McCook man killed, four injured in crash near Wellfleet
WELLFLEET, Neb.-A McCook man was killed, and several others were injured following a crash near Wellfleet. At around 4:17 p.m. on Saturday, deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle accident at mile marker 56 on Highway 83. Authorities said reports indicated the vehicles...
Stretch of Highway US-30 Near North Platte to be Closed for 11 Days
NORTH PLATTE – The Nebraska Department of Transportation has released a statement announcing the temporary closure of Highway US-30 East beginning January 12. Weather permitting, a detour will be implemented for ongoing construction work on the North Platte River Bridge, east of North Platte. The detour is anticipated to last for 11 days, until Sunday, January 22.
North Platte man wanted on felony assault warrants arrested
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man who was wanted on multiple warrants is in custody. Police said on Saturday at around 12:42 p.m., officers on patrol in the 200 block of N. McCabe Ave. observed a vehicle reportedly driven by Ross Rivera, 38, parked outside a residence. Officers were aware that Rivera had multiple active warrants for his arrest.
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend or contact a wanted individual. Contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: FTA- possession of money while violation of 28-416(1); manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance, DUS, possession of Marijuana 2nd off, Possession of or sue of drug paraphernalia. Dezarae...
