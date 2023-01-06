Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three fantastic places to get a great breakfast in AkronJake WellsAkron, OH
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Where to go for the best fine dining restaurants around AkronJake WellsAkron, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
WKYC
Winning Powerball numbers for January 9, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $340 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below... $300 prize: 13 winners. $100 prize: 35 winners. $21 prize: 406 winners.
WKYC
Gas prices rise again in Northeast Ohio: Up another 13 cents in Cleveland and Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Here we go again…. After experiencing a steady decline at the end of 2022, gas prices have risen for the second week in a row – including another spike here in Northeast Ohio. Akron drivers are now paying an average of $3.40 per gallon after...
Major Kroger update as grocery chain adds popular restaurants to food halls at its stores
KROGER has announced a major change to its stores as popular restaurants are added to its food halls. The Mix Food Halls have launched in certain Kroger stores with more planned openings this year. The tech-forward food halls are opening at certain Kroger locations in Ohio this month. The food...
Frozen meal producer gets $9.6 million grant for plant in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A company that sells pre-made meals to school cafeterias is planning on opening a new poultry-processing plant in Cleveland and has won a $9.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. International Food Solutions, a Florida-based company with Cleveland ties, plans on redeveloping a vacant building...
Where were all the Ohio windmills when power was needed? Not yet built.
In a state where the fruits of bribery have been accepted as fulfillment of public energy policy, we shouldn’t be surprised that the skunk cabbage of snark is accepted as informed citizen comment. Thomas Carlson suffered, as the rest of us did, through the “cold Christmas weekend,” and wants to know, in a Jan. 2 letter, “Where were all the windmills when power was needed?”
Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this week
A popular store chain with hundreds of locations in the region is opening another new store location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Sheetz will host the grand opening of its newest Ohio location in Columbus.
clevelandurbannews.com
Wall Street Journal reporter meets with Cleveland activist Kathy Wray Coleman, others over murdered Black women and later reports that there is an 89 percent increase as to unsolved murders of Black women in Cleveland and nationwide
Seasoned Wall Street Journal reporter Zusha Elinson and Cleveland activist and organizer Kathy Wray Coleman, who leads Imperial Women Coalition and Women's March Cleveland. Elinson recently met with Coleman in Cleveland regarding the increase in murdered Black women and girls nationwide during the pandemic, including in Cleveland, Chicago, Los Angeles and some other largely Black major American cities Above Coleman speaks at a Women's March Cleveland rally and march at Public square in downtown Cleveland, Ohio.
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the State
We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking for a restaurant that takes that saying seriously, look no further than this cafe located in Kent.
whbc.com
Virus: New Variant Taking Over
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The CDC says 40-percent of current coronavirus cases are the new variant XBB-1.5. It has spread at an even higher rate in the Northeast. Cleveland Clinic Microbiologist Doctor Dan Rhoads says even having the virus already or keeping updated with the latest...
2 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio forced to closed
UNION TWP. — Two Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio have now closed, according to spokesperson. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out. The Baby Box located east of Cincinnati in Batavia at the Union Township Fire Department and the one...
WKYC
Winning Powerball lottery ticket worth $2 million sold in Northeast Ohio: See where the ticket was sold
VERMILION, Ohio — Check your tickets!. Although nobody hit the $320 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says a $2 million ticket was sold in Northeast Ohio. The winning ticket, which matched 5/5 numbers, was sold at the Get-Go in Vermilion.
Cleveland settles lawsuit for $50,000 with City Hall employee who sued over lack of overtime pay during pandemic
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland officials settled a lawsuit for $50,000 with a City Hall employee who said she wasn’t paid overtime while working from home during the coronavirus pandemic. Eve Bonvissuto, an assistant administrator in the city’s public safety department’s medical unit, sued the city in federal court...
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb slams Ohio's controversial new voting laws
CLEVELAND — On Monday, Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb commented on the new voting laws that were signed into effect by Gov. Mike DeWine. "Ohio is going absolutely in the wrong direction when it comes to voting rights," Bibb declared in an interview with 3News' Russ Mitchell. Bibb claimed...
13abc.com
Ohio governor signs executive order banning TikTok on state-owned devices
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s governor signed an executive order Sunday to ban TikTok on state-owned devices just minutes after he took his oath of office to serve a second term. Multiple other governors have taken similar action against the popular Chinese-owned social media application due to privacy and...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-77 in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — A crash caused a lot of problems on a stretch of I-77 Tuesday morning in Canton, Ohio. The northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down between Exit 101 Faircrest St and Exit 103 OH-800 Cleveland Ave. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned...
whbc.com
Canton Council Approves DORA for HOF Village Area
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council Monday night approved a second Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area or DORA in the Hall of Fame Village area. The Repository says the Ohio Division of Liquor Control must now review the DORA plan before it can become a reality.
WYTV.com
Why did Ohio gas prices increase? Here are some factors
(WKBN) — You may have noticed gas prices jump in Ohio after the winter storm Christmas weekend, and you may be wondering: Did the weather have anything to do with it?. Just a week before the Valley was impacted by frigid temperatures and blowing snow, Ohio’s average gas price was $2.88, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're craving ribs, you should check out this restaurant in northeast Ohio, which has been serving award-winning ribs with their delicious BBQ sauce since 1985. In addition to slabs of ribs, customers recommend their barbecue chicken and brisket. The restaurant also offers seafood such as king crab, grilled salmon, and shrimp skewers. Other customer recommendations include the onion ring loaf, corn on the cob, and baked beans.
Comments / 4