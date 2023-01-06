Read full article on original website
Will This Bad News About Arkansas Make You Want to Move?
There is no doubt that Arkansas is a beautiful state. It has some of the most beautiful lakes in the world. Plus beautiful mountains and hiking trails, but a new study just came out showing that Arkansas might not be the best place for something very, very important. A recent...
Luke Williams Named to Texas Small School Bands All-State Band
Luke Williams, a member of the Pleasant Grove High School Band, was selected to the 2023 Association of Texas Small School Bands (ATSSB) All-State Band. According to a press release. Williams will be a member of the All-State Symphonic Band for Trombone. He was chosen for this honor in competitive auditions held this year across the state at region and area levels.
Can You Believe How Many Towns in Arkansas End With ‘Ville’?
I often wondered and maybe you have too, how a town got its name. I do a lot of traveling in Arkansas and I've noticed there sure are a lot of towns that end with the words, "Ville. But it's not just Arkansas it's like that pretty much all across...
New Arkansas Laws For 2023 And How They Affect You
As the new year takes shape in the Great State of Arkansas there is a lot to look forward to, a new Governor for instance, but for the outgoing Asa Hutchinson administration and last year's legislative session, there are still several laws going into effect in 2023. Personal Income Taxes.
Dr. Dre Blasts Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green for Using ‘Still D.R.E.’ in Celebration Video Without Permission
Dr. Dre has some choice words for Georgia U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green after she used his hit song "Still D.R.E." to score a video she posted on social media in celebration of Kevin McCarthy being named Speaker of the Unites States House of Representatives. On Monday morning (Jan. 9)....
