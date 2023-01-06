Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
Bed Bath and Beyond announced more store closures, 4 in Michigan
(WXYZ) — Struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced another round of store closings as it attempts to avoid bankruptcy. The new round of closures includes several stores in Michigan, including some in metro Detroit. The new closure released today are:. 3645 Washtenaw Avenue in Ann Arbor. 8467...
Tv20detroit.com
Bruce Harvey, creator of Big Baby & owner of Food Exchange in Detroit, passes away
Bruce Harvey, the owner of Food Exchange and creator of the famed burger The Big Baby, has passed, his family tells 7 Action News. He was 58 years old. Food Exchange was founded in 1999 on Harper just east of Van Dyke, and served up delicious, fresh, giant burgers for more than two decades.
Tv20detroit.com
Huron-Clinton Metroparks to sponsor water garden at Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park
The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy and Huron-Clinton Metroparks announced Tuesday a new name for a feature at the new Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park. The water feature at the park will be named the Huron-Clinton Metroparks Water Garden and is one of the four main attractions inside the 22-acre park, scheduled to open along the West Riverfront in 2024.
Tv20detroit.com
New stats show Detroit car thefts rose 45% in 2022
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Car thefts in Detroit are on the rise, according to annual crime statistics. In 2022, the amount of vehicles that were reported stolen jumped by 45%. "It just isn't a simple vehicle — it was a nonprofit vehicle," said Charmane Neal, who lives on Detroit's east side.
Tv20detroit.com
Southeastern High School turn to virtual learning following burst pipes, flooding in building
(WXYZ) — Students at Southeastern High School are returning to virtual learning this week. The change comes after a burst pipe caused flooding inside the school. Staff at the school located the flooding when they returned from the holiday break. The school says the damage is extensive. "Much of...
Tv20detroit.com
Ann Arbor Public Schools says masks will be required for the next two weeks
ANN ARBOR — Sunday, Ann Arbor Public Schools sent out a Superintendent Health Advisory Update stating that "Masks are required while indoors in AAPS schools from January 9 - 20." The district says they're making this decision as students return to class from winter break. Ann Arbor Public School...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit saw reduction in some violent crimes in 2022, year-end data shows
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department revealed new statistics that indicate a reduction in some violent crime, yet a troubling rise in carjackings. The numbers are giving new insight into challenges in public safety. “I literally do not think it’s safe at all. Us mothers are just burying...
Tv20detroit.com
Richmond Middle School Dean resigns after death threat targets him, his family
(WXYYZ) — A Richmond Middle School Dean has resigned after only 9 days on the job. That's because an antisemitic death threat targeting him and his family was found on the school grounds. Last week classes were canceled at the school following the discovery of the threat. According to...
Tv20detroit.com
Birmingham Lego business helps kids worldwide develop robotic, coding skills
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — Adults may not love stepping on them, but LEGO's play a huge role in every kid's life. That's why a local business specializing in LEGO robotics and game design is taking a step further. Birmingham-based The Robot Garage is helping kids worldwide develop analytical thinking...
