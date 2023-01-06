Dolores “Dee” Theisen was born on March 27, 1954 to Edwin and Gloria (Huey) Ripple in Zanesville, Ohio. She resided on “The Farm” at 4995 Stiers Lane with her partner of 25 years, Mike Jarrett. Dee was a generous, kind, selfless lady who never complained. She was a beautiful soul who had the unfailing ability to make everyone she encountered feel loved. Dee enjoyed the outdoors, dancing, playing cards, and going to the beach. However, what she enjoyed most was spending time with her family and friends and being on the farm. She is survived by her fiance Mike Jarrett; her siblings Diana (Gerald) Hayes and Danny (Carol) Ripple; her three daughters and three step-sons Treasa Himmelspach, Angela (Michael) Warren, and Missy (Kevin) Tyson, Shawn (Valerie) Jarrett, Stoney (Kristie) Jarrett, and Bobby (Brandi) Jarrett; her grandchildren Olivia (Brian), Tori (Billy), Chase (Ally), Audri (Kevin), Ariel (Christian), Slade (Brook), Seth, Logan, Lacey, Mathew, Jacob, Lilli, Jade, Hunter, and Saige; her great grandchildren Emmy, Piper, Sage, Ryder, Ayla, and Brax; her aunt Patty Huey; and her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Gloria Ripple; her brother, David Ripple; her sister, Kay Williams; her nephew, Andrew Williams; and her nieces Devin Hager, Destiny Hankinson, Ana Zink, and Amara Ripple. Dolores Theisen was surrounded by family when she passed away on January 6, 2023. She will be forever remembered for her caring, giving nature and loving heart. Calling hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday January 10, 2023 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday January 11, 2023 with Lexi Theisen officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery with a reception to follow at Newton Township Fire Department 5490 Maysville Pike, Zanesville, Ohio.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO