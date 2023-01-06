Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Asian stocks enter bull market as investors bet on China
Stocks in Asia are starting 2023 in a bull market. Investors have been cheered by China's pivot away from its zero-Covid policy, the ending of its crackdown on tech companies and Beijing's renewed commitment to growing the world's second biggest economy. The MSCI Asia Pacific index, which excludes Japanese companies,...
Albany Herald
Bruised tech investors are hedging their bets
There are two certainties in today's market: The tech sector has been beaten down and interest rates are higher. And while analysts widely anticipate an easing in the Fed's rate hikes this year, institutional investors are increasingly using a dangerous tactic to take advantage of market falls. That shift could be leading to an increase in misleading data about investor sentiment.
Albany Herald
Encouraging inflation news: Online prices keep dropping
In a positive sign for inflation-weary consumers, online prices dropped in December as retailers resorted to deep discounts to lure shoppers, according to a Tuesday report from Adobe Analytics. Adobe said e-commerce prices were 1.6% lower than the year before, marking the fourth consecutive month of annual price declines.
Albany Herald
Chinese rocket startup Galactic Energy sends five satellites into space
Galactic Energy, a rocket startup in China, launched five satellites into orbit on Monday, boosting the private company's ambition to become the Chinese rival to SpaceX. Galactic Energy's Ceres-1 rocket lifted off Monday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China, sending five commercial satellites into their intended orbits, the Beijing-based company said in a statement on the same day.
Surface Duo is dead as Microsoft pivots to true foldable – report
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Microsoft has reportedly cancelled the Surface Duo dual-screen phone range after just two generations. Windows Central sources say there’ll be no Surface Duo 3 with Microsoft instead pivoting to a foldable handset akin to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold line. The report says there’ll be a foldable internal display and an external cover display.
Major Walmart update as CEO warns higher prices to stay thanks to ‘persistent inflation’ – see items costing more
IN a recent interview, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon predicted higher grocery prices will continue to impact shoppers this year. Consumer Price Index (CPI) Data backed this up as it detailed the 12 percent increase in grocery prices this past year. While grocery sales account for 56 percent of revenue at...
The biggest loser? Elon Musk sets new Guinness World Record for losing the most money
elon musk biggest money loser
