Akron, OH

Cleveland.com

Where were all the Ohio windmills when power was needed? Not yet built.

In a state where the fruits of bribery have been accepted as fulfillment of public energy policy, we shouldn’t be surprised that the skunk cabbage of snark is accepted as informed citizen comment. Thomas Carlson suffered, as the rest of us did, through the “cold Christmas weekend,” and wants to know, in a Jan. 2 letter, “Where were all the windmills when power was needed?”
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
CINCINNATI, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Wall Street Journal reporter meets with Cleveland activist Kathy Wray Coleman, others over murdered Black women and later reports that there is an 89 percent increase as to unsolved murders of Black women in Cleveland and nationwide

Seasoned Wall Street Journal reporter Zusha Elinson and Cleveland activist and organizer Kathy Wray Coleman, who leads Imperial Women Coalition and Women's March Cleveland. Elinson recently met with Coleman in Cleveland regarding the increase in murdered Black women and girls nationwide during the pandemic, including in Cleveland, Chicago, Los Angeles and some other largely Black major American cities Above Coleman speaks at a Women's March Cleveland rally and march at Public square in downtown Cleveland, Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Virus: New Variant Taking Over

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The CDC says 40-percent of current coronavirus cases are the new variant XBB-1.5. It has spread at an even higher rate in the Northeast. Cleveland Clinic Microbiologist Doctor Dan Rhoads says even having the virus already or keeping updated with the latest...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio forced to closed

UNION TWP. — Two Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio have now closed, according to spokesperson. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out. The Baby Box located east of Cincinnati in Batavia at the Union Township Fire Department and the one...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Ohio governor signs executive order banning TikTok on state-owned devices

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s governor signed an executive order Sunday to ban TikTok on state-owned devices just minutes after he took his oath of office to serve a second term. Multiple other governors have taken similar action against the popular Chinese-owned social media application due to privacy and...
OHIO STATE
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-77 in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — A crash caused a lot of problems on a stretch of I-77 Tuesday morning in Canton, Ohio. The northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down between Exit 101 Faircrest St and Exit 103 OH-800 Cleveland Ave. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Canton Council Approves DORA for HOF Village Area

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council Monday night approved a second Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area or DORA in the Hall of Fame Village area. The Repository says the Ohio Division of Liquor Control must now review the DORA plan before it can become a reality.
CANTON, OH
WYTV.com

Why did Ohio gas prices increase? Here are some factors

(WKBN) — You may have noticed gas prices jump in Ohio after the winter storm Christmas weekend, and you may be wondering: Did the weather have anything to do with it?. Just a week before the Valley was impacted by frigid temperatures and blowing snow, Ohio’s average gas price was $2.88, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're craving ribs, you should check out this restaurant in northeast Ohio, which has been serving award-winning ribs with their delicious BBQ sauce since 1985. In addition to slabs of ribs, customers recommend their barbecue chicken and brisket. The restaurant also offers seafood such as king crab, grilled salmon, and shrimp skewers. Other customer recommendations include the onion ring loaf, corn on the cob, and baked beans.
OHIO STATE

