Tampa Riverwalk nominated for Best Riverwalk in America

Voting is now open for Best Riverwalk in the US, and of course the Tampa Riverwalk is in the running. Our beautiful Riverwalk is set to expand over the next three years, so its notoriety is only going to grow. Other nominees include Louisville’s Waterfront Park, Smale Riverfront Park in Ohio, The Canal Walk in Indiana, the San Antonio River Walk, among other prestigious pedestrian havens.
Tampa Based Murder Mysteries

Lawyer, a mom, and a writer Jen Murphy joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about how she followed her passion to write books during the pandemic and opened her own publishing company to help others do the same. Murphy talked about her two...
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Announces Event Lineup for 2023

From family-friendly offerings like Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends and Spooktacular to seasonal events such as Bier Fest and Christmas Town, Busch Gardens is brimming with options for guests to return all year. Headlining artists at the Food & Wine Festival include 38 Special, Dustin Lynch, El Gran Combo, Flo...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
20 Off the Beaten Path Things to Do in Tampa for First-Timers

Tampa, Florida is a vibrant city that offers something for everyone, from theme parks to cultural attractions. However, if you’re looking to stray off the beaten path and try something different on your first visit to Tampa, there are plenty of unique and off the beaten path things to do. From interactive museums to guided tours of historic buildings, Tampa has a variety of options for those seeking something a little different. Here are 20 off the beaten path things to do in Tampa for first-timers:
Weekend gun violence: 3 dead after 5 shootings around Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. - At least five people were injured, including several children, and three lost their lives during five separate shootings around the Bay Area over the weekend. A domestic dispute in Clearwater, a disagreement on a basketball court in St. Petersburg and a fight between relatives in Riverview all escalated due to the presence of firearms.
People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities

The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
New features coming to SRQ

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There are big changes coming to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. According to the CEO and President, Rick Piccolo, SRQ is adding a feature enhancing employee safety, and another for aviation enthuisasts. The fast-growing airport announced it has purchased a lightning detection system. This system warns the...
15 Best Restaurants in Homosassa, FL

Homosassa in Citrus County, Florida, is a coastal paradise rich in culture and beautiful attractions. The sea is a way of life here in Homosassa; whether you're after fishing, scalloping, boating, or paddling, this place has it all!. But that doesn't mean this quaint community is only limited to seafood...
One of A Kind Beachfront Retreat was Specifically Designed to Relax and Reconnect with a 5 Star Experience in Saint Pete Beach, Florida is Asking for $8.5 Million

1103 Gulf Way Home in Saint Pete Beach, Florida for Sale. 1103 Gulf Way, Saint Pete Beach, Florida is the ultimate beachfront retreat with the interior spaces are generous, the outdoor spaces are tremendous and the surrounding area creates a perfect place for Fun with Family and Friends. This Home in Saint Pete Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1103 Gulf Way, please contact Melinda Pletcher (Phone: 727-455-6633) at Smith & Associates Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
