Incredible footage captures the moment a horse was pulled from a sinkhole in Yorkshire by a team of firemen.The stallion had become completely submerged underground in the four-foot deep hole in Mirfield on Saturday, 7 January.A crew was sent out from West Yorkshire Fire Service and used a digger to carve out a shallow trench to start their rescue mission.They then tied a rope around the 27-year-old horse, named Prince, and managed to safely free him from his predicament.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Baby elephant rescued from water trough in Kenya after becoming trappedThor the wandering walrus spotted in Scarborough harbour on return to UKAnimals at Swiss zoo munch on unsold Christmas trees

55 MINUTES AGO