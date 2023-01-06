Read full article on original website
Will This Bad News About Arkansas Make You Want to Move?
There is no doubt that Arkansas is a beautiful state. It has some of the most beautiful lakes in the world. Plus beautiful mountains and hiking trails, but a new study just came out showing that Arkansas might not be the best place for something very, very important. A recent...
Luke Williams Named to Texas Small School Bands All-State Band
Luke Williams, a member of the Pleasant Grove High School Band, was selected to the 2023 Association of Texas Small School Bands (ATSSB) All-State Band. According to a press release. Williams will be a member of the All-State Symphonic Band for Trombone. He was chosen for this honor in competitive auditions held this year across the state at region and area levels.
Can You Believe How Many Towns in Arkansas End With ‘Ville’?
I often wondered and maybe you have too, how a town got its name. I do a lot of traveling in Arkansas and I've noticed there sure are a lot of towns that end with the words, "Ville. But it's not just Arkansas it's like that pretty much all across...
New Arkansas Laws For 2023 And How They Affect You
As the new year takes shape in the Great State of Arkansas there is a lot to look forward to, a new Governor for instance, but for the outgoing Asa Hutchinson administration and last year's legislative session, there are still several laws going into effect in 2023. Personal Income Taxes.
The Year End Report: 2022 Top 10 Most Dangerous Towns in Arkansas
Looks like crime is up in the state of Arkansas. The year-end report is out and some things have changed over the past year on what towns are the most dangerous in Arkansas. This new report shows that a higher crime rate is not necessarily in the larger more populated towns. The increase in violent crime and property crime should seriously have us worried.
10 States With the Highest Divorce Rates Revealed
Sadly, divorce is sometimes a byproduct of marriage. Many couples simply don't work out and eventually end their relationship in legal terms. The 10 states with the highest divorce rates prove that divorce can affect anyone, no matter what part of the country they live in. According to a new...
Governor Abbott Announces Tech Education Grants Include Texarkana College
Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced today 152 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling over $54 million have been awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission to public community, state, and technical colleges across the state, including our own Texarkana College. These grants will be used to purchase the necessary...
Onlooker Who Witnessed ‘Awkward’ NYE Proposal Thought Woman Was ‘Going to Say No’: VIDEO
One woman's New Year's Eve outing turned awkward after a man proposed to his girlfriend — who did not look happy about it — in front of a party crowd. The woman shared the cringe-inducing moment on TikTok, where it went viral. It seems the marriage-minded man brought...
