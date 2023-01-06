ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Luke Williams Named to Texas Small School Bands All-State Band

Luke Williams, a member of the Pleasant Grove High School Band, was selected to the 2023 Association of Texas Small School Bands (ATSSB) All-State Band. According to a press release. Williams will be a member of the All-State Symphonic Band for Trombone. He was chosen for this honor in competitive auditions held this year across the state at region and area levels.
New Arkansas Laws For 2023 And How They Affect You

As the new year takes shape in the Great State of Arkansas there is a lot to look forward to, a new Governor for instance, but for the outgoing Asa Hutchinson administration and last year's legislative session, there are still several laws going into effect in 2023. Personal Income Taxes.
The Year End Report: 2022 Top 10 Most Dangerous Towns in Arkansas

Looks like crime is up in the state of Arkansas. The year-end report is out and some things have changed over the past year on what towns are the most dangerous in Arkansas. This new report shows that a higher crime rate is not necessarily in the larger more populated towns. The increase in violent crime and property crime should seriously have us worried.
10 States With the Highest Divorce Rates Revealed

Sadly, divorce is sometimes a byproduct of marriage. Many couples simply don't work out and eventually end their relationship in legal terms. The 10 states with the highest divorce rates prove that divorce can affect anyone, no matter what part of the country they live in. According to a new...
