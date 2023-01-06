Read full article on original website
Wyoming Search And Rescue Looks Danger In The Eye To Save Others
Every year in the mountains of Wyoming, search and rescue teams are called out to help stranded skiers, snowmobilers, snowboarders, hikers, campers and others that lose their way. Thankfully for us, we have incredible search and rescue teams at the ready. On average SAR teams are called out over 300...
Who Owns The Most Land In Wyoming And 2 Super Bowl Trophies?
Are you be shocked to know that the owner of the most land in Wyoming not only has two Super Bowl Championships with St. Louis/ LA Rams of the NFL, two Stanley Cup Championships with the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL, one MLS Cup championship with the Colorado Rapids and two National Lacrosse League Championships with the Colorado Mammoth and owns the Denver Nuggets?
The Wyoming Game & Fish Reflects on their Best Stories of 2022
The Wyoming Game & Fish Reflects on some of their most notable projects and news stories over the year. "Each year is different, but one thing remains the same — the department worked tirelessly to conserve more than 800 species of fish and wildlife that call Wyoming home." “I...
Now Is A Great Time For Wyoming Coyote Hunting
24/7, 365 days a year, is how often you can hunt coyote in Wyoming. Why would you want to hunt them all year? The coyote is a major predator and threatens the Wyoming wildlife and livestock. Wyoming is actually one of the best states for coyote hunting in the country....
Warning People Don’t Understand Why Wyomingites Do These Things
Living in Wyoming, we have our own ways of living. The climate and politics make a living here unique. Wyoming is beautiful, rugged, and truly a place of its own. Some outsiders may not understand the wisdom of why we do the things we do. The locals get it. Last...
Wyomingites Need To Stop Being Negative If They Want To Succeed
When you think about the goals you want to reach, being positive is key to keep on track. Changing the way you think and talk is one step in the process for you to succeed. You've heard the saying 'mind over matter', right? If you're mind is positive, you'll have a better chance of having a good outlook and making your goals attainable.
Two Wyoming Towns Ranked on ‘Best Cities for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions’
We're only a few days into 2023 and a lot of Wyoming residents are keeping with their New Year's resolutions. Of course, it's actually pretty easy to make resolutions. The hard part is sticking to them. Whether your goal is to exercise more, stop smoking, eating healthier, and/or saving more...
These 10 Items Are All Cheaper Than Eggs In Wyoming
It's a new year and you may be trying to eat better. Eggs may be on the menu for breakfast, but you may have to take a loan out to get a dozen. The price of eggs has increased nearly 50% in the last year. According to CNBC, the main culprit is the death of millions of laying hen due to avian flu. In November the average price per dozen of large grade A eggs was $3.59, which doubled from October. You also have to look at the supply chain issues we've faced over the last couple years and inflation, when you think about the large price gain.
Do You Think It’s Ok To Get Married In Wyoming At 16?
There are important 'milestone' ages in life that are special. An important age that was left out is 16. At 16 you can get your drivers license or get married, in Wyoming. Yep, you can legally be married. It's interesting to me, because there's no way I was ready to...
Wyoming Weather Owes Me A New Coffee Maker
You always hear people say to 'take care of yourself'. It's important for your well being to eat right, exercise and enjoy life. This obviously is a true statement. Something more people should start saying is 'take care of your coffee maker, it's an important part to your day'. This...
Your Kids Will Love These Exciting Wyoming Snow Day Activities
Snow days are some of the best days, especially if the temperatures aren't unbearable and the 'W' word isn't blowing and making it miserable outside. Because Wyoming has a pretty good handle on how to deal with weather situations, schools being canceled isn't a normal thing. Sometimes even the most prepared, highly qualified snow removal technicians aren't able to control the snow totals and school has to be called off.
Here’s Why You Need To Lubricate Towing Balls In Wyoming
Living in Wyoming, there's a really good chance you have experience towing a trailer. Could be a horse trailer, camper trailer, car trailer, side by side trailer or a moving trailer, but it's highly likely. When you are getting ready to take off, there are a few things you look...
Gas Prices Rise in Wyoming, Diesel Prices Drift Down
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 10.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.01/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 6.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 21.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.64 per gallon.
Should Wyoming Care That It Snowed On New Year’s Day?
Hope you had a great New Year celebration and are ready for 2023. History says it was Julius Caesar in 46 BC that decided that January would be the first month of the Julian calendar. He named it January after the God of Beginnings, Janus. Over the years, it was changed and then changed back by Pope Gregory XIII in 1582.
Montana Man Gets Nearly 4 Years for Role in US Capitol Riot
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man who was among the first people to illegally enter the U.S. Capitol while Congress was certifying President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election was sentenced to federal prison on the two-year anniversary of the insurrection. Jerod Hughes of East Helena...
Kanye West Recently Settles $75,000 in Wyoming Debt
Kanye West, or Ye, as he prefers to be called these days, has been going through all kinds of issues. At least his Wyoming woes are handled. In the midst of his recent anti-Semitic tirades and praise of Adolf Hitler, almost all (if not all), of his business partnerships (GAP, Adidas, etc.), have ceased to do business with him.
Game and Fish Department Often Relies on Public Tips to Catch Poachers
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department often depends on the public to report instances of illegally taken animals, because many of those crimes would go undetected otherwise. Two Texas men -- Carl Denmon and Matthew Adams -- were recently investigated, prosecuted, pleaded guilty and sentenced for illegally killing three antelope in Sweetwater County in October.
“Jump at the Pump,” Gas Prices Rise Sharply for the First Time in Months
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.91/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 34.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 34.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Gov. Gordon Orders Flags at Half-Staff for Former Chief Justice
Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags to fly at half-staff statewide from today through Jan. 10 in honor of former Wyoming Supreme Court Justice Richard Macy. Macy served on the Wyoming Supreme Court from 1985 until his retirement in 2000. He served as Chief...
