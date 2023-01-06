Read full article on original website
Sarabelle Satterfield
Sarabelle Satterfield, 93 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on January 9, 2023. She was born on February 15, 1929, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Albert Cooperrider and Lulu Lanning. She was a graduate and Valedictorian of Glenford High, class of 1947. Sarabelle was a lifelong member of the St. Luke’s Lutheran Church of Zanesville, the Red Hats’ Society, served as an officer in LPNAO, and was a former Brownie Scout Troop Leader. She worked as an LPN at Good Samaritan Hospital and as a nighttime shift supervisor nurse at Sunnyview Nursing Home, where she retired. In her spare time, she enjoyed helping with Vacation Bible School, reading, traveling, fishing, gardening, and berry picking. She will be remembered for her quiet, nurturing demeanor and quick wit.
Frank Galligher
Frank Galligher, Age 90 passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the Oaks at Bethesda in Zanesville. He was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War and retired from General Electric. He is survived by his son Frank Galligher along with multiple grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and...
Lela L. Sims
Lela Leona Sims, 89, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Willow Haven. She was born January 28, 1933, in Licking County to the late Edward Earl and Alma Alice Crawmer Lake. She graduated from Hanover High School and attended Bethesda School of Nursing. She was a member of Old Stone Church of Christ in Toboso and enjoyed reading, sewing, embroidery and playing the piano.
Norma Jean Nickell
Norma Jean “Go Get A Switch” Nickell, 85, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Norma was born July 11, 1937 in Philippi, West Virginia, daughter of the late Ray Perkins and Virginia McFarland. In addition to her parents, Norma is also preceded in death by her sons, Johnny and Roger Johnson; her daughter, Donna Johnson; siblings, Linda, Mary, Lenny and Sid; and her granddaughter, Wendy.
Dolores “Dee” Theisen
Dolores “Dee” Theisen was born on March 27, 1954 to Edwin and Gloria (Huey) Ripple in Zanesville, Ohio. She resided on “The Farm” at 4995 Stiers Lane with her partner of 25 years, Mike Jarrett. Dee was a generous, kind, selfless lady who never complained. She was a beautiful soul who had the unfailing ability to make everyone she encountered feel loved. Dee enjoyed the outdoors, dancing, playing cards, and going to the beach. However, what she enjoyed most was spending time with her family and friends and being on the farm. She is survived by her fiance Mike Jarrett; her siblings Diana (Gerald) Hayes and Danny (Carol) Ripple; her three daughters and three step-sons Treasa Himmelspach, Angela (Michael) Warren, and Missy (Kevin) Tyson, Shawn (Valerie) Jarrett, Stoney (Kristie) Jarrett, and Bobby (Brandi) Jarrett; her grandchildren Olivia (Brian), Tori (Billy), Chase (Ally), Audri (Kevin), Ariel (Christian), Slade (Brook), Seth, Logan, Lacey, Mathew, Jacob, Lilli, Jade, Hunter, and Saige; her great grandchildren Emmy, Piper, Sage, Ryder, Ayla, and Brax; her aunt Patty Huey; and her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Gloria Ripple; her brother, David Ripple; her sister, Kay Williams; her nephew, Andrew Williams; and her nieces Devin Hager, Destiny Hankinson, Ana Zink, and Amara Ripple. Dolores Theisen was surrounded by family when she passed away on January 6, 2023. She will be forever remembered for her caring, giving nature and loving heart. Calling hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday January 10, 2023 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday January 11, 2023 with Lexi Theisen officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery with a reception to follow at Newton Township Fire Department 5490 Maysville Pike, Zanesville, Ohio.
Philip I. Gill
Philip I. Gill of Foxfire Drive, Zanesville, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2023, in Port Charlotte, Florida. Phil was born in Glenford, Perry County, Ohio, on August 22, 1940 to the late Vernon H. and Iva V. Armstrong Gill. Phil owned and retired from Philip Gill Excavating after 37 years. Before that he was a union member working road construction and building Ohio roads. Phil was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the Army from 1966 to 1968 and was honorably discharged. Phil was a 32nd degree member of the Masons. Phil loved farming, fishing, hunting, feeding and watching local birds, traveling and wintering in Florida. Phil was associated with FreedomCRY Church in Roseville, Ohio and Fort Ogden Baptist Church in Fort Ogden, Florida.
Dorothy Eleanor Slonaker
Dorothy Eleanor Slonaker, 91 of Zanesville, peacefully went to be with the Lord on January 7, 2023, at Altercare of Zanesville. She was born on January 4, 1932, in Millfield, Ohio, daughter of the late Worth Ray Peyatt and Cecil Hale. Dorothy was an in-home nurse for most of her life, in which she retired. While living in California, she ran a foster home of her own, where she fostered 12 boys. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, but above all, she enjoyed her time spent with her family.
James “Greg” Simmons
James G. “Greg” Simmons age 65, of Caldwell, OH formerly of Monticello, IN passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at his residence. He was born September 29, 1957 in Monticello, a son of the late James H. and Ellen R. Sharp Simmons. Greg loved the arts. He was...
Edmund “Ed” Charles Bowman
Edmund “Ed” Charles Bowman, 94 of Zanesville died at 3:00 PM Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House. He was born August 20, 1928 in Zanesville the son of James and Sylvia Brown Bowman. Ed was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, graduated...
Frank W. Buck Jr.
Frank W. Buck Jr., 89 of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2023 at his home of 42 years, the Cambridge Developmental Center. Frank was born in Cleveland Heights, Ohio on February 20, 1933, son to Frank W. and Katherine (Abels) Buck. Frank lived at Cambridge Developmental Center since...
Anthony “Tony” Rose Jr.
Anthony “Tony” Rose Jr., 60 of Zanesville, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on January 4, 2023, at Genesis Hospital. He was born on October 3, 1962, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Anthony W. Rose Sr. and Virginia Dickson. He worked as a truck driver for Coshocton Trucking. In his spare time, he enjoyed working in the garage and watching sports. Above all, he enjoyed his time spent with his family.
Musician Nate Terry Performs Back at His Hometown
ZANESVILLE, OH – Musician Nate Terry visited his hometown to perform a concert at the Central Trinity United Methodist Church for the first time in almost 8 years. Nate Terry grew up in Muskingum County when he learned to play the piano and organ. His concert on January 8th was called “An Irregular Christmas”. Terry said he got the idea to write new arrangements of Christmas music in 2020 when COVID caused many families to celebrate Christmas differently, and he called it An Irregular Christmas.
Dollar General calls for Ohio lawsuit dismissal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dollar General is asking an Ohio judge to throw out a lawsuit that accuses the company of deceptive advertising. This is the first time the public has heard from Dollar General in response to the lawsuit filed in November by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. The complaint, filed in Butler County, […]
Central Ohio’s only safe haven ‘baby box’ removed
SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio’s only Safe Haven Baby Box has been removed. According to the Safe Haven Baby Boxes organization, the baby box in Sunbury, Ohio, is no longer available due to the “inaction of the legislators and the Ohio Department of Health not addressing this issue when it was discovered.” Safe Haven […]
2 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio forced to closed
UNION TWP. — Two Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio have now closed, according to spokesperson. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out. The Baby Box located east of Cincinnati in Batavia at the Union Township Fire Department and the one...
Grant Writing Etiquette
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System offers all sorts of free informational and self improvement classes throughout the year that teach better ways of doing daily tasks and broaden people’s skill sets. Muskingum County Library System Grant Writer Jeffrey Cornett will teach an Introduction to Grant...
Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this week
A popular store chain with hundreds of locations in the region is opening another new store location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Sheetz will host the grand opening of its newest Ohio location in Columbus.
Real-life Hobbit Homes in Hocking Hills
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you ever dreamed of staying at a real-life hobbit home, we've got you covered with an underground magical earth retreat in Hocking Hills State Park. Nature Mystique Retreat owners Karina Schwarby and Ron Schwarby share details of their unique underground homes with Good Day...
EPA grant awarded to Zanesville for storm sewer project
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–Zanesville is receiving a zero-interest loan from the EPA for a storm sewer project. The EPA awarded Zanesville with approximately $6 million to separate combined storm and sanitary sewers. This will allow storm water to go directly into the rivers, and sanitary water to be treated. Mayor Mason says there are plans to restore the surface in a more attractive manor than how it was before. Mayor Mason explains what streets will be impacted by this upcoming project.
Body found in Perry County roadway
ROSEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in the roadway in Roseville, the sheriff’s office said Monday. The body was found lying on the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road at approximately 12:36 p.m. The man had apparently been shot, the sheriff’s office said. The […]
