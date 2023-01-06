Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study ShowsL. CaneFlorida State
I Interviewed 3 Tampa Residents About DeSantis Banning China From Buying Florida LandMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
2 Florida Cities Named as Places Where You Can Feel Like You're Traveling Internationally Without Leaving AmericaL. CaneFlorida State
Teacher Becomes Popular for Joining a Dance-off with her Students, Twitter Praises HerMaya DeviRiverview, FL
thatssotampa.com
Tampa Riverwalk nominated for Best Riverwalk in America
Voting is now open for Best Riverwalk in the US, and of course the Tampa Riverwalk is in the running. Our beautiful Riverwalk is set to expand over the next three years, so its notoriety is only going to grow. Other nominees include Louisville’s Waterfront Park, Smale Riverfront Park in Ohio, The Canal Walk in Indiana, the San Antonio River Walk, among other prestigious pedestrian havens.
wfla.com
Tampa Based Murder Mysteries
Lawyer, a mom, and a writer Jen Murphy joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about how she followed her passion to write books during the pandemic and opened her own publishing company to help others do the same. Murphy talked about her two...
mor-tv.com
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Announces Event Lineup for 2023
From family-friendly offerings like Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends and Spooktacular to seasonal events such as Bier Fest and Christmas Town, Busch Gardens is brimming with options for guests to return all year. Headlining artists at the Food & Wine Festival include 38 Special, Dustin Lynch, El Gran Combo, Flo...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
stupiddope.com
20 Off the Beaten Path Things to Do in Tampa for First-Timers
Tampa, Florida is a vibrant city that offers something for everyone, from theme parks to cultural attractions. However, if you’re looking to stray off the beaten path and try something different on your first visit to Tampa, there are plenty of unique and off the beaten path things to do. From interactive museums to guided tours of historic buildings, Tampa has a variety of options for those seeking something a little different. Here are 20 off the beaten path things to do in Tampa for first-timers:
2 Florida Cities Named as Places Where You Can Feel Like You're Traveling Internationally Without Leaving America
Many people have felt the itch to travel after the lifting of pandemic restrictions. It's arguably nice to have the option to visit other places again. However, recently, some new traveling obstacles have become apparent.
The soul of St. Pete is on the line, and only one Tropicana Field developer's proposal is most worth considering
In terms of meeting the principles, not profit, the bid should go to Sugar Hill.
fox13news.com
Weekend gun violence: 3 dead after 5 shootings around Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. - At least five people were injured, including several children, and three lost their lives during five separate shootings around the Bay Area over the weekend. A domestic dispute in Clearwater, a disagreement on a basketball court in St. Petersburg and a fight between relatives in Riverview all escalated due to the presence of firearms.
995qyk.com
People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities
The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
fox13news.com
St. Pete man builds business based on passion for Polynesian culture
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Pete man’s passion for collecting Tiki mugs has gone from a hobby to a full-blown business. Twenty years ago, John Mulder and his wife Janet were in a thrift store and found a Tiki mug that kicked off his collection. "I've always been...
fox13news.com
Items found possibly linked to disappearance of Timothy Braddy
It's been one month since Timothy Braddy's family reported him missing. The 34-year-old father was driving from Oregon to Tampa for a new construction job when his truck broke down in Hernando County.
Pinellas County teacher places first in ‘Strongman’ competition
Boca Ciega High School Teacher Andee Goode has been named one of the strongest women in the country.
Krispy Kreme, Biscoff team up bringing new doughnuts to U.S. for first time ever
Biscoff cookies have officially landed at Krispy Kreme.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
Tampa’s first Peach Cobbler Factory opens, The Mill closes St. Pete location, and more Tampa Bay foodie news
And the 3rd annual Sweet & Spicy festival takes over Tampa’s Riverwalk next weekend.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Brandon
Brandon might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Brandon.
Mysuncoast.com
New features coming to SRQ
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There are big changes coming to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. According to the CEO and President, Rick Piccolo, SRQ is adding a feature enhancing employee safety, and another for aviation enthuisasts. The fast-growing airport announced it has purchased a lightning detection system. This system warns the...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Homosassa, FL
Homosassa in Citrus County, Florida, is a coastal paradise rich in culture and beautiful attractions. The sea is a way of life here in Homosassa; whether you're after fishing, scalloping, boating, or paddling, this place has it all!. But that doesn't mean this quaint community is only limited to seafood...
luxury-houses.net
One of A Kind Beachfront Retreat was Specifically Designed to Relax and Reconnect with a 5 Star Experience in Saint Pete Beach, Florida is Asking for $8.5 Million
1103 Gulf Way Home in Saint Pete Beach, Florida for Sale. 1103 Gulf Way, Saint Pete Beach, Florida is the ultimate beachfront retreat with the interior spaces are generous, the outdoor spaces are tremendous and the surrounding area creates a perfect place for Fun with Family and Friends. This Home in Saint Pete Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1103 Gulf Way, please contact Melinda Pletcher (Phone: 727-455-6633) at Smith & Associates Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
