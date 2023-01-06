One dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel; officials unsure if death is related to ammonia release

Read full article on original website
swineweb.com
Four Smithfield plant workers sent to hospital after ammonia leak
Four employees at a Smithfield Foods pork processing facility were sent to a local hospital after an overnight ammonia leak at the Tar Heel, N.C. plant that reportedly prompted about 800 people to evacuate. The leak occurred in a refrigerated section of the massive facility and the four employees were...
WECT
One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - According to a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a 31-year-old man was killed on Monday, Jan. 9. The incident report lists the weapons as “Personal Weapons (Hands, Feet, Teeth, etc.)” and “Handgun,” and the location as the 2500 block of M M Ray Road in Clarendon.
cbs17
Tractor-trailer driver dies after fiery I-95 wreck in Harnett County
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver of the tractor-trailer that was involved in fiery crash died, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol on Monday. Richard Llamas, 59, of Florida, was airlifted by Life Flight to UNC Hospitals following the four-vehicle crash, Trooper C.J. McIntosh told CBS 17. The crash...
Sampson County deputy who was shot faces more surgeries so she can return to ‘normal everyday life’
In a reflection on the year in which she was shot, Sampson County deputy Caitlin Emanuel wrote she is "thankful to still be alive."
WECT
Crews respond following early morning traffic incident at Market St., Gingerwood Drive intersection
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident was reported at the intersection of Gingerwood Drive and Market St. at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 9, according to New Hanover County authorities. According to a representative of the Wilmington Police Department, one individual was injured in the incident. Updates on the...
cbs17
Pedestrian critical, road reopens after person hit by car in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Fayetteville Monday night, police said. The incident was reported just before 8:50 p.m. and originally closed all outbound lanes of Owen Drive from Boone Trail toward Phillies Circle, according to a news release from Fayetteville police. Owen Drive reopened at 11:30 p.m.
WMBF
Sheriff: Suspect(s) wanted after Marion County home riddled with bullets, resident shot in the back
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Marion County are searching for the suspect(s) after several shots were fired through a home, at least one bullet hitting a man in the back. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to the 100 block of Danny Drive just before...
WRAL
Home completely destroyed in Fayetteville fire
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — An early morning fire destroyed a home in Fayetteville. The fire was reported Monday after 12 a.m. at a mobile home on Harveydale Drive. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker was to see the aftermath. The home was completely charred and a total loss. WRAL is working...
Young man dies in shooting inside his NC home, police investigating
The incident was reported as a shooting just after 1:15 p.m. in the 3500 block of Nutmeg Place, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.
‘Critical injuries’ reported in Marion County crash
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — “Critical injuries” were reported Saturday night after a crash in Marion County, according to Marion Fire Rescue. It happened at about 9 p.m. in the area of Highway 501 and Old Corner Court, according to Marion Fire Rescue. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and at least one person […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Ammonia release at Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel causes evacuation, four hospitalizations
TAR HEEL, NC (WWAY) — Operations at the Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel have been suspended for the day after an ammonia release at the facility. It happened around 1 a.m., according to a company spokesman. The ammonia release happened in a refrigerated section of the facility. Smithfield...
cbs17
Driver trapped after Audi SUV crashes along I-40 in Sampson County
TURKEY, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV driver was injured and trapped during a crash along Interstate 40 in North Carolina, officials said. The wreck happened very early Sunday morning along I-40 in Sampson County near exit 355 for Faison, according to a news release from Faison Fire and Rescue.
cbs17
Suspect attacks 3 deputies in Lee County, Taser used to stop assault, officials say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Lee County man is facing five charges after attacking a sheriff’s deputy on Sunday. Jaylin Kareem Sumpter is said to have struck and assaulted a deputy by kicking her in the chest, striking her in the face and kicking her, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.
Man arrested in deadly Robeson County shooting, assault
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man has been arrested following a deadly shooting and assault Saturday night in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Trevion M. Cooper, 25, of St. Pauls, was arrested at 12:49 a.m. Monday by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators, SWAT operators and the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Force […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Trial underway in Columbus County for 2016 Murder
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —A trial is officially underway for a 2016 Whiteville murder, with the suspect facing multiple charges. James McKamey is facing charges for murder, attempted murder, assault, and robbery. McKamey is accused of stabbing Carol Greer, a retired Columbus County music teacher, to her to death...
cbs17
Road reopens in Fayetteville after crash took down power lines, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An overnight crash closed a Fayetteville road and caused downed power lines, according to police. The crash happened in the 1000 block of Cain Road just after 1 a.m. on Monday. Police said a vehicle hit a pole and caused the downed power lines. Crews...
sandhillssentinel.com
Crews respond to two-vehicle crash on Morganton Road
Two people were sent to the hospital, and several lanes of Morganton Road were shut down after a two-vehicle crash on Monday in Southern Pines. According to first responders, the incident happened shortly after noon near the entrance to Pinecrest Plaza. Investigators say a Mercedes C230 failed to yield and turned into the path of a Chevrolet Monte Carlo.
Up and Coming Weekly
One dead in Sunday shooting
A man was killed Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8 in a shooting on Nutmeg Place, the Fayetteville Police Department said. Officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 1:30 p.m. on the 3500 block of Nutmeg Place, the Police Department said in a release. They found 20-year-old Julian Wright...
wpde.com
Deputies investigating shooting incident near St. Pauls in Robeson Co.
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirms the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Crime Scene unit is on the scene of a shooting incident in the area of Ballance Farm Road and Maple Leaf Drive outside of St. Pauls. More information will be provided as the investigation...
WMBF
‘I encourage anybody to please take precautions’: Horry County sees spike in COVID cases
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County has seen an increase in COVID cases in the past couple of weeks. Grand Strand Medical Center’s Infection Prevention Director Mary Scott says although Horry County is currently marked in red on the CDC’s COVID map, cases are generally not as severe.
