over Goff in a post that included some of her favorite moments throughout the season. “It’s always bittersweet when the season comes to an end,” Harper wrote in her caption. “I am so so proud of @jaredgoff and this entire team with everything they accomplished this season. “Detroit is a special city and I feel so blessed to be along...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Tom Brady reveals ‘most important thing’ he’s considering ahead of retirement decision
Tom Brady is reflecting on the biggest lesson he learned throughout his retirement ordeal last year. During Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM, Brady — who retired from the NFL early last year only to return 40 days later — expressed how he has sympathy for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose football future remains unclear following Green Bay’s season finale on Sunday. “I think the most important thing is the day after the season, and I made this mistake, is not to decide the future,” Brady said. In the weeks following Brady’s 22nd season in the league, the seven-time Super...
T.J. Houshmandzadeh to be Bengals' Ruler of the Jungle for playoff game vs Ravens
A familiar face will be the Cincinnati Bengals' Ruler of the Jungle on Sunday. Former Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh will be the honorary leader for the pregame festivities before the Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round at Paycor Stadium on Sunday Night Football. T.J. Houshmandzadeh is this week's Ruler...
QB Index: Trevor Lawrence Finishes 2022 as a Top-5 QB
The Jacksonville Jaguars' franchise quarterback has arrived in a big way.
Broncos interviewed Michigan's Jim Harbaugh virtually on Monday
Broncos interviewed Michigan's Jim Harbaugh virtually, per report. In-person interview set with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero on Tuesday.
Georgia Wins National Championship; 3 Bulldogs Who Falcons Should Target in Draft
There are three prospects that stand out on Georgia Football's national championship-winning roster that stand out as potential fits for the Atlanta Falcons.
Funny video compilation shows NFL pundit predictions of a Patrick Mahomes regression
There was no shortage of doubters about the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes before the season began.
For a Florida Gator fan, a 60,000-mile road trip leads to 77 games — and a Georgia title
On the day the college football season began, Ben Chase — a 33-year-old lawyer from Florida who was living in Arizona and had recently lost his job — posted a video on social media. “I’m going on a little bit of a road trip,” he said. ...
