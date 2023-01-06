Read full article on original website
Related
OPINION: January ushers in COVID turning points year after year
The COVID-19 pandemic has crafted many of its dark landmarks during recent Januarys. The last three installments have brought perhaps the most significant events related to the virus: the month that introduced COVID-19 to Kansas, two months that contained the two most deadly and contagious surges, and also a month that introduced widespread vaccination.
New order puts Keystone pipeline cleanup under EPA oversight
Owners of the Keystone oil pipeline must complete their cleanup of a massive spill in northern Kansas under oversight of the federal government, the Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday. The EPA and TC Energy, which operates the Keystone pipeline, signed a cleanup agreement last week, according to a news release...
Warning about aquifer's decline sets up big fight in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk the economic collapse of a region important to the U.S. food supply.
News From the Oil Patch: Intents, spuds & footage up in 2022
After posting weekly losses, crude prices rose 2 percent Monday, with the Nymex benchmark futures contract trading over $75 a barrel by midday. London Brent was just under $80 a barrel. Crude prices have dropped nearly $20 per barrel in the last two months. Kansas Common crude starts the week at $64 a barrel at CHS in McPherson.
INSIGHT KANSAS: No more lobbyist-written bills
I’ve got the perfect New Year’s resolution for Kansas legislators: no more lobbyist-authored bills. Last year, Kansas lawmaking was marked by two dramatic “fails,” both involving lobbyist-authored acts. One of them failed, the other passed, and both were problematic. First came anti-abortion “Value Them Both” amendment,...
Gov. tests positive for COVID; State of the State address postponed
TOPEKA —On Tuesday morning, Governor Laura Kelly tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from her office. "She is fully vaccinated and is experiencing minor symptoms. This is the first day she has experienced symptoms. She is following the guidance of public health officials to self-isolate as she continues to work.”
Laura Kelly sworn into office for second term as Kansas governor
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly called Monday for leaders in Republican-leaning Kansas to follow the lead of the state's residents and “turn down the volume” on “this hate, this vitriol, this divisiveness” in politics as she started a second term with a new, hard-right state attorney general.
MADORIN: More Great Plains blizzard tales
I loved teaching Great Plains novels by regional authors. Over the years, I taught Winter Thunder by Mari Sandoz who grew up on a western Nebraska ranch. Her tale of a bus load of students and their teacher surviving a multi-day blizzard engrossed students. It focused on Nebraska farm kids who survived eight frigid days outdoors after their bus slid off the road and caught fire in the sandhills.
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - Tiger men head to St. Joseph for make-up game with Griffons Tuesday
Radio - KJLS (103.3) Fort Hays State men's basketball returns to action on Tuesday afternoon when it travels to Missouri Western. The Tigers and Griffons will be playing their postponement from December 10, when Missouri Western was dealing with COVID-19 issues within their men's program. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. at MWSU Fieldhouse. FHSU enters at 11-4 overall, 6-3 MIAA, while MWSU is 7-6 overall, 3-4 MIAA.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0