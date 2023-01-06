Governor Hochul’s first State of the State Address is planned for 1pm today. According to the Times Union she’s expected to highlight her vision for solving New York’s recent exodus of residents. Hochul is aiming to develop 1 million new living units throughout the state over the next decade. Changing zoning rules, creating tax incentives, and constructing new housing units will all play a part in the effort. The reforms are aimed to combat the New York population drop, which began during the height of the pandemic. Many New Yorkers migrated to other states to avoid contracting covid, to avoid covid restrictions, or in anticipation of an economic downturn.

