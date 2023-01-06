ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverview, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tv20detroit.com

Bed Bath and Beyond announced more store closures, 4 in Michigan

(WXYZ) — Struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced another round of store closings as it attempts to avoid bankruptcy. The new round of closures includes several stores in Michigan, including some in metro Detroit. The new closure released today are:. 3645 Washtenaw Avenue in Ann Arbor. 8467...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Huron-Clinton Metroparks to sponsor water garden at Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy and Huron-Clinton Metroparks announced Tuesday a new name for a feature at the new Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park. The water feature at the park will be named the Huron-Clinton Metroparks Water Garden and is one of the four main attractions inside the 22-acre park, scheduled to open along the West Riverfront in 2024.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

New stats show Detroit car thefts rose 45% in 2022

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Car thefts in Detroit are on the rise, according to annual crime statistics. In 2022, the amount of vehicles that were reported stolen jumped by 45%. "It just isn't a simple vehicle — it was a nonprofit vehicle," said Charmane Neal, who lives on Detroit's east side.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit saw reduction in some violent crimes in 2022, year-end data shows

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department revealed new statistics that indicate a reduction in some violent crime, yet a troubling rise in carjackings. The numbers are giving new insight into challenges in public safety. “I literally do not think it’s safe at all. Us mothers are just burying...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy