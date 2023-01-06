Read full article on original website
handstand
4d ago
Been through this country’s Bull S wars and wastefulness of American tax dollars sent to every nation in the world Missouri does have it own common sense about its own well-being We should support meals for all in schools one - 12 No legal child in Missouri should be without food or education
Reply(8)
36
Bridgette Lett
4d ago
OUR TAXES PAY FOR PRISONERS 24/7- why shouldn’t our children get 2 well balanced meals a day for free. WE PAY TAXES
Reply(2)
33
jim
3d ago
feed our children they get up early every morning to get to school with out a good breakfast for a lot of the kids they only get to eat when their at the school
Reply
5
Related
KFVS12
Missouri bill aims to make school meals free
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Are too many Missouri students going hungry because they cannot afford a school lunch? It’s an issue the Missouri legislature is attempting to address in this session. “I know that if we were able to offer them free meals, then it would benefit their...
Missouri is not doing enough to help students, says Senate President
The top Republican in the Missouri Senate said the General Assembly and the state's education department are failing students.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Bill Would Exempt Social Security Benefits from State Income Tax
(MISSOURINET) – State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (LOOT-ka-meyer) says Missouri is one of only 11 states in the nation that taxes Social Security benefits. The Republican from northwest Missouri’s Parkville has filed a bill that would exempt those benefits…. The potential cost of this plan is unknown at this...
northwestmoinfo.com
Rusty Black Sponsors Teacher Retention And Missouri Ag Land Ownership Legislation
Missouri 12th District State Senator Rusty Black has sponsored a couple pieces of legislation. One is an attempt to entice teachers to stay in the classroom, the other deals with foreign ownership of Missouri agricultural land. Black is sponsoring Senate Bill 75. That legislation would modify the current law which...
Missouri bill would ban transgender athletes from girls school sports
One Missouri lawmaker has introduced a bill that would ban transgender athletes from participating in organized school sports on girls' teams.
northwestmoinfo.com
GRM Networks Awards $6,500 to Central Decatur Ag Program
LEON, IA – GRM Networks awarded $6,500 to the Central Decatur Agriculture Program to promote education about cooperatives. The award is funded by unclaimed capital credits of former GRM Networks cooperative members from Iowa. Iowa law allows unclaimed money to be donated back to the communities in which the residents lived after efforts to locate those persons have been exhausted and three years have passed.
Check your address to help Missouri get better broadband access
Missouri will receive a share of $42 billion to fund broadband access for a federal program, but the state is asking residents to help ensure they receive proper coverage.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri’s 39th State Auditor Has Officially Been Sworn Into Office
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s 39th state auditor has officially been sworn into office. Republican Scott Fitzpatrick takes over the position after Missouri voters elected him last November. Fitzpatrick, of Shell Knob, replaces Democrat Nicole Galloway, who chose not to seek re-election. The 35-year-old Fitzpatrick says he is the youngest...
northwestmoinfo.com
Grain Belt Hearings Scheduled
The Missouri Public Service Commission has announced they will hold formal evidentiary hearings May 22 through 26, 2023, in a case filed by Grain Belt Express, LLC. Grain Belt is seeking to amend its certificate of convenience and necessity (CCN) granted on March 19, 2019 and for approval of certain modifications to the conditions of the CCN granted in that case.
northwestmoinfo.com
2023 Great Plains Growers Conference In St. Joe This Weekend
The annual Great Plains Growers Conference is once again coming to St. Joseph this weekend. The 2023 Great Plains Growers Conference will be held this Friday and Saturday in the Fulkerson Center at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. The Great Plains Growers Conference is a regional conference for...
A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
KMOV
Missouri residents have one week to request broadband internet access from the state
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you don’t have access to broadband internet in your home in Missouri, you only have until the end of the week to let the state know. Missouri is getting a piece of more than $42 billion to help pay for broadband access as part of a federal program. So the FCC is trying to determine who has access and who doesn’t and what potential errors there are. Errors could be related to the location of serviceable areas or what services are available.
With abortion fight likely looming, Missouri GOP looks to raise bar to change constitution
A handful of proposals to raise the state’s minimum wage have been submitted to the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office to potentially put the issue on the 2024 ballot. Other proposals would guarantee paid sick leave for Missouri’s workers or establish ranked-choice voting. And rumblings of a possible constitutional amendment that would roll back Missouri’s […] The post With abortion fight likely looming, Missouri GOP looks to raise bar to change constitution appeared first on Missouri Independent.
northwestmoinfo.com
Fitzpatrick to be Sworn Into Office Today as Missouri’s Next State Treasurer
(MISSOURINET) – Republican Scott Fitzpatrick is scheduled to be sworn into office today as Missouri’s next state auditor. Alisa Nelson reports. Fitzpatrick will become Missouri’s 39th state auditor. He is currently the state treasurer. The swearing-in ceremony will be in the Missouri Capitol Rotunda. Governor Mike Parson has appointed Republican Vivek Malek as the next state treasurer. Once sworn into office, all of Missouri’s statewide offices will be occupied by Republicans.
Agriculture Online
Fescue foot reported in Missouri cattle
At the start of the new year, several Missouri cattlemen have reported their cattle dying of fescue foot. These significant losses show why beef producers should check herds for warning signs of fescue foot in early January, when it most often occurs, says University of Missouri Extension forage expert, Craig Roberts.
KYTV
Thousands of foster and adoptive families in the Ozarks forced to change healthcare providers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of foster and adoptive families across the Ozarks are now forced to start from square one for health insurance. It comes after CoxHealth couldn’t reach an agreement with Centene, which provides the managed Medicaid plan Home State Health. Missouri recently required all hospitals to...
southarkansassun.com
$500 Worth of Automatic Direct Payment Approved in Missouri
With a massive $5 million budget, another universal basic income (UBI) program has just been approved. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in Missouri decided to approve $500 monthly payments to 440 families. However, the mayor, Tishaura Jones, needs to approve the said measure to finalize the details according to an article posted by The US Sun on January 07, 2023.
KOMU
Stephen Webber announces 2024 bid to flip Missouri Senate seat
COLUMBIA - Democrat Stephen Webber announced his campaign for Missouri State Senate District 19 in Boone County Monday. Webber represented parts of Columbia for eight years in the state House, from 2008 to 2016. He ran for the 19th Missouri Senate District in 2016 but lost to Republican Sen. Caleb...
northwestmoinfo.com
MO Prosecutor Expects Increase in DWI Cases Involving Marijuana
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Friday, July 15, 2022. Missouri voters are set to be the first in the nation to sign off on automatically forgiving past marijuana crimes if they approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot in November 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
gladstonedispatch.com
Boyd claims title as one of Missouri Legislature's youngest members
A Northwest Missouri legislator became one of the youngest lawmakers in state history this week with the opening of the 2023 General Assembly. At just 24 years old, Mazzie Boyd, R-Hamilton, is the new representative for state house district 2. According to the Missouri Legislative Library, the most recent member...
Comments / 70