Missouri State

handstand
4d ago

Been through this country’s Bull S wars and wastefulness of American tax dollars sent to every nation in the world Missouri does have it own common sense about its own well-being We should support meals for all in schools one - 12 No legal child in Missouri should be without food or education

Bridgette Lett
4d ago

OUR TAXES PAY FOR PRISONERS 24/7- why shouldn’t our children get 2 well balanced meals a day for free. WE PAY TAXES

jim
3d ago

feed our children they get up early every morning to get to school with out a good breakfast for a lot of the kids they only get to eat when their at the school

KFVS12

Missouri bill aims to make school meals free

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Are too many Missouri students going hungry because they cannot afford a school lunch? It’s an issue the Missouri legislature is attempting to address in this session. “I know that if we were able to offer them free meals, then it would benefit their...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Bill Would Exempt Social Security Benefits from State Income Tax

(MISSOURINET) – State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (LOOT-ka-meyer) says Missouri is one of only 11 states in the nation that taxes Social Security benefits. The Republican from northwest Missouri’s Parkville has filed a bill that would exempt those benefits…. The potential cost of this plan is unknown at this...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

GRM Networks Awards $6,500 to Central Decatur Ag Program

LEON, IA – GRM Networks awarded $6,500 to the Central Decatur Agriculture Program to promote education about cooperatives. The award is funded by unclaimed capital credits of former GRM Networks cooperative members from Iowa. Iowa law allows unclaimed money to be donated back to the communities in which the residents lived after efforts to locate those persons have been exhausted and three years have passed.
DECATUR CITY, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri’s 39th State Auditor Has Officially Been Sworn Into Office

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s 39th state auditor has officially been sworn into office. Republican Scott Fitzpatrick takes over the position after Missouri voters elected him last November. Fitzpatrick, of Shell Knob, replaces Democrat Nicole Galloway, who chose not to seek re-election. The 35-year-old Fitzpatrick says he is the youngest...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Grain Belt Hearings Scheduled

The Missouri Public Service Commission has announced they will hold formal evidentiary hearings May 22 through 26, 2023, in a case filed by Grain Belt Express, LLC. Grain Belt is seeking to amend its certificate of convenience and necessity (CCN) granted on March 19, 2019 and for approval of certain modifications to the conditions of the CCN granted in that case.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

2023 Great Plains Growers Conference In St. Joe This Weekend

The annual Great Plains Growers Conference is once again coming to St. Joseph this weekend. The 2023 Great Plains Growers Conference will be held this Friday and Saturday in the Fulkerson Center at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. The Great Plains Growers Conference is a regional conference for...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
FOX 2

A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Missouri residents have one week to request broadband internet access from the state

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you don’t have access to broadband internet in your home in Missouri, you only have until the end of the week to let the state know. Missouri is getting a piece of more than $42 billion to help pay for broadband access as part of a federal program. So the FCC is trying to determine who has access and who doesn’t and what potential errors there are. Errors could be related to the location of serviceable areas or what services are available.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

With abortion fight likely looming, Missouri GOP looks to raise bar to change constitution

A handful of proposals to raise the state’s minimum wage have been submitted to the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office to potentially put the issue on the 2024 ballot.  Other proposals would guarantee paid sick leave for Missouri’s workers or establish ranked-choice voting. And rumblings of a possible constitutional amendment that would roll back Missouri’s […] The post With abortion fight likely looming, Missouri GOP looks to raise bar to change constitution appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Fitzpatrick to be Sworn Into Office Today as Missouri’s Next State Treasurer

(MISSOURINET) – Republican Scott Fitzpatrick is scheduled to be sworn into office today as Missouri’s next state auditor. Alisa Nelson reports. Fitzpatrick will become Missouri’s 39th state auditor. He is currently the state treasurer. The swearing-in ceremony will be in the Missouri Capitol Rotunda. Governor Mike Parson has appointed Republican Vivek Malek as the next state treasurer. Once sworn into office, all of Missouri’s statewide offices will be occupied by Republicans.
MISSOURI STATE
Agriculture Online

Fescue foot reported in Missouri cattle

At the start of the new year, several Missouri cattlemen have reported their cattle dying of fescue foot. These significant losses show why beef producers should check herds for warning signs of fescue foot in early January, when it most often occurs, says University of Missouri Extension forage expert, Craig Roberts.
MISSOURI STATE
southarkansassun.com

$500 Worth of Automatic Direct Payment Approved in Missouri

With a massive $5 million budget, another universal basic income (UBI) program has just been approved. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in Missouri decided to approve $500 monthly payments to 440 families. However, the mayor, Tishaura Jones, needs to approve the said measure to finalize the details according to an article posted by The US Sun on January 07, 2023.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOMU

Stephen Webber announces 2024 bid to flip Missouri Senate seat

COLUMBIA - Democrat Stephen Webber announced his campaign for Missouri State Senate District 19 in Boone County Monday. Webber represented parts of Columbia for eight years in the state House, from 2008 to 2016. He ran for the 19th Missouri Senate District in 2016 but lost to Republican Sen. Caleb...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

MO Prosecutor Expects Increase in DWI Cases Involving Marijuana

FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Friday, July 15, 2022. Missouri voters are set to be the first in the nation to sign off on automatically forgiving past marijuana crimes if they approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot in November 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

Boyd claims title as one of Missouri Legislature's youngest members

A Northwest Missouri legislator became one of the youngest lawmakers in state history this week with the opening of the 2023 General Assembly. At just 24 years old, Mazzie Boyd, R-Hamilton, is the new representative for state house district 2. According to the Missouri Legislative Library, the most recent member...
MISSOURI STATE

