ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

Britain, France, Spain had their hottest years ever in 2022 as Europe's climate changes

By JILL LAWLESS
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HR92F_0k5XBbrs00

Britain had its hottest year on record in 2022, official figures show, the latest evidence that climate change is transforming Europe’s weather .

The U.K.'s Met Office weather agency said Thursday that the provisional annual average temperature in the country was 50 degrees, the highest since comparable data began to be compiled in 1884. The previous record was 49.8 degrees, set in 2014.

Met Office scientists said human activity — primarily fossil fuel emissions — has made such warm conditions vastly more likely. Britain's 10 hottest years on record have all been since 2003.

“The results showed that recording [50 degrees] in a natural climate would occur around once every 500 years, whereas in our current climate it could be as frequently as once every three to four years,” said Met Office scientist Nikos Christidis.

Britain is not alone. France’s average temperature was above 57.2 degrees last year, making it the hottest year since weather readings began in the country in 1900. Switzerland's meteorological service said the alpine nation's annual average temperature of 45.3 degrees was “by far the highest value since measurements began in 1864.”

Spain also had its hottest year since records started in 1961, according to the national weather agency Aemet, with an average daily temperature of 59.7 degrees. It said the four hottest years on record for the southern European country have all come since 2015.

Last year saw summer drought and heat waves across much of Europe , with the temperature in Britain rising above 104 degrees for the first time on record. Norway’s Svalbard islands in the Arctic had their warmest summer in more than a century of record-keeping. The archipelago’s average temperature for June, July and August was 45.3 degrees, the Norwegian Meteorological Institute said.

Autumn brought more heavy rain in parts of Europe, including the mountainous Italian island of Ischia, where downpours in November triggered a massive landslide that pushed cars and buildings into the sea and killed at least a dozen people.

Unlike the U.S. and Canada, which have been hit by bitter cold and snowstorms , much of Europe is experiencing unseasonably warm winter weather.

In Germany, the year ended with the warmest New Year’s Eve on record, with temperatures reaching 68 degrees in the south of the country. Belarus, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Latvia, Poland and the Netherlands all set national record daily highs for Dec. 31 or Jan. 1.

As 2023 begins, many low and medium-altitude ski resorts in the Alps, the Pyrenees and other European ranges are experiencing a lack of snow .

In Bosnia, spring-like weather has foiled even artificial snow — either it’s too warm to make it, or it melts soon after being spat out onto the slopes. Along the slopes in Bjelasnica near Sarajevo on Wednesday, snow accumulation amounted to little more than several white patches on an otherwise grassy landscape of brown and green.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Giant Queen Murder Hornet from China in 2004 Responsible for Invading Europe [Study]

A giant queen murder hornet which arrived from China in 2004 was likely responsible for the current hornet invasion of Europe. This is according to a new study which conducted genetic analysis to determine the hornets' invasion of the continent nearly 20 years ago started from just one wasp. Europe...
scitechdaily.com

Prehistoric Surprise: Ancient Footprints Reveal the Presence of Man in Spain 200,000 Years Earlier Than Thought

This discovery is critical for studying the evolutionary model of hominins during the Middle Pleistocene period in Europe. Jorge Rivera, a researcher and technician from the University of Seville’s GRS Radioisotopes department, has made a significant discovery in Europe involving hominin footprints found in Matalascañas. The team used optically-stimulated luminescence techniques at the University of Seville’s Centre for Research, Technology, and Innovation (CITIUS) and CENIEH, to determine that the footprints are 200,000 years older than previously thought, dating back to 295,800 years ago in the Middle Pleistocene period.
CNN

This popular European country just got a new currency

Croatia has joined the Eurozone, replacing its kuna currency with the euro. On January 1, it also joined the Schengen Area, making it the 27th country in Europe to drop all border checks within the area.
The Independent

Thousands of Brits expelled from Europe since Brexit, new figures show

More than 2,250 British citizens have been ordered to leave European Union countries since the end of the Brexit transition period, according to new figures. Data published last month by Eurostat shows a total of 2,285 UK nationals were between 1 January 2021, the day British citizens lost their right to free movement within the EU, and the end of September last year, around 108 people per month.There was wide variation in the numbers between member states: Sweden accounted for nearly half (1,050) and the Netherlands almost one-third, while Germany only expelled 25.Malta ordered 115 UK nationals to leave,...
The Independent

Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pacific island nation

A tsunami warning has been issued after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.The earthquake was centered 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for coasts within 186 miles of the epicentre.“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu,” it said.The alert was withdrawn hours later, with authorities saying the threat had passed. There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.Posting to...
BBC

Fleeing China's Covid lockdowns for the US - through a Central American jungle

China may be easing some of its severe anti-Covid restrictions but its draconian pandemic policies have driven many citizens to seek a better future elsewhere - whatever the risks in getting there. Three days into their trek through a Central American rainforest, some 9,300 miles (15,000 kilometres) away from home,...
Amusing Planet

Helen Duncan: The Last Witch of Britain

The Witchcraft Act of 1735 was a landmark act for Britain. Unlike the earlier Witchcraft Acts which legalized witch-hunting and the execution of witches, the 1735 act was a complete reversal of attitudes. It ruled that witches didn’t exist and it was a crime for a person to accuse another of possessing magical powers or practicing witchcraft. Furthermore, anybody who pretended to exercise witchcraft, sorcery, or conjuration, by claiming to call up spirits, foretell the future, or cast spells, was to be punished as a con artist and subject to fines and imprisonment. The criminalization of witchcraft brought to an end the gruesome practice of burning innocent victims on the stake, that had claimed the lives of tens of thousands of women since medieval times.
msn.com

Top 5 Tourist Destinations in Italy

Are you planning a vacation to Italy but don’t know where to start? Italy’s top cities are full of art, culture, and thousands of years of history. You really can’t go wrong with any destination you choose! Check out the top five tourist destinations in Italy that every traveler will enjoy.
Maiya Devi Dahal

Christianization Of Northern Europe And Scandinavia

The Christianization of Northern Europe and Scandinavia, which began around 1000 AD, had a profound effect on the societies throughout the region. Before this period, the Norse religion was dominant in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and other parts of Scandinavia. Through the spread of Christianity by missionaries during this period, Christianity's supremacy over the old Norse religions rapidly spread throughout Denmark and Norway.
Thrillist

Take 23% Off Flights to Iceland & Europe in a Sale This Week

It's the point of the year when we can all still recall our resolutions, and most people still have some intention of making good on those promises. If your resolutions are travel-related, Play, a budget airline from Iceland that began flights out of the US less than a year ago, has a sale that may get you headed in the right direction. Through January 7, you can take 23% off flights to its destinations across Europe, all of which run through Iceland.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Guardian

Twelve European countries broke temperature records in 2022

Twelve European countries broke monthly temperature records in 2022 as the continent recorded its hottest ever summer, new analysis shows. Of 27 European countries analysed by the Guardian, 12 recorded their highest ever temperature anomaly for at least one month in 2022. In each case, the anomalies were more than 1.9C above the average temperature recorded between 1991 and 2020 for at least one month.
Reuters

Britain's satellite hopes undimmed by mission failure

NEWQUAY, England, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Britain's hopes of becoming a prime launch site for small satellites remain intact despite the failure of what would have been the first launch into orbit from western Europe, business minister Grant Shapps said on Tuesday.
The Guardian

Spain starts repatriating families of IS fighters from Syrian camps

Madrid has begun repatriating the Spanish families of Islamic State fighters from Syrian refugee camps, the government announced on Tuesday, making it the latest country to start bringing its citizens home since the ground war against the militant group ended almost four years ago. In a statement, the government said...
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
501K+
Followers
78K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy