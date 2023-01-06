ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Williams Named to Texas Small School Bands All-State Band

Luke Williams, a member of the Pleasant Grove High School Band, was selected to the 2023 Association of Texas Small School Bands (ATSSB) All-State Band. According to a press release. Williams will be a member of the All-State Symphonic Band for Trombone. He was chosen for this honor in competitive auditions held this year across the state at region and area levels.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
New Arkansas Laws For 2023 And How They Affect You

As the new year takes shape in the Great State of Arkansas there is a lot to look forward to, a new Governor for instance, but for the outgoing Asa Hutchinson administration and last year's legislative session, there are still several laws going into effect in 2023. Personal Income Taxes.
ARKANSAS STATE
Texarkana, AR
