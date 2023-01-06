Read full article on original website
Harry accused of making Invictus Games a terrorist target with Taliban claims
The Duke of Sussex has been accused of making the Invictus Games a target for extremists by revealing he killed 25 people in Afghanistan.Admiral Lord West, former head of the Royal Navy, called Harry “very stupid” for giving details of his Taliban kills.The retired admiral told the Sunday Mirror the Invictus Games – which were due to be held in Dusseldorf, Germany, in 2023 – will now have “serious security issues” because of their direct connection to Harry.“The Invictus Games is very much labelled to him and so I would have thought the threat level there will definitely be higher,”...
Aid chief: Taliban decrees against women paralyzing NGO work
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban’s “internal debates and extreme decrees” are paralyzing humanitarian work in Afghanistan, the head of a major aid agency told The Associated Press on Sunday, after he arrived on a week-long trip to talk to Taliban leaders about reversing a ban on women working for national and international non-governmental groups. Jan Egeland, the secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, is the first NGO chief to visit Afghanistan for talks with the Taliban since the ban came into effect more than two weeks ago. Authorities have barred Afghan women from working at NGOs, allegedly because they weren’t wearing the Islamic headscarf correctly. The ban follows a slew of moves that have severely limited or suspended women’s rights and education. Aid groups, foreign governments, and the United Nations say women are vital for the delivery of lifesaving assistance in Afghanistan and are calling for the ban’s reversal. Many groups have suspended their operations, warning of dire and deadly consequences for a population already battered by decades of war, deteriorating living conditions and economic hardship.
Harry’s Taliban killing revelation sparks protest in Afghanistan
The Duke of Sussex’s memoir Spare has sparked a protest in Afghanistan after he revealed that he killed 25 Taliban during his time in the British Army.Around 20 students staged a protest at a university in Helmand province where Harry was stationed, the AP reported.“We condemn (Harry’s) action which is against all norms of humanity,” one protester said.Others carried posters showing Harry’s portrait with a red “x” across it.Sayed Ahmad Sayed, a teacher at the university, condemned Harry for his role in UK military operations in Afghanistan.“The cruelties which have been committed by Prince Harry, his friends or by anyone...
Ex-Marine Pen Farthing forced to evacuate from Kabul — because of Prince Harry memoir
The former Marine Pen Farthing, who coordinated the evacuation of cats and dogs from Kabul in Aug. 2021, says he had to leave the city because of Prince Harry’s claim that the royal killed 25 Taliban soldiers during his two tours of combat. Pen Farthing slammed Harry’s autobiography, “Spare,” which was released prematurely in Spain last week, as “badly judged.” Farthing, 53, said Friday Harry’s revelations about the prince’s time in Afghanistan have put his own life in danger, the Sun reported. He left Kabul, leaving behind his work with animal shelters because of the “potential reprisal attacks on ex-forces people like...
Biden urged to extradite Bolsonaro from Florida bolt-hole as rioters storm Brazil presidential palace
Democratic congress members are calling on Joe Biden to deport former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro back to his country after his supporters stormed the National Congress in an effort to reinstate his power.Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters bypassed security barricades, climbed on roofs and invaded the country’s National Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace in capital Brasilia on Sunday, in violence reminiscent of the US Capitol insurrection two years ago.Brazil’s former far-right leader reportedly fled to Florida before the inauguration of the newly-elected president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who took charge on 1 January.Mr Bolosonaro is staying at a...
Alan Dershowitz, defender of Israel, opposes legal overhaul
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — U.S. lawyer Alan Dershowitz, long a staunch defender of Israel’s policies on the international stage, said Sunday he cannot defend sweeping judicial reforms planned by Israel’s new government. The proposals call for an overhaul aimed at curbing the powers of the judiciary, including by allowing lawmakers to pass laws that the Supreme Court has struck down. The reforms would give politicians more power over how judges are chosen and limit the independence of government legal advisers, among other steps. The legal reforms were essential to solidifying the current coalition government, headed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and made up of conservative ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox parties who seek to advance their agenda through less judicial oversight. Dershowitz said the reforms pose a threat to civil liberties and minority rights in Israel.
Celebrity chef arrested in Iran for recipe for cutlets on the anniversary of Suleimani's death
Navab Ebrahimi was arrested in the capital Tehran on Wednesday where he was taken to the city's Evin Prison, the Human Rights Activists News Agency said.
Philippine military chief replaced by retiring general
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday cut short the term of the military chief of staff he appointed five months ago and replaced him with a retiring general without explaining the surprise move.Marcos’s office announced the replacement of Lt. Gen. Bartolome Bacarro, who had received the highest military award for combat bravery when he was a young army officer, in a statement late Friday that did not specify any reason for the change in military leadership. Bacarro’s three-year term was supposed to end in August 2025.Lt. Gen. Andres Centino, the military chief of staff who Bacarro replaced in...
New Israeli government takes steps to penalize Palestinians
JERUSALEM (AP) — In some of its first acts since coming to power, Israel’s new Security Cabinet approved a series of punitive steps against the Palestinian leadership, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Friday. According to a statement from Netanyahu’s office, the move is in retaliation for...
Report: Rabat Conditions Israel Embassy on Recognition of Moroccan Sovereignty over Western Sahara
Morocco is demanding that Israel recognize its sovereignty over the Western Sahara, a disputed region, before it opens an embassy in the Jewish State, according to a report this weekend by Axios. Morocco was among four Muslim-majority nations who signed the historic Abraham Accords with Israel in 2020. As a...
Netanyahu Appoints American Born Knitted-Yarmulke Wearing Settler Yossi Fuchs as Government Secretary
Two days before the closing of party lists for the general election for the 25th Knesset, Likud Chairman Benjamin Netanyahu announced the candidates he was inserting into his party’s list, as part of his prerogative. “Today I bring additional strength to our team: Amichai Chikli, Idit Silman, Attorney Moshe Saada, Dr. Tsega Melaku, and Attorney Yossi Fuchs. They’re all talented, all worthy, and all have had significant achievements, each in their fields. Together with all our team members, we will bring four years of stability to Israel with a strong and stable national government.”
US State Department will now refer to Turkey in the Turkish language
Ceding to a long-standing Turkish demand, the State Department on Thursday agreed to begin spelling the country’s name in Turkish in its official documents. Turkey will now be referred to as “Türkiye,” officials said. And indeed, around midday, the State Department released its first press announcement saying “the United States and Türkiye” had disrupted Islamic State financial networks operating in Turkey and Syria.
Irish aid worker says Greece smuggling trial ‘deeply damaging to the EU’
An Irish humanitarian has said his trial in Greece over smuggling-related charges is “deeply damaging” to the European Union.Sean Binder said the trial was “an attack on the idea of human rights and the rule of law” but added he was confident of being found innocent in a fairly run trial.Mr Binder also said he has received racist messages and death threats for helping people who were crossing the Mediterranean to Europe, but emphasised the need to understand the fears people have about migration.The Kerryman is one of 24 migrant rescue volunteers on the Greek island of Lesbos charged in...
Iran protesters told they are ‘bringing down the patriarchy’
Comedian Omid Djalili told Iranian protesters that they are “bringing down the patriarchy” at a protest in London.Thousands of protesters gathered at Marble Arch before marching through central London to Trafalgar Square for the Iran Solidarity Rally, which marked 115 days of protests.Organisers, including human rights organisation Amnesty International, set up a stage beside Nelson’s Column, from which the British-Iranian comedian addressed the crowd.Mr Djalili told them that they are “changing the axis of the world”.“When British women scream and shout for the women and girls in Iran, they are not just shouting for them, they are shouting for themselves,”...
Top Iranian Sunni cleric says torture of protesters un-Islamic
DUBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - A top dissident Iranian Sunni cleric on Friday denounced as un-Islamic Iran's alleged use of forced confessions to convict detained protesters, as weekly demonstrations continued in the county's southeast.
Over 400 arrested as ‘fascist’ Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazilian capital
Over 400 people were arrested on Sunday after supporters of Brazil‘s former president Jair Bolsonaro broke through a blockade set up by security forces and invaded ministries and the Congress building in the capital Brasília on Sunday, in violence reminscent of the January 6 storming of the US capital in 2021.“We continue working to identify all the others who participated in these terrorist acts this afternoon in the Federal District,” the governor of Brasília, Ibaneis Rocha, wrote on Twitter on Sunday evening. “We continue to work to restore order.”Video footage obtained by Reuters from Bolsonaro-related groups and video from...
WATCH: Protesters Marched Out of Brazil’s Congress in Handcuffs
Scores of rioters who assaulted Brazil’s Congress, presidential palace, and Supreme Court in the name of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday were escorted out of the buildings in handcuffs, television and social media footage showed. Brazil’s Federal District Military Police said in a statement that it had begun dispelling protesters after the hordes first breached the buildings, swarming security barriers and breaking glass. Those found to have committed “acts of vandalism” were taken to police stations, according to CNN Brazil. Local authorities estimated that as many as 150 people had been arrested in relation to the attacks, The New York Times reported. Security forces had managed to secure the three buildings, all located in Brasília’s Three Powers plaza, around 6:30 p.m.—approximately three hours after reports of the insurrection began surfacing.A equipe de segurança do Supremo Tribunal Federal (STF) e da tropa de choque retomaram as sedes dos Três Poderes após invasão. Bolsonaristas golpistas descem a rampa do Palácio do Planalto algemados e sob escolta policial #CNNBrasil360 pic.twitter.com/0EA9pmoFk5— CNN Brasil (@CNNBrasil) January 8, 2023 Read it at The Daily Beast
Iranians protest outside French embassy after cartoons
Dozens of Iranians gathered Sunday outside the French embassy in Tehran protesting against cartoons of the Islamic republic's supreme leader by French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo. The magazine on Wednesday published caricatures of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in support of the protests in Iran, sparked by the September 16 death in...
Message from US asylum hopefuls: Financial sponsors needed
MIAMI (AP) — Migrants and asylum seekers fleeing violence and persecution in their home countries have increasingly found that protections in the United States are available to those with money or the savvy to find someone to vouch for them financially. President Joe Biden announced a massive expansion of...
Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: No Solution Other than Permanent Resolution
What if there is no solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? What if it never ends?. What if the reason for the conflict is a confusion of terminology: that it is not between Arab Palestinians and Israelis, but between Muslim Arabs and Jews – i.e., a religious conflict? The conflict, therefore, is not only about territory, but about Jewish history and the rights of the Jewish people.
